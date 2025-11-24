Hosted by

St Jude Childrens Research Hospital Inc

About this event

St Jude Childrens Research Hospital Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6810 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA

Co-Host the Midday Show With Stu item
Co-Host the Midday Show With Stu
$100

Starting bid

Co-host the #1 Midday Show in Indy with Stu! Hang out in the 104.5 WJJK studios for the day and interact with Stu, listeners and hear the best music around!

Styx Autographed Guitar item
Styx Autographed Guitar
$300

Starting bid

Make your bid on rock n' roll memorabilia! This autographed Styx Fender guitar is the perfect addition to any man cave or she-shed!

Autographed Cyndi Lauper She's So Unusual Album item
Autographed Cyndi Lauper She's So Unusual Album
$50

Starting bid

Bid on your very own autographed vinyl copy of Cyndi Lauper's outstanding debut album "She's So Unusual!"

Co-Host the 104.5 WJJK Morning Show with Greg Browning item
Co-Host the 104.5 WJJK Morning Show with Greg Browning
$100

Starting bid

Ever had the dream to rock the mic? Make your dreams come true by bidding to co-host the 104.5 WJJK Morning Show with Greg Browning!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!