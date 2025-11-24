St Jude Childrens Research Hospital Inc's Silent Auction

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Co-host the #1 Midday Show in Indy with Stu! Hang out in the 104.5 WJJK studios for the day and interact with Stu, listeners and hear the best music around!
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Make your bid on rock n' roll memorabilia! This autographed Styx Fender guitar is the perfect addition to any man cave or she-shed!
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Bid on your very own autographed vinyl copy of Cyndi Lauper's outstanding debut album "She's So Unusual!"
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Ever had the dream to rock the mic? Make your dreams come true by bidding to co-host the 104.5 WJJK Morning Show with Greg Browning!
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