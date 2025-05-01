St. Jude Race Night at Running Aces 2025

$20 Race Packet per person includes:
$5 food voucher
$2 race wager
$10 gaming offer
Live Racing Program
Trout Pond Pole Rental
Deck of Cards
*100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
$20 Race Packet per person includes:
$5 food voucher
$2 race wager
$10 gaming offer
Live Racing Program
Trout Pond Pole Rental
Deck of Cards
*100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Kid's Race Packet
$10
$10 Kids Race Packet per person includes:
$5 food voucher
Running Aces Toy
Trout Pond Pole Rental
Deck of Cards
Temporary Tattoos
Coloring Book with Crayons
*Must be under 18, 100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
$10 Kids Race Packet per person includes:
$5 food voucher
Running Aces Toy
Trout Pond Pole Rental
Deck of Cards
Temporary Tattoos
Coloring Book with Crayons
*Must be under 18, 100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Raffle Ticket
$5
Add on a Raffle Ticket and be entered to Win Fabulous Prizes!
Add on a Raffle Ticket and be entered to Win Fabulous Prizes!
Raffle Tickets: 5 for the price of 4!
$20
Enter to win wonderful prizes!
Enter to win wonderful prizes!
Name a Race Sponsorship
$500
Sponsorship includes Your Company/Name as the Race Name Announcement, Photo Opportunity with the Winning Team, Photo Finish Picture and Two (2) race day packets.
*100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Sponsorship includes Your Company/Name as the Race Name Announcement, Photo Opportunity with the Winning Team, Photo Finish Picture and Two (2) race day packets.
*100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital
$50
No sponsorship/packet-- I would just like to make a donation.
No sponsorship/packet-- I would just like to make a donation.
Donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital
$100
No sponsorship/packet-- I would just like to make a donation.
No sponsorship/packet-- I would just like to make a donation.
Add a donation for Epsilon Sigma Alpha
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!