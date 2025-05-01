Hosted by

Epsilon Sigma Alpha

About this event

St. Jude Race Night at Running Aces 2025

15201 Running Aces Blvd

Columbus, MN 55025, USA

Race Packet
$20
$20 Race Packet per person includes: $5 food voucher $2 race wager $10 gaming offer Live Racing Program Trout Pond Pole Rental Deck of Cards *100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Kid's Race Packet
$10
$10 Kids Race Packet per person includes: $5 food voucher Running Aces Toy Trout Pond Pole Rental Deck of Cards Temporary Tattoos Coloring Book with Crayons *Must be under 18, 100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Raffle Ticket
$5
Add on a Raffle Ticket and be entered to Win Fabulous Prizes!
Raffle Tickets: 5 for the price of 4!
$20
Enter to win wonderful prizes!
Name a Race Sponsorship
$500
Sponsorship includes Your Company/Name as the Race Name Announcement, Photo Opportunity with the Winning Team, Photo Finish Picture and Two (2) race day packets. *100% of net proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital
$50
No sponsorship/packet-- I would just like to make a donation.
Donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital
$100
No sponsorship/packet-- I would just like to make a donation.
Add a donation for Epsilon Sigma Alpha

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!