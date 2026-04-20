Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Xi Tau Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - Xi Tau Zeta Chapter

About this event

St. Jude Sickle Cell & Scholarship Spades Tournament and Game Night

101 Vera King Farris Dr

Galloway, NJ 08205, USA

General admission
$25

Enjoy access as a spectator and take part in Game Night festivities. General Admission includes entry to the event, access to games, music, entertainment, and the opportunity to cheer on teams during the Spades Tournament. Come enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting a great cause.

Spades Teams
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Register your Spades team for an exciting night of competition and fun. Team entry includes participation in the tournament, eligibility to compete for the grand prize, and a courtesy platter for each teammate. Gather your partner, bring your best strategy, and get ready for an unforgettable experience while supporting a great cause.

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