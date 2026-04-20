St. Jude Sickle Cell & Scholarship Spades Tournament and Game Night

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy access as a spectator and take part in Game Night festivities. General Admission includes entry to the event, access to games, music, entertainment, and the opportunity to cheer on teams during the Spades Tournament. Come enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting a great cause.
Register your Spades team for an exciting night of competition and fun. Team entry includes participation in the tournament, eligibility to compete for the grand prize, and a courtesy platter for each teammate. Gather your partner, bring your best strategy, and get ready for an unforgettable experience while supporting a great cause.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!