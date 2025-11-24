Hosted by

ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

About this event

Sales closed

KJ 97 & St. Jude's Silent Auction

Rebecca Creek Gift Basket item
Rebecca Creek Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$100 Specs Gift Card item
$100 Specs Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$100 Specs Gift Card item
$100 Specs Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$100 Texas Pride BBQ Gift Card item
$100 Texas Pride BBQ Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Rock's Discount Vitamins Gift Basket item
Rock's Discount Vitamins Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

2 Theatre Box tickets + Parking to Spurs v Jazz item
2 Theatre Box tickets + Parking to Spurs v Jazz
$75

Starting bid

2 Theatre Box tickets + Parking to Spurs v Jazz on January 19, 2026

Includes Chef's Buffet, House Wine & Draft Beer

2 Theatre Box tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra item
2 Theatre Box tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra
$50

Starting bid

2 Theatre Box tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 21st at 3pm.

Includes food, House Wine & Draft Beer

$500 Bottle Service at Cowboys Dancehall San Antonio item
$500 Bottle Service at Cowboys Dancehall San Antonio
$50

Starting bid

Must be 21+ w/valid ID

UT Men's Basketball v Georgia item
UT Men's Basketball v Georgia
$25

Starting bid

UT Men's Basketball v Georgia Saturday, January 24th

Star Party Autographed Guitar (2023) item
Star Party Autographed Guitar (2023)
$50

Starting bid

Signed by Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert, Brian Kelly, Warren Zeiders, Chase Matthew, Catie Offerman

Star Party Autographed Guitar (2022) item
Star Party Autographed Guitar (2022)
$25

Starting bid

Signed by Tyler Hubbard, Randy Houser, Kassi Ashton, Chayce Beckham, Randy Rogers, Kip Moore, Morgan Evans, Kevin Fowler

Brothers Osbourne Autographed Guitar item
Brothers Osbourne Autographed Guitar
$25

Starting bid

Trivento Golden Reserve 2019 Malbec with Box item
Trivento Golden Reserve 2019 Malbec with Box
$25

Starting bid

Trivento Wine Basket item
Trivento Wine Basket
$15

Starting bid

Trivento Malbec 2022, White Malbec 2024, Cabernet Sauvignon 2022. Wine Stopper & foil cutter.

Rebecca Creek Whiskey Barrel & Bottle item
Rebecca Creek Whiskey Barrel & Bottle
$25

Starting bid

2 Liter American Oak Aging Whiskey Barrel & a 1L bottle of Rebecca Creek Texas Whiskey

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!