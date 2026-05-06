St. Laurence Catholic School

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St. Laurence Catholic School

About this shop

St. Laurence Catholic School's Summer Camp

June 8, 2026 to June 12, 2026
$250

This price is one child each week. To add more than one child, click the plus sign.

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June 15, 2026 to June 19, 2026
$250

This price is one child each week. To add more than one child, click the plus sign.

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June 22, 2026 to June 26, 2026
$250

This price is one child each week. To add more than one child, click the plus sign.

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July 6, 2026 to July 10, 2026
$250

This price is one child each week. To add more than one child, click the plus sign.

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July 13, 2026 to July 17, 2026
$250

This price is one child each week. To add more than one child, click the plus sign.

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July 20, 2026 to July 24, 2026
$250

This price is one child each week. To add more than one child, click the plus sign.

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July 27, 2026 to July 31, 2026
$250

This price is one child each week.

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