St. Leo the Great School 60th Anniversary Gala

School lunch for one designated student January through end of school year 2026
This ticket voucher is good for 4 Adult complimentary ticket(s) for any available shows Nov 22, 2025 - Nov 21, 2026.
*Based on Availability
Crafted from rich suede with smooth leather handles and trim, this bag features a clean, structured silhouette and versatile carry options including hand-held, crossbody, or trolley attachment. A spacious main compartment, interior organization pockets, and full top-zip closure make it ideal for secure and stylish travel. Dimensions: 48cm x 26cm x 29cm
Retail: $298
Travel essential alert. Willow is an oversized weekender is crafted from waterproof premium suede with leather trim, accent hardware, and a reinforced leather base for added durability. Designed for convenience and style, it features a spacious interior with a dedicated shoe compartment, trolley sleeve for easy luggage attachment, and an adjustable shoulder strap.
Dimensions: 54cm x 28cm x 28cm
Retail: $348
Crafted of pebble leather, this backpack features a roomy interior, double zip closure and outside zip pocket.
Length: 10.75"
Height: 12.5"
Width: 4.75"
4 one day passes for Dutch Wonderland
Expire 12/31/2025
Hershey Bears vs. Wilkes Barre
December 6, 2025
2 club level seats includes access to the Stella Premium Lounge with private restrooms, TV monitors, food and beverage service, oversized, plush seats
Includes club level parking pass
Value $200
Hershey Bears vs. Charlotte
December 13, 2025
2 general admission tickets and club parking pass
Section 116
Gift certificate for 2 tickets for 2026 Chef's Dinner (cash bar)
Value $200
Uniq Nails & Spa
$50 gift certificate
Includes
1 Cut & straight shave
Black top hat
Every Man Jack beard brush
Every Man Jack beard shears
Conair styling comb
Pacinos signature soft bristle brush
Omega boar bristle shaving brush & stand
Scalpmaster shaving soap
Straight razor with 1 Dorco prime platinum blade
.5 oz Josie Maran 100% pure argan oil
Aqua Velva Musk after shave
16 oz Cremo 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner
1 Legends cigar by Drew Estate Black
1 Monte Cristo Classic Series cigar
3.2 oz Listerine Cool Mint mouth wash
Dominic's Barbershop voucher for one haircut
ReFresh Salon $50 gift certificate (service with Gloria Leone)
Basket includes:
AG Hair Care Sleeek Smooth conditioner
AG Style Hard Jel
Kenra platinum transforming texturizing creme
3 dish towels
Faux plant
Wooden house votive holder
Our Facilities Manager, David Wilson, will help with your "honey-do list.
Up to 4 hours.
Minor repairs.
Labor only.
Evenings & weekends only
Our beloved Vern Bottoms will help with your "honey-do list.
Up to 4 hours.
Minor repairs.
Labor only.
Voucher good for 1 house cleaning
Voucher good for 1 house cleaning
Essis & Sons $200 gift certificate to be applied to carpet, Oriental rug, vinyl, ceramic, or hardwood floor
Mowing and trimming service (up to 1 acre) (one session)
Mowing and trimming service (up to 1 acre) (one session)
Unlimited Wash Club voucher
Invisible Glass
Trim Shine
Speed Bead quick detailer
Little Joe air freshener
Microfiber cloth
One dozen eggs from Principal Jennifer Miller's chickens
every week January - end of school
(disclaimer: unless they stop laying)
Includes:
Lands End canvas bag
t-shirt
sweatshirt
trucker hat
winter hat
socks
ponytail wrap
travel mug
golf umbrella
Lancaster Catholic High School Swag bag includes:
1 stadium cushion
1 baseball hat
1 drawstring tote
1 water bottle
1 travel mug
1 pint glass
1 insulated tote
1 license plate cover
1 XL grey crewneck sweatshirt
Notepad & pen
Canvas bag filled with F&M swag including:
Wilson indoor basketball
Basketball practice jersey (AL)
Under Armour Centennial Conference tshirt (AL)
Nike basketball camp shirt (YS)
2 gray tshirts (XL)
2 hats
2 fan towels
Notebooks, playing cards, car window decals, luggage tags, fanny pack, tape dispenser, lanyards, sunglasses, water bottle
Voucher good for one season pass for LCHS athletics
Good for 1 registration for any sport for 1 child up to $150
Cheer for a home game during the 2026 football season with the high school cheerleaders, plus a basket full of LCHS items. Entry to game will be free.
LCHS signed football from team, football t-shirt, water boy for a home game in 2026
LCHS signed soccer ball, winner gets to run out with Varsity girls, and sit on bench during game during the 2026 season
Elite Baseball voucher, hat and t-shirt
8-week hitting clinic registration
Ages 7-14
Saturdays, January 10 - February 28
$200 value
Gift certificate for $300 birthday party and 2 water bottles
Refreshing Mountain, Stevens, PA
Aerial Excursion Zipline for 2 guests
7 ziplines + 3 skybridges + 40 ft controlled rappel
3 deluxe passes for Urban Air Adventure Park
$50 gift certificate
$50 gift card
Rise Bake Shoppe
740 East Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
Floral painting hand made by Ellen Corr
11 inch x 11 inch
2016 Penn State football Big 10 Championship framed print autographed by Coach James Franklin 26"x24"
Molded resin angel
Measures 26 inches high x 12 inches wide
Gales Designs black beaded necklace and set of 3 bracelets
by Beth Gales
Valued at $100
Chesapeake Crab Connection $100 gift certificate, t-shirt, hat and mallets
Our 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Aimee Taylor, will prepare one homemade pie on 2 different occasions for the winner.
Fox Meadows Creamery
Farmstead Location - 2475 West Main Street, Ephrata PA 17522
Leola Location - 193 East Main Street, Leola PA, 17540
Sheetz $100 gift card
Why the Sheetz not?!
Wegmans $50 gift card
Sonic electric toothbrush
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4700
4 tickets
Joy and magic abound this year at Christmas at The Star Barn Village! This festive, and annual fundraiser is a gift from Stone Gables Estate & Food for Thought Catering. There will be exciting activities including a visit from Santa, family photos, games, and more for every member of your family!
Front porch holiday planter valued at $125
Our 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Aimee Taylor, will host 4 students for an after-school snack & slime party (on a mutually agreed upon date)
Our PreK grade teacher, Mrs. Kristin Dusablon, will host 4 students for an after-school pizza & pottery party (on a mutually agreed upon date)
Jack Bixby will provide roundtrip transportation for up to 4 people to Philadelphia or Baltimore airport (one roundtrip) or Harrisburg airport (2 roundtrips)
