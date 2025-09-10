St. Leo the Great School 60th Anniversary Gala

auction.pickupLocation

2427 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

School lunch (1 student) January-June 2026 item
School lunch (1 student) January-June 2026
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

School lunch for one designated student January through end of school year 2026

Sight & Sound Theater item
Sight & Sound Theater
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This ticket voucher is good for 4 Adult complimentary ticket(s) for any available shows Nov 22, 2025 - Nov 21, 2026.

*Based on Availability

Nisolo Dylan Duffle item
Nisolo Dylan Duffle
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Crafted from rich suede with smooth leather handles and trim, this bag features a clean, structured silhouette and versatile carry options including hand-held, crossbody, or trolley attachment. A spacious main compartment, interior organization pockets, and full top-zip closure make it ideal for secure and stylish travel. Dimensions: 48cm x 26cm x 29cm

Retail: $298

Nisolo Willow Weekender item
Nisolo Willow Weekender
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Travel essential alert. Willow is an oversized weekender is crafted from waterproof premium suede with leather trim, accent hardware, and a reinforced leather base for added durability. Designed for convenience and style, it features a spacious interior with a dedicated shoe compartment, trolley sleeve for easy luggage attachment, and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Dimensions: 54cm x 28cm x 28cm

Retail: $348

Coach Leather Court backpack denim blue item
Coach Leather Court backpack denim blue
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Crafted of pebble leather, this backpack features a roomy interior, double zip closure and outside zip pocket.

Length: 10.75"

Height: 12.5"

Width: 4.75"

Dutch Wonderland tickets item
Dutch Wonderland tickets
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 one day passes for Dutch Wonderland

Expire 12/31/2025

Hershey Bears tickets item
Hershey Bears tickets
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hershey Bears vs. Wilkes Barre

December 6, 2025

2 club level seats includes access to the Stella Premium Lounge with private restrooms, TV monitors, food and beverage service, oversized, plush seats

Includes club level parking pass

Value $200

Hershey Bears tickets item
Hershey Bears tickets
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hershey Bears vs. Charlotte

December 13, 2025

2 general admission tickets and club parking pass

Section 116

Bully's Restaurant Pub item
Bully's Restaurant Pub
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift certificate for 2 tickets for 2026 Chef's Dinner (cash bar)

Value $200

Uniq Nails & Spa item
Uniq Nails & Spa
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Uniq Nails & Spa

$50 gift certificate

Mr. Dave's a little off the top item
Mr. Dave's a little off the top
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes

1 Cut & straight shave

Black top hat

Every Man Jack beard brush

Every Man Jack beard shears

Conair styling comb

Pacinos signature soft bristle brush

Omega boar bristle shaving brush & stand

Scalpmaster shaving soap

Straight razor with 1 Dorco prime platinum blade

.5 oz Josie Maran 100% pure argan oil

Aqua Velva Musk after shave

16 oz Cremo 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner

1 Legends cigar by Drew Estate Black

1 Monte Cristo Classic Series cigar

3.2 oz Listerine Cool Mint mouth wash


ReFresh Salon & Dominic's Barbershop item
ReFresh Salon & Dominic's Barbershop item
ReFresh Salon & Dominic's Barbershop
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dominic's Barbershop voucher for one haircut

ReFresh Salon $50 gift certificate (service with Gloria Leone)

Basket includes:

AG Hair Care Sleeek Smooth conditioner

AG Style Hard Jel

Kenra platinum transforming texturizing creme

3 dish towels

Faux plant

Wooden house votive holder


David Wilson Handyman for 4 hours item
David Wilson Handyman for 4 hours
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Our Facilities Manager, David Wilson, will help with your "honey-do list.

Up to 4 hours.

Minor repairs.

Labor only.

Evenings & weekends only

Vern Bottoms Handyman for 4 hours item
Vern Bottoms Handyman for 4 hours
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Our beloved Vern Bottoms will help with your "honey-do list.

Up to 4 hours.

Minor repairs.

Labor only.


Jamie Groff Cleaning Services item
Jamie Groff Cleaning Services
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Voucher good for 1 house cleaning

Jamie Groff Cleaning Services (Copy) item
Jamie Groff Cleaning Services (Copy)
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Voucher good for 1 house cleaning

Essis & Sons Carpet One $200 gift certificate item
Essis & Sons Carpet One $200 gift certificate
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Essis & Sons $200 gift certificate to be applied to carpet, Oriental rug, vinyl, ceramic, or hardwood floor

Tom K's Mowing Service item
Tom K's Mowing Service
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Mowing and trimming service (up to 1 acre) (one session)

Tom K's Mowing Service (Copy) item
Tom K's Mowing Service (Copy)
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Mowing and trimming service (up to 1 acre) (one session)

Crystal Clean Car Wash item
Crystal Clean Car Wash
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Unlimited Wash Club voucher

Invisible Glass

Trim Shine

Speed Bead quick detailer

Little Joe air freshener

Microfiber cloth

Eggs from Principal Miller's chickens item
Eggs from Principal Miller's chickens
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One dozen eggs from Principal Jennifer Miller's chickens

every week January - end of school

(disclaimer: unless they stop laying)

St. Leo the Great School swag item
St. Leo the Great School swag
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes:

Lands End canvas bag

t-shirt

sweatshirt

trucker hat

winter hat

socks

ponytail wrap

travel mug

golf umbrella

LCHS Crusader Swag bag item
LCHS Crusader Swag bag
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Lancaster Catholic High School Swag bag includes:

1 stadium cushion

1 baseball hat

1 drawstring tote

1 water bottle

1 travel mug

1 pint glass

1 insulated tote

1 license plate cover

1 XL grey crewneck sweatshirt

Notepad & pen

Franklin & Marshall College swag bag item
Franklin & Marshall College swag bag
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Canvas bag filled with F&M swag including:

Wilson indoor basketball

Basketball practice jersey (AL)

Under Armour Centennial Conference tshirt (AL)

Nike basketball camp shirt (YS)

2 gray tshirts (XL)

2 hats

2 fan towels

Notebooks, playing cards, car window decals, luggage tags, fanny pack, tape dispenser, lanyards, sunglasses, water bottle


LCHS 2026-27 season pass item
LCHS 2026-27 season pass
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Voucher good for one season pass for LCHS athletics

CYAA Sport Registration item
CYAA Sport Registration
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Good for 1 registration for any sport for 1 child up to $150

LCHS Cheerleader for the day item
LCHS Cheerleader for the day
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cheer for a home game during the 2026 football season with the high school cheerleaders, plus a basket full of LCHS items. Entry to game will be free.

LCHS football package item
LCHS football package
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

LCHS signed football from team, football t-shirt, water boy for a home game in 2026

LCHS girls soccer package item
LCHS girls soccer package
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

LCHS signed soccer ball, winner gets to run out with Varsity girls, and sit on bench during game during the 2026 season

Elite Baseball gift voucher & swag item
Elite Baseball gift voucher & swag
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Elite Baseball voucher, hat and t-shirt

8-week hitting clinic registration

Ages 7-14

Saturdays, January 10 - February 28

$200 value

Fusion Gymnastics Birthday Party item
Fusion Gymnastics Birthday Party
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift certificate for $300 birthday party and 2 water bottles

Refreshing Mountain Aerial Excursion Zipline for 2 item
Refreshing Mountain Aerial Excursion Zipline for 2
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Refreshing Mountain, Stevens, PA

Aerial Excursion Zipline for 2 guests

7 ziplines + 3 skybridges + 40 ft controlled rappel

Urban Air item
Urban Air
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 deluxe passes for Urban Air Adventure Park

Taj Mahal Authentic Indian Cuisine item
Taj Mahal Authentic Indian Cuisine
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50 gift certificate

$50 gift card item
$50 gift card
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50 gift card

Rise Bake Shoppe

740 East Main Street

Mount Joy, PA 17552

Foral painting by Ellen Corr item
Foral painting by Ellen Corr
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Floral painting hand made by Ellen Corr

11 inch x 11 inch

Penn State football autographed framed print item
Penn State football autographed framed print
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2016 Penn State football Big 10 Championship framed print autographed by Coach James Franklin 26"x24"

Angel garden statue item
Angel garden statue
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Molded resin angel

Measures 26 inches high x 12 inches wide

Gales Designs necklace and 3 bracelets item
Gales Designs necklace and 3 bracelets
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gales Designs black beaded necklace and set of 3 bracelets

by Beth Gales

Valued at $100

Chesapeake Crab Connection item
Chesapeake Crab Connection
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Chesapeake Crab Connection $100 gift certificate, t-shirt, hat and mallets

2 homemade pies by Aimee Taylor item
2 homemade pies by Aimee Taylor
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Our 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Aimee Taylor, will prepare one homemade pie on 2 different occasions for the winner.

Fox Meadows Creamery $25 gift card item
Fox Meadows Creamery $25 gift card
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Fox Meadows Creamery
Farmstead Location - 2475 West Main Street, Ephrata PA 17522
Leola Location - 193 East Main Street, Leola PA, 17540

Sheetz $100 gift card item
Sheetz $100 gift card
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sheetz $100 gift card

Why the Sheetz not?!

Wegmans $50 gift card item
Wegmans $50 gift card
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wegmans $50 gift card

Philips Sonicare 4700 item
Philips Sonicare 4700
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sonic electric toothbrush

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4700

4 tickets to Christmas breakfast item
4 tickets to Christmas breakfast
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 tickets

December 6, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Located At Stone Gables Estate
Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

Joy and magic abound this year at Christmas at The Star Barn Village! This festive, and annual fundraiser is a gift from Stone Gables Estate & Food for Thought Catering. There will be exciting activities including a visit from Santa, family photos, games, and more for every member of your family!

Planters by Herr Christmas planter item
Planters by Herr Christmas planter
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Front porch holiday planter valued at $125

Mrs. Aimee Taylor slime party for 4 children item
Mrs. Aimee Taylor slime party for 4 children
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Our 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Aimee Taylor, will host 4 students for an after-school snack & slime party (on a mutually agreed upon date)

Mrs. Kristin Dusablon pizza & pottery item
Mrs. Kristin Dusablon pizza & pottery
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Our PreK grade teacher, Mrs. Kristin Dusablon, will host 4 students for an after-school pizza & pottery party (on a mutually agreed upon date)

Airport shuttle courtesy of Jack Bixby item
Airport shuttle courtesy of Jack Bixby
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Jack Bixby will provide roundtrip transportation for up to 4 people to Philadelphia or Baltimore airport (one roundtrip) or Harrisburg airport (2 roundtrips)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing