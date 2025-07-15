Sportsmanship Classic Raffle

Offered by
Value: $280 Value: $280 Enjoy a round of golf for four at Far Oaks Golf Club, one of the premier public courses in the St. Louis metro area. Nestled in the scenic countryside of Caseyville, IL, Far Oaks offers a beautifully maintained, links-style layout known for its lush fairways, challenging design, and top-tier conditions. Perfect for a golf getaway or a day out with friends!
Value: $280 Enjoy a round of golf for four at Far Oaks Golf Club, one of the premier public courses in the St. Louis metro area. Nestled in the scenic countryside of Caseyville, IL, Far Oaks offers a beautifully maintained, links-style layout known for its lush fairways, challenging design, and top-tier conditions. Perfect for a golf getaway or a day out with friends!
Value: $100 Celebrate the legacy of Rams legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Isaac Bruce with this autographed mini helmet, commemorating his 2020 Hall of Fame induction. A must-have for football fans and collectors alike, this authentic piece of memorabilia is signed and marked with his HOF inscription, honoring one of the NFL's all-time greats.
Value: $100 Celebrate the legacy of Rams legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Isaac Bruce with this autographed mini helmet, commemorating his 2020 Hall of Fame induction. A must-have for football fans and collectors alike, this authentic piece of memorabilia is signed and marked with his HOF inscription, honoring one of the NFL's all-time greats.
Value: $95 Get your game on with this action-packed outing at Chicken N Pickle, a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment venue! This package includes 60 minutes of free court time, plus free paddle and ball rentals for your crew. After you play, enjoy 2 free appetizers from their chef-driven menu. Whether you’re a pickleball pro or just playing for fun, this experience delivers food, friends, and fantastic vibes.
Value: $95 Get your game on with this action-packed outing at Chicken N Pickle, a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment venue! This package includes 60 minutes of free court time, plus free paddle and ball rentals for your crew. After you play, enjoy 2 free appetizers from their chef-driven menu. Whether you’re a pickleball pro or just playing for fun, this experience delivers food, friends, and fantastic vibes.
Value: $299 Pocket‑sized golf performance tracker that pairs your iOS device’s camera with Doppler radar to deliver instant video swing replay with shot‑tracer visuals and precise metrics. Tracks 11 core stats, including carry/total distance, club & ball speed, launch angle/direction, smash factor, side carry, apex, shot type, and spin rate...with Tour‑grade accuracy under 2% of TrackMan. Compatible with indoor/outdoor use. Users can access enhanced features via Rapsodo’s optional premium membership—unlocking tools like Virtual Range, MyBag club tracking, R‑Cloud history, and swing speed training platform, R‑Speed.
Value: $299 Pocket‑sized golf performance tracker that pairs your iOS device’s camera with Doppler radar to deliver instant video swing replay with shot‑tracer visuals and precise metrics. Tracks 11 core stats, including carry/total distance, club & ball speed, launch angle/direction, smash factor, side carry, apex, shot type, and spin rate...with Tour‑grade accuracy under 2% of TrackMan. Compatible with indoor/outdoor use. Users can access enhanced features via Rapsodo’s optional premium membership—unlocking tools like Virtual Range, MyBag club tracking, R‑Cloud history, and swing speed training platform, R‑Speed.
Value: $120 Double the seasonal fun with this package of four admissions to Boo at the Zoo and Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo!
🎃 Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 15–30): A spooktacular, non-scary Halloween event perfect for little goblins and ghouls—featuring themed decorations, photo ops, and festive fun.
✨ Wild Lights (Nov. 28–Dec. 28): A dazzling holiday tradition where the Zoo comes alive with over a million twinkling lights, whimsical displays, and winter magic.
Value: $120 Double the seasonal fun with this package of four admissions to Boo at the Zoo and Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo!
🎃 Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 15–30): A spooktacular, non-scary Halloween event perfect for little goblins and ghouls—featuring themed decorations, photo ops, and festive fun.
✨ Wild Lights (Nov. 28–Dec. 28): A dazzling holiday tradition where the Zoo comes alive with over a million twinkling lights, whimsical displays, and winter magic.
Value: $50 Take your swing, and your social game, to the next level with this $50 Topgolf gift card. Perfect for a night out with friends, family fun, or a unique date night, Topgolf combines a high-tech driving range with great food, drinks, and entertainment.
Value: $50 Take your swing, and your social game, to the next level with this $50 Topgolf gift card. Perfect for a night out with friends, family fun, or a unique date night, Topgolf combines a high-tech driving range with great food, drinks, and entertainment.
Value: $125 Savor some of St. Louis’s favorite eats with this delicious collection of gift cards to local hotspots! From iconic sandwiches and craft cocktails to loaded nachos and gourmet pizza, this bundle is perfect for foodies or anyone who loves exploring the local food scene.
Gift Cards Include:
$50 to Shake Shack
$25 to Narwhal’s Crafted
$25 to Loaded Nachos
$25 to Dewey’s Pizza
Value: $125 Savor some of St. Louis’s favorite eats with this delicious collection of gift cards to local hotspots! From iconic sandwiches and craft cocktails to loaded nachos and gourmet pizza, this bundle is perfect for foodies or anyone who loves exploring the local food scene.
Git Cards Include:
$50 to Shake Shack
$25 to Narwhal’s Crafted
$25 to Loaded Nachos
$25 to Dewey’s Pizza
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!