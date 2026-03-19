St. Luke Catholic School's Havana Nights Auction

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Starting bid
Secure the best seat in the house for your 8th grader’s big day (class of 2026)! With this exclusive auction item, you’ll receive a reserved front-row pew for St. Luke’s 8th Grade Graduation Mass. No need to arrive early or worry about saving seats—your family will have a prime spot to celebrate this special milestone.
Bid now for a stress-free and memorable graduation experience!
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seat in the house for this cherished holiday tradition! Bid on a front-row pew at the 4th Grade Christmas Eve Pageant (2026-27 School Year) and experience the magic up close as the students bring the Nativity story to life. No need to arrive early or worry about saving seats—your reserved pew ensures a perfect view of your child’s special performance.
Starting bid
Give your child and their friends a last day of school they'll never forget! This exclusive auction item offers a luxurious limo ride from St. Luke to a special celebratory lunch. Your child and 5 friends will enjoy the VIP treatment, making unforgettable memories as they cruise in style to mark the start of summer.
Package includes:
🚖 Limo transportation from St. Luke Catholic School
🍽️ Lunch at a designated restaurant
🎉 A fun-filled, first-class experience!
Bid now for this once-in-a-lifetime way to celebrate the end of the school year!
Starting bid
Make your child's First Communion even more special with a reserved front-row pew for your family! No need to arrive early or worry about seating—this exclusive auction item guarantees the best view of this sacred milestone.
Starting bid
Tired of the daily parking hustle? Secure your very own reserved parking spot in St. Luke’s Circle Drive for the 2026-2027 school year! This VIP spot is yours 24/7, complete with a personalized sign featuring your name. No more long walks or crowded parking—just pull in and go!
🚗 Two spots available – top two bids win!
📅 Valid August 2026 – July 2027
Starting bid
Reserve a front-row seat for one of the most special moments in your child’s life at St. Luke! This exclusive 1st row reserved pew for the Kinder Promotion Ceremony (May 2026) guarantees you the best view of your little one as they take this significant step in their educational journey. Be a part of this unforgettable day with the perfect spot to capture memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to secure your place at the heart of the celebration!
Starting bid
Give your child a birthday celebration to remember with this Classroom Birthday Party Package! The winning bidder will receive a fun pizza party for their entire class, including:
🍕 Delicious pizza for the class
🥤 Refreshing drinks for all students
🎂 A birthday cake or cupcakes to celebrate in style
Your child will be the star of the day, enjoying a special celebration with classmates—all without the stress of planning! Date must be approved by school administration.
Bid now to create a birthday memory your child will cherish!
Starting bid
Bid on this $250 gift certificate to CD Tire Corporation, proudly owned by our very own Rebels, the Rodriguez Family! Whether you need new tires, a rotation, alignment, brakes, exhaust systems, or other automotive services, CD Tire is your trusted local shop for quality and reliability. Support a business that supports our community while keeping your vehicle in top shape!
Start bidding now and drive away with savings!
Note: Valid at 1503 W. Commerce location only.
Starting bid
Show your Rebel pride with this ultimate St. Luke Rebels Spirit Basket! This exclusive auction item includes:
🏀 2 Free Admissions to ALL home games for one season of your choice (2026-27 school year) – cheer on our Rebels all season long!
🎽 St. Luke Rebels Merchandise – deck yourself out in Rebel gear to support your team in style.
🍿 $50 Concession Stand Gift Card – enjoy your favorite game-day snacks on us!
Don’t miss your chance to win this all-in-one fan package and experience the excitement of Rebel Nation!
Starting bid
Give your student a treat with PTC Lunch for a Year! This exclusive auction item ensures your child enjoys a delicious PTC-sponsored lunch once a month for the entire 2026-27 school year—no packing lunch, no last-minute ordering, just great food!
Details:
✔ One PTC lunch per month for one student
✔ Valid for the entire 2026-27 school year
✔ A fun and tasty way to support St. Luke Catholic School!
Bid now and treat your student to a year of stress-free, delicious lunches!
Starting bid
Second Grade Premium Wine & Cheese Basket with a Taste of Cuba, includes:
VALUE: $824
Starting bid
Includes:
TOTAL VALUE: $720
Starting bid
Auction package worth $466.00 includes:
Blackstone 28" Original Griddle with Hard Cover 2 -Burner Liquid propane Flat Top Grill - $299
Griddle Accessories Kit -$33.00
1*Extra-wide Burger Spatula
2*Professional Regular Long Spatulas
1*Rounded Burger Flipper
1*Slant Edge Scraper
1*Horizontal Chopper
1*Locking Tongs,
1* Basting Cover,
1* Round Cast Iron Burger Press
1*Burger Patty Maker
1*Silicone Basting Brushes
1*Cleaning Pad with Handle
2*Leak-Free Dispensers for Liquids
2*Spice Shakers
2*Egg Rings
8*Hanging Hooks
1*Portable Bag with Gift Box
1 Meat Thermometer $19.00
1 Blackstone Recipe Book $15.00
Rositas Mexican Restaurant Gift Card - $50
*St. Luke family owned and operated.
ArtsyFartsy Studio Creations Gift Card - $25
*St. Luke family owned and operated.
Blackstone 28" Original Griddle with Hard Cover 2 -Burner Liquid propane Flat Top Grill $299
Starting bid
We Are All Unique” Fingerprint Garden Insect Vase
This one-of-a-kind vase was lovingly created by our 2nd grade class using colorful fingerprint insects—each one as unique as the child who made it. It’s a beautiful reminder that we are all unique.
A special keepsake perfect for displaying flowers and celebrating this year’s class. Bid generously to support our students!
Starting bid
Rebel Baseball Fan Package
Donated by the generous parents of our Rebel Baseball team, this all-star bundle is perfect for any baseball fan! Featuring game-day essentials and standout gear—including a Coach Traylor signed mini helmet—this package brings both spirit and style.
Includes:
Value: $225
Starting bid
Softball Fan Package
Items generously donated by our Rebel Softball team parents, this fun and functional bundle is perfect for players and fans alike! Featuring game-day essentials and spirited gear—including a Coach Traylor signed mini helmet—this package is sure to be a hit.
Includes:
Value: $200
Starting bid
6th Grade “Whiskey Business” Package 🥃
Enjoy the ultimate whiskey experience with this premium bundle—perfect for entertaining or upgrading your home bar. Featuring top-shelf bottles, cocktail essentials, and a full cigar set, this package has everything you need for a perfect night in.
Valued at $500
Includes:
• Cocktail smoker kit with torch
• Old Fashioned syrup
• Amarena cherries
• Dried orange slices
• Whiskey chilling stones
• Ice molds
• Whiskey glasses
• UTSA Yeti tumbler
• Jack Daniel’s
• Crown Royal Vanilla
• Woodford Reserve Bourbon
• Buffalo Trace Bourbon
• Cigars
• Humidor
• Cigar cutter
• Cigar ash tray
Place your bid and enjoy a little “whiskey business”!
Starting bid
8.5" Fishers of Men Bracelet
Value: 195.00
Donated by: Alonso Jewelry Design
Starting bid
Sterling Silver Rebel Football Helmet on 22" Curbed Chain
Value: 135.00
Donated by: Alonso Jewelry Design
Starting bid
Sterling Silver STL Monogram on 18" Rolo Chain
Value: 75.00
Donated by: Alonso Jewelry Design
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