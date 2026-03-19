St. Luke Catholic School

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St. Luke Catholic School

About this event

Sales closed

St. Luke Catholic School's Havana Nights Auction

Pick-up location

4603 Manitou Dr, San Antonio, TX 78228, USA

8th Grade Graduation Pew item
8th Grade Graduation Pew
$250

Starting bid

Secure the best seat in the house for your 8th grader’s big day (class of 2026)! With this exclusive auction item, you’ll receive a reserved front-row pew for St. Luke’s 8th Grade Graduation Mass. No need to arrive early or worry about saving seats—your family will have a prime spot to celebrate this special milestone.

Bid now for a stress-free and memorable graduation experience!

Front Row Pew at 4th Grade Christmas Eve Pageant item
Front Row Pew at 4th Grade Christmas Eve Pageant
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy the best seat in the house for this cherished holiday tradition! Bid on a front-row pew at the 4th Grade Christmas Eve Pageant (2026-27 School Year) and experience the magic up close as the students bring the Nativity story to life. No need to arrive early or worry about saving seats—your reserved pew ensures a perfect view of your child’s special performance.

Last day of school limo ride & lunch - May 2026 item
Last day of school limo ride & lunch - May 2026
$600

Starting bid

Give your child and their friends a last day of school they'll never forget! This exclusive auction item offers a luxurious limo ride from St. Luke  to a special celebratory lunch. Your child and 5 friends will enjoy the VIP treatment, making unforgettable memories as they cruise in style to mark the start of summer.

Package includes:

🚖 Limo transportation from St. Luke Catholic School

🍽️ Lunch at a designated restaurant

🎉 A fun-filled, first-class experience!

Bid now for this once-in-a-lifetime way to celebrate the end of the school year!

First Communion Pew - 2026 item
First Communion Pew - 2026
$300

Starting bid

Make your child's First Communion even more special with a reserved front-row pew for your family! No need to arrive early or worry about seating—this exclusive auction item guarantees the best view of this sacred milestone.

Reserved Parking for 1 year, Circle Drive item
Reserved Parking for 1 year, Circle Drive
$400

Starting bid

Tired of the daily parking hustle? Secure your very own reserved parking spot in St. Luke’s Circle Drive for the 2026-2027 school year! This VIP spot is yours 24/7, complete with a personalized sign featuring your name. No more long walks or crowded parking—just pull in and go!

🚗 Two spots available – top two bids win!

📅 Valid August 2026 – July 2027

Kinder Promotion Pew item
Kinder Promotion Pew
$400

Starting bid

Reserve a front-row seat for one of the most special moments in your child’s life at St. Luke! This exclusive 1st row reserved pew for the Kinder Promotion Ceremony (May 2026) guarantees you the best view of your little one as they take this significant step in their educational journey. Be a part of this unforgettable day with the perfect spot to capture memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to secure your place at the heart of the celebration!

Classroom Birthday Party item
Classroom Birthday Party
$200

Starting bid

Give your child a birthday celebration to remember with this Classroom Birthday Party Package! The winning bidder will receive a fun pizza party for their entire class, including:

🍕 Delicious pizza for the class

🥤 Refreshing drinks for all students

🎂 A birthday cake or cupcakes to celebrate in style

Your child will be the star of the day, enjoying a special celebration with classmates—all without the stress of planning! Date must be approved by school administration.

Bid now to create a birthday memory your child will cherish!

CD Tire Corporation - $250 Voucher item
CD Tire Corporation - $250 Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this $250 gift certificate to CD Tire Corporation, proudly owned by our very own Rebels, the Rodriguez Family! Whether you need new tires, a rotation, alignment, brakes, exhaust systems, or other automotive services, CD Tire is your trusted local shop for quality and reliability. Support a business that supports our community while keeping your vehicle in top shape!

Start bidding now and drive away with savings!

Note: Valid at 1503 W. Commerce location only.

Rebel Athletics Gift Basket item
Rebel Athletics Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Show your Rebel pride with this ultimate St. Luke Rebels Spirit Basket! This exclusive auction item includes:

🏀 2 Free Admissions to ALL home games for one season of your choice (2026-27 school year) – cheer on our Rebels all season long!

🎽 St. Luke Rebels Merchandise – deck yourself out in Rebel gear to support your team in style.

🍿 $50 Concession Stand Gift Card – enjoy your favorite game-day snacks on us!

Don’t miss your chance to win this all-in-one fan package and experience the excitement of Rebel Nation!

PTC Lunch for a Year item
PTC Lunch for a Year
$100

Starting bid

Give your student a treat with PTC Lunch for a Year! This exclusive auction item ensures your child enjoys a delicious PTC-sponsored lunch once a month for the entire 2026-27 school year—no packing lunch, no last-minute ordering, just great food!

Details:

✔ One PTC lunch per month for one student

✔ Valid for the entire 2026-27 school year

✔ A fun and tasty way to support St. Luke Catholic School!

Bid now and treat your student to a year of stress-free, delicious lunches!

2nd Grade Premium Wine & Cheese Basket with a Taste of Cuba item
2nd Grade Premium Wine & Cheese Basket with a Taste of Cuba item
2nd Grade Premium Wine & Cheese Basket with a Taste of Cuba item
2nd Grade Premium Wine & Cheese Basket with a Taste of Cuba
$400

Starting bid

Second Grade Premium Wine & Cheese Basket with a Taste of Cuba, includes:

  • Goldbelly Chardonnay
  • Finca Flichman Malbec
  • Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Grape Creek Cuvée Blanc
  • Stade's White Rum
  • Bacardi Gran Reserve Diez Gold Rum
  • Stirrings Mojito Mix
  • Old World Assorted cheese
  • Schott's Assorted dried meats
  • Schott's Red Flame Jelly
  • El Habanero Cuban Espresso
  • Tortuga Rum Cake
  • Assorted chocolates & nuts
  • 4 Cigars
  • Charcuterie board
  • 4 Drink Glasses
  • 4 Bombay charcuterie wine glasses
  • The Wand Wine Purifier
  • ﻿﻿Beaded Coasters
  • 3 Pineapple Kitchen Towels
  • 1 Tropical candle
  • Cuba 1918 gift certificate - $150
  • Specs Gift Card - $40
  • Total Wine Gift Card - $50
  • Large Basket
  • Small Basket

VALUE: $824

7th Grade Date Night Basket item
7th Grade Date Night Basket
$360

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Yeti Roadie 15 Cooler
  • $50 Regal Movies gift cards
  • $50 Silo gift card
  • $50 Chili’s gift cards
  • $50 Saltgrass gift cards
  • $50 Cheesecake Factory gift cards
  • $50 Olive Garden gift card
  • Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant gift card
  • $25 Chipotle
  • $25 McDonald’s gift card
  • 2 bottles LaMarca Prosecco
  • 2 bottles Opera Prima Bellini
  • 1 bottle Rebecca Creek Whiskey
  • 1 small bottle Lalo Tequila
  • Don Julio 1942 Sampler
  • On-the-go Snack Box
  • 2 bags pretzel thins
  • 1 bag pistachio mix

 

TOTAL VALUE: $720

PK3 BBQ Gift Package item
PK3 BBQ Gift Package item
PK3 BBQ Gift Package item
PK3 BBQ Gift Package
$240

Starting bid

Auction package worth $466.00 includes:

Blackstone 28" Original Griddle with Hard Cover 2 -Burner Liquid propane Flat Top Grill - $299

Griddle Accessories Kit -$33.00
1*Extra-wide Burger Spatula
2*Professional Regular Long Spatulas
1*Rounded Burger Flipper
1*Slant Edge Scraper
1*Horizontal Chopper
1*Locking Tongs,  
1* Basting Cover,
1* Round Cast Iron Burger Press
1*Burger Patty Maker
1*Silicone Basting Brushes
1*Cleaning Pad with Handle
2*Leak-Free Dispensers for Liquids
2*Spice Shakers
2*Egg Rings
8*Hanging Hooks
1*Portable Bag with Gift Box


1 Meat Thermometer $19.00
1 Blackstone Recipe Book $15.00

Rositas Mexican Restaurant Gift Card - $50
*St. Luke family owned and operated.

ArtsyFartsy Studio Creations Gift Card - $25
*St. Luke family owned and operated.

Blackstone 28" Original Griddle with Hard Cover 2 -Burner Liquid propane Flat Top Grill $299

2nd Grade Class Art Project item
2nd Grade Class Art Project
$50

Starting bid

We Are All Unique” Fingerprint Garden Insect Vase

This one-of-a-kind vase was lovingly created by our 2nd grade class using colorful fingerprint insects—each one as unique as the child who made it. It’s a beautiful reminder that we are all unique.

A special keepsake perfect for displaying flowers and celebrating this year’s class. Bid generously to support our students!

Baseball Fan Package item
Baseball Fan Package item
Baseball Fan Package
$100

Starting bid

Rebel Baseball Fan Package

Donated by the generous parents of our Rebel Baseball team, this all-star bundle is perfect for any baseball fan! Featuring game-day essentials and standout gear—including a Coach Traylor signed mini helmet—this package brings both spirit and style.

Includes:

  • Gym bag
  • Eye black sheets
  • UTSA aviator glasses
  • Gray baseball cap
  • Sleeve of golf balls
  • Reversible lanyard
  • Coach Traylor signed mini helmet
  • Golf towel
  • Mini tumbler

Value: $225

Softball Fan Package item
Softball Fan Package item
Softball Fan Package
$100

Starting bid

Softball Fan Package

Items generously donated by our Rebel Softball team parents, this fun and functional bundle is perfect for players and fans alike! Featuring game-day essentials and spirited gear—including a Coach Traylor signed mini helmet—this package is sure to be a hit.

Includes:

  • Gym bag
  • Eye black sheets
  • UTSA aviator glasses
  • Gray baseball cap
  • Clear gameday bag
  • Reversible lanyard
  • Coach Traylor signed mini helmet
  • Orange UTSA journal

Value: $200

6th Grade Whiskey Business Basket item
6th Grade Whiskey Business Basket item
6th Grade Whiskey Business Basket item
6th Grade Whiskey Business Basket
$250

Starting bid

6th Grade “Whiskey Business” Package 🥃


Enjoy the ultimate whiskey experience with this premium bundle—perfect for entertaining or upgrading your home bar. Featuring top-shelf bottles, cocktail essentials, and a full cigar set, this package has everything you need for a perfect night in.

Valued at $500


Includes:

Cocktail smoker kit with torch

Old Fashioned syrup

Amarena cherries

Dried orange slices

Whiskey chilling stones

Ice molds

Whiskey glasses

UTSA Yeti tumbler

Jack Daniel’s

Crown Royal Vanilla

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Cigars

Humidor

Cigar cutter

Cigar ash tray


Place your bid and enjoy a little “whiskey business”!

Sterling Silver Fishers of Men Bracelet item
Sterling Silver Fishers of Men Bracelet
$95

Starting bid

8.5" Fishers of Men Bracelet

Value: 195.00


Donated by: Alonso Jewelry Design

Sterling Silver Rebel Football Helmet on 22" Curbed Chain item
Sterling Silver Rebel Football Helmet on 22" Curbed Chain
$75

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Rebel Football Helmet on 22" Curbed Chain


Value: 135.00


Donated by: Alonso Jewelry Design

Sterling Silver STL Monogram on 18" Rolo Chain item
Sterling Silver STL Monogram on 18" Rolo Chain
$40

Starting bid

Sterling Silver STL Monogram on 18" Rolo Chain


Value: 75.00


Donated by: Alonso Jewelry Design

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!