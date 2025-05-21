The Legacy Center Gift Shop

Offered by
About this shop
*PREORDER* A timeless gold LEGACY necklace, crafted with heart and purpose. Hypoallergenic, tarnish-free, waterproof and created in collaboration with Sol Rise Essentials®, a Black woman-owned small business in RVA. The script is extra special—it’s taken from the handwriting of our Co-Founders' grandmother, who was born and raised in Jackson Ward just steps away from the historic St. Luke Building, now home to our Legacy Center.
As we close out Legacy Week 2025 at The Lotus Brunch on her 92nd birthday, our goal is to sell 92 necklaces in her honor—to celebrate her legacy and raise funds for our 5th summer of impact.
Wear the word. Carry the story. Honor a legacy.
*PREORDER* A timeless gold LEGACY necklace, crafted with heart and purpose. Hypoallergenic, tarnish-free, waterproof and created in collaboration with Sol Rise Essentials®, a Black woman-owned small business in RVA. The script is extra special—it’s taken from the handwriting of our Co-Founders' grandmother, who was born and raised in Jackson Ward just steps away from the historic St. Luke Building, now home to our Legacy Center.
As we close out Legacy Week 2025 at The Lotus Brunch on her 92nd birthday, our goal is to sell 92 necklaces in her honor—to celebrate her legacy and raise funds for our 5th summer of impact.
Wear the word. Carry the story. Honor a legacy.
*PREORDER* This candle is more than a scent—it’s a sacred invitation. Curated by our Co-Founders Nikki and Korinn, the Legacy Candle blends soft florals and grounding palo santo for the perfect harmony of feminine power and Rich Auntie Energy—Maggie L. Walker style.
Crafted in collaboration with Vanessa “Vee” Cowles, justice educator, cultural worker, and owner of Rich City Kolibri, each candle is made to be lit with intention—for abundance, attraction, and legacy alignment.
Ancestrally blessed by spiritualist Godis “Cheeky” Friend, this candle honors the resilience, trust, faith, and dedication passed down to us—and the visionary women who lit the way.
✨ Light it with purpose. Channel the spirit of Maggie. Build your legacy.
*PREORDER*This candle is more than a scent—it’s a sacred invitation. Curated by our Co-Founders Nikki and Korinn, the Legacy Candle blends soft florals and grounding palo santo for the perfect harmony of feminine power and Rich Auntie Energy—Maggie L. Walker style.
Crafted in collaboration with Vanessa “Vee” Cowles, justice educator, cultural worker, and owner of Rich City Kolibri, each candle is made to be lit with intention—for abundance, attraction, and legacy alignment.
Ancestrally blessed by spiritualist Godis “Cheeky” Friend, this candle honors the resilience, trust, faith, and dedication passed down to us—and the visionary women who lit the way.
✨ Light it with purpose. Channel the spirit of Maggie. Build your legacy.
*PREORDER*A practice of Remembrance + Radiance
Legacy Intention Oil is more than skincare—it's a sacred ritual. Born from collaboration between Rich City Kolibri and Godis “Cheeky” Friend, this botanical blend is a tribute to the wisdom woven through generations and the stories held in our bodies.
Crafted with grapeseed, sunflower, sweet almond, and jojoba oils, and infused with a custom fragrance and healing crystals, Legacy nourishes your skin while anchoring your spirit. Each drop is a reminder: you are someone's answered prayer. You are a living legacy.
Use this oil as an anointing practice—to honor the skin as temple, shield, and archive. Massage into damp skin after bathing to seal in moisture, awaken memory, and walk boldly in your truth—soft, strong, and sovereign.
✨ Made with love. Rooted in ritual. Created to honor the past and nourish the present.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!