The Legacy Center Gift Shop

*PREORDER*A practice of Remembrance + Radiance



Legacy Intention Oil is more than skincare—it's a sacred ritual. Born from collaboration between Rich City Kolibri and Godis “Cheeky” Friend, this botanical blend is a tribute to the wisdom woven through generations and the stories held in our bodies.



Crafted with grapeseed, sunflower, sweet almond, and jojoba oils, and infused with a custom fragrance and healing crystals, Legacy nourishes your skin while anchoring your spirit. Each drop is a reminder: you are someone's answered prayer. You are a living legacy.



Use this oil as an anointing practice—to honor the skin as temple, shield, and archive. Massage into damp skin after bathing to seal in moisture, awaken memory, and walk boldly in your truth—soft, strong, and sovereign.



✨ Made with love. Rooted in ritual. Created to honor the past and nourish the present.