St. Luke's Episcopal Church Merchandise: COMING SOON

Price includes free shipping. See photos for colors and sizing chart.





About the shirt: The Bella Canvas 3001 is a classic unisex jersey short sleeve tee that fits like a well-loved favorite. Soft cotton and quality print make users fall in love with it over and over again. These t-shirts have ribbed knit collars to bolster shaping. The shoulders are tapered for a better fit over time, and dual side seams hold the garment's shape for longer.





.: Made with 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, the Bella Canvas 3001 is a lightweight fabric (4.2 oz/yd² (142 g/m²)) that's breathable and easy to layer. Perfect for active and leisure wear.

.: Bella+Canvas manufactures all its products in the US and internationally in humane, no-sweat-shop, sustainable way and is part of the Fair Labor Association as well as Platinum WRAP certified.

.: The tear-away label minimizes skin irritations.

.: Fabric blends: Ash and Heather Prism colors - 99% cotton, 1% polyester; Heather and Solid Blend colors - 52% cotton, 48% polyester; Athletic Heather and Black Heather - 90% cotton, 10% polyester.