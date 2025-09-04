St. Luke's Rainbow Preschool - Scrip Card Shop

Buy a Starbucks gift card at face value through our online store and use it for coffee, tea, breakfast, and treats. Starbucks gives a rebate to Rainbow Preschool, so you support our classrooms at no extra cost. You are not spending anything extra; you are simply paying with a gift card for things you already plan to buy. Use in store, at the drive-thru, or in the Starbucks app. (Retailer restrictions may apply; see store policy.)