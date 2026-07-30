Offered by

St. Luke's United Church of Christ

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St. Luke's Rainbow Preschool Tuition Payment System

3 Day Tuition - For the Year
$1,530

This payment covers tuition for the entire 2026–2027 school year for the 3-day-per-week program at St. Luke's Rainbow Preschool.

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3 Day Tuition - for the Semester
$765

This payment covers tuition for a Semester of the 2026–2027 school year for the 3-day-per-week program at St. Luke's Rainbow Preschool.

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5 Day Tution for the Year
$2,475

This payment covers tuition for the entire 2026–2027 school year for the 5-day-per-week program at St. Luke's Rainbow Preschool.

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5 Day Tuition for the Semester
$1,237.50

This payment covers tuition for a Semester of the 2026–2027 school year for the 5-day-per-week program at St. Luke's Rainbow Preschool.

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