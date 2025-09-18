St. Margaret Catholic Church Halloween Carnival Raffle 2025 (#R81752)

Relax in style with two handcrafted glider chairs by Roy James. Snuggle up in a cozy Halloween quilt, lovingly created by Dinah Howrigon.
"Go Blue! Score two tickets to watch the Michigan Wolverines take on Purdue on Saturday, November 1st. This basket comes packed with U of M gear so you can cheer in style. Don’t miss your chance to experience the excitement live!" Donated by Tim Bee.
Experience the ultimate shopping adventure with a $500 gift card, perfect for treating yourself or a loved one! Donated by an anonymous parish family.
Get ready for the ultimate viewing experience with this 50" smart TV, up for grabs in our exciting raffle! Donated by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
This basket also includes food vouchers, 4 Growlers t-shirts, and 4 caps—perfect for a fun-filled night at the ballpark.”
Eco-friendly cleaning set: brand new Shark vacuum, Norwex cloths, $100 carpet cleaning & $50 house cleaning gift cards. cleaning supplies and much more. Donated by St. Zita ministry.
Get your K-Wing game on with four hockey game tickets, a gift card to spend on merch or food at the game, and show your K-wing spirit with two hockey pucks and team swag. Donated by Glen, Jamie & Kileigh Whitmore.
Four tickets to a Bronco basketball game plus WMU swag. Donated by Shelly Edgerton.
Experience the ultimate tech upgrade with this amazing Apple raffle basket featuring an iPad 10 and a $50 Amazon gift card! Donated by St. Margaret's Youth Ministry.
Bogg bag stuffed with classic family games- get ready for endless fun for family game night! Donated by Pat Perry, Jim Preston & Joy Livingston.
Gather ‘round the fire! Includes a fire ring, three bundles of wood & all the fixings for s’mores. Donated by our Religious Education.
Roll into fun with this patio-style cooler packed full of treats! Perfect to keep your guests refreshed while you entertain them on your deck or patio. Donated by Frank and Pat Perry
Get ready for endless gaming fun with this fantastic Nintendo Switch raffle prize! This versatile console lets you play your favorite games at home or on the go, featuring a vibrant display and innovative handheld design and Mario Donkey Kong game plus a $50 gift card. Donated by Frank and Pat Perry
A basket to bake you happy: home chef Amy Stender will deliver a specialty dessert to your door every month (within 20 miles of Otsego). This basket also includes cute dessert plates and forks to plate those treats in style!
Elevate your outdoor cooking game with this incredible Blackstone pizza oven and cart, complete with a pizza peel! Designed for the ultimate pizza experience, the Blackstone oven features high heat capability for perfectly crispy crusts and deliciously melted toppings. The sturdy cart ensures easy mobility and convenience, making it simple to set up wherever you want to create mouthwatering pizzas. Get ready to unleash your inner pizzaiolo! Donated by St. Margaret's Haiti Ministry and the Knights of Columbus.
Take a chance on the thrilling 50/50 jackpot raffle, where half of the total proceeds go to one lucky winner! With every ticket purchased, you increase your odds of winning a substantial cash prize while supporting a great cause.
