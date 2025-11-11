St. Margaret School's Designer Bag Bingo!

227 N Narberth Ave

Narberth, PA 19072, USA

General Admission
$35

Ticket, book, dauber + door prize raffle

SPECIAL*** 13th Round Bingo Card
$10

Buy this ticket for a chance to win a BURBERRY handbag worth over $1100!


The ticket will give you a bingo card for the 13th round.

Extra bingo book
$15

The more you buy, the better chance you get to win!

5 Raffle Tickets
$10

Don’t forget your raffle tickets! 🎟️
We’ll have amazing gift baskets and door prizes up for grabs — the more tickets you buy, the better your chances to win!

12 Raffle Tickets
$20

Don’t forget your raffle tickets! 🎟️
We’ll have amazing gift baskets and door prizes up for grabs — the more tickets you buy, the better your chances to win!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!