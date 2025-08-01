St. Marina 4th Annual Retreat 2025

$
Ages 13yrs and older is $150.00;
Individuals under 18yrs must be accompanied by an parent.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Max. 4 in room unless you have an infant under 1yrs.
$50.00 for 1st child only.
No charge for 2nd child
No charge
You will be attending the weekend, but not sleeping at the camp.
You will be attending the weekend, but not sleeping at the camp.
This is for adults who want to attend, but can't come for the weekend. Saturday only!
DEADLINE: Wednesday, Sept. 24th
This is for children who want to attend, but can't come for the weekend. Saturday only! An adult must accompany children.
DEADLINE: Wednesday, Sept. 24th
This is for adults who want to attend, but can't come for the weekend. Sunday only!
DEADLINE: Wednesday, Sept. 24th
This is for children who want to attend, but can't come for the weekend. Sunday only! An adult must accompany children.
DEADLINE: Wednesday, Sept. 24th
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!