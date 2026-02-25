St. Mark Experiences Auction

Enjoy a delicious, homemade tray of Mrs. Galante’s family‑recipe eggplant parmesan — lovingly prepared and perfect for a family dinner, special occasion, or to stock your freezer for a busy week. Mrs. Galante is generously offering a full tray, with the option to make it gluten‑free upon request.





A warm, comforting dish made with care and shared straight from her kitchen to yours.





Details:

• One full tray of homemade eggplant parmesan

• Gluten‑free option available

• Pickup date coordinated with the winner. To be scheduled this school year.