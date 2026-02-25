St. Mark Experiences Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious, homemade tray of Mrs. Galante’s family‑recipe eggplant parmesan — lovingly prepared and perfect for a family dinner, special occasion, or to stock your freezer for a busy week. Mrs. Galante is generously offering a full tray, with the option to make it gluten‑free upon request.
A warm, comforting dish made with care and shared straight from her kitchen to yours.
Details:
• One full tray of homemade eggplant parmesan
• Gluten‑free option available
• Pickup date coordinated with the winner. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
The winner gets to choose one of Mrs. Ingros’ famous homemade treats — each one crafted with love, family tradition, and a little bit of magic.
Your choices include:
• Old‑Fashioned Peanut Butter Fudge
A cherished recipe passed down through four generations of her family. (Her mother‑in‑law guarded it so closely she didn’t hand it over until there were two grandkids in the picture!)
• Classic Chocolate Fudge
Rich, smooth, and melt‑in‑your‑mouth perfect — a true family heirloom recipe.
• Chocolate Chip Cookies with a Twist
Soft, warm, and unforgettable… thanks to her secret ingredient: a splash of Kahlúa.
Mrs. Ingros is happy to help in any way she can — and she’s bringing her best to this auction item. You just pick your favorite, and she’ll take care of the rest.
A sweet win in every sense! To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun‑filled lunchtime experience! One lucky K–2 student will join Mrs. Niemeyer for a special Taylor Swift–themed Bingo lunch, complete with music, laughs, and Swiftie excitement. The winner may bring five friends to join the fun.
A perfect mix of friendship, music, and a little friendly competition — all during a Tuesday lunch period.
Details:
• Taylor Swift Bingo lunch hosted by Mrs. Niemeyer
• Open to K–2 students
• Winner may bring five friends
• Held during a Tuesday lunch (date coordinated with the winner) To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
A beloved St. Mark favorite! Enjoy a generous pan of Mrs. Desormeaux’s signature homemade jambalaya, packed with authentic flavor and made fresh for the winning family. This crowd‑pleasing dish is perfect for a cozy family dinner, a busy weeknight, or sharing with friends.
What’s Included:
• One full pan of Mrs. Desormeaux’s homemade jambalaya
• Freshly prepared on a mutually agreed‑upon date
• Serves a family comfortably
A warm, comforting, and delicious classic that always disappears fast! To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Mr. Miano’s legendary homemade sourdough—crafted with care, perfected over time, and loved by everyone lucky enough to taste it.
This special auction item includes two fresh‑baked loaves: one classic sourdough with that perfect chewy crumb and golden crust, and one irresistible cinnamon‑raisin sourdough swirled with warmth and sweetness.
Each loaf is made from Mr. Miano and baked to perfection, making this a truly special treat for your family—or the perfect gift to share.
Includes:
• One classic sourdough loaf
• One cinnamon‑raisin sourdough loaf
• Freshly baked and delivered on a mutually agreed‑upon date
A delicious taste of homemade comfort from one of our school favorites. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Ever wondered how the world of Mary Poppins is built? Join us for a behind‑the‑scenes look at set design, complete with hands‑on painting time with Miss Whitlock and a peek at Miss O’s incredible set‑building magic!
Kids will craft their own prop and wrap up the experience with a photo with Mary Poppins!
Open to Grades 2–5 only.
Starting bid
Enjoy a rich, homemade gluten‑free chocolate bundt cake lovingly baked and donated by Mrs. Homayden. Perfect for sharing with family, celebrating a special occasion, or treating yourself to something sweet.
A beautiful, thoughtful addition to any dessert table. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Support your child’s learning with two personalized tutoring sessions from Mrs. Kelly Hudgins, First Grade Teaching Assistant. With her warm, patient teaching style and experience supporting students across grades K–6, Mrs. Hudgins tailors each session to your child’s needs—whether they’re building foundational skills or looking for an extra boost.
Sessions will be scheduled directly with Mrs. Hudgins. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Show your St. Mark pride in the best way possible with this loaded School Spirit Basket!
A curated collection of fan‑favorite gear that every Lion family loves. This generous bundle includes a cozy St. Mark blanket, a classic tee, hats, a durable tumbler, a magnet, and a variety of stickers perfect for water bottles, laptops, and lunchboxes.
Starting bid
Enjoy the warmth of Mrs. Wilson’s kitchen with this delicious homemade treat bundle. The winning bidder receives both of her beloved baked goods, made fresh and full of family‑favorite flavor.
This package includes:
• Homemade Banana Bread — moist, comforting, and a Wilson classic.
• Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies — soft, chewy, and packed with chocolate.
• 5 School Ice Cream Passes — a fun bonus treat for your child during the school day.
A cozy, crowd‑pleasing auction item that brings smiles to kids and grown‑ups alike. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Enjoy not one but two delicious homemade cakes baked with care by Mrs. Watson. This package includes her signature pistachio cake—moist, flavorful, and beautifully finished—and a crowd‑favorite chocolate chip cake that’s perfect for any gathering.
Freshly baked and made to order, these treats are ideal for celebrations, family dinners, or simply indulging in something sweet.
Pickup date will be coordinated with the winner. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
One lucky student and a friend will enjoy a cozy after‑school hangout with Mrs. Eisert, complete with delicious cookies and a fun, personalized craft.
Mrs. Eisert will tailor the activity to the winner’s interests, creating a relaxed, creative, and memorable experience just for them. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Your child will enjoy a hands‑on sewing session where they’ll learn basic skills, work on a simple project, and have fun creating something they can proudly take home. Whether they’re brand‑new to sewing or already love crafting, this special one‑on‑one time with Mrs. Buda will spark confidence and creativity.
Experience includes:
• A 2‑hour private sewing session
• All materials provided
• A completed project to bring home
A perfect experience for any young maker! To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of comfort all year long. This exclusive bundle includes nine dress‑down passes — one for each month of the 2026–2027 school year. Your student can enjoy a full day of non‑uniform attire on dates approved by their teacher.
Always one of our most popular perks, this bundle adds fun, flexibility, and a little extra joy throughout the school year.
Starting bid
Make your child’s day unforgettable with a personalized message displayed on the school marquee!
Whether celebrating a birthday, milestone, or special achievement, this is a fun and memorable way to let your student shine in front of the entire St. Mark community. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Make your child’s day unforgettable with a personalized message displayed on the school marquee!
Whether celebrating a birthday, milestone, or special achievement, this is a fun and memorable way to let your student shine in front of the entire St. Mark community. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Make your child’s day unforgettable with a personalized message displayed on the school marquee!
Whether celebrating a birthday, milestone, or special achievement, this is a fun and memorable way to let your student shine in front of the entire St. Mark community. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Make your child’s day unforgettable with a personalized message displayed on the school marquee!
Whether celebrating a birthday, milestone, or special achievement, this is a fun and memorable way to let your student shine in front of the entire St. Mark community. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seats in the house for one of the most beloved events of the year!
This exclusive package reserves 6 front‑row seating for your family at the 4th & 5th Grade 2026 Winter Concert, giving you a perfect, unobstructed view for photos, videos, and every special moment on stage.
Skip the rush, skip the stress, and savor the performance from the most coveted seats in the auditorium.
Starting bid
Treat your child’s entire class to a fun and delicious celebration!
This special experience includes a PTO‑hosted pizza party with plenty of pizza and drinks for the whole class to enjoy. It’s a simple, joyful way to bring everyone together and make an ordinary school day feel extra special.
Valid this school year only.
Starting bid
Give your child a truly special creative experience! Enjoy a one‑hour private art class led by Miss. Whitlock, scheduled at a time that works best for the winning family.
This personalized session offers hands‑on instruction, inspiration, and the chance for your child to explore their artistic talents with a beloved St. Mark teacher. A memorable, one‑of‑a‑kind experience students treasure. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
The winning 6th grader and their entire class will enjoy a full‑period Glow Party Bingo experience hosted by Mrs. Walsh! The winner gets to choose between traditional bingo cards or a fun themed set. There will be prizes for all Bingo winners and a special treat for every student.
A bright, energetic way to make 6th grade math unforgettable! To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
The winning 8th grader gets to step into Mrs. Walsh’s shoes and become the science teacher for the day! The winner chooses their favorite lab from a list of new or previous class labs and leads the experience for their classmates. As an added bonus, the auction winner may also declare one full day of “Class in the Courtyard” for their science period.
A hands‑on, student‑powered science experience they’ll never forget! To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Give your student the gift of confidence and support with five one‑on‑one tutoring sessions from Mrs. Watson.
She brings patience, clarity, and a love of learning to every session, tailoring instruction to the student’s needs and pace. Whether your child needs help strengthening foundational skills or boosting understanding in a specific subject, these sessions provide focused, encouraging academic support.
Scheduling will be coordinated directly with Mrs. Watson. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
Give your child’s entire homeroom a special treat with a full‑class dress‑down day!
The winning bidder selects the date (with teacher approval), and the whole class enjoys a comfortable, out‑of‑uniform day together — a fun surprise students love!
Valid this school year only.
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical evening at the St. Mark spring musical with 4 reserved front‑row seats for your family! (tickets included) Saturday 5/2 at 7pm.
This exclusive package guarantees the best view in the house for our production of Mary Poppins, giving you a perfect vantage point for every song, dance, and unforgettable moment on stage.
Skip the rush for seats and relax knowing your spot is saved — all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show.
Starting bid
Give your child a little breathing room throughout the school year.
This bundle includes nine homework passes — one for each month of the 2026–2027 school year.
Each pass allows your student to skip one homework assignment with teacher approval. A simple, stress‑free perk students love and parents appreciate.
Starting bid
Get ready to shake, mix, and munch! One lucky winner will choose four friends to join Mrs. Ingros after school for a fun, hands‑on cooking experience where they’ll make their very own batch of Puppy Chow (also known as Muddy Buddies — the classic sweet human treat).
Using her classroom and a school microwave, kids will measure, mix, and create a big take‑home bag of this delicious snack mix, perfect for lunches the following week.
Limited to 5 students total. Date coordinated with the winner. To be scheduled this school year.
Starting bid
One lucky 7th or 8th grade science student will earn the ultimate classroom bragging rights!
The winning bidder gets to lead their entire science class in bedazzling Mr. Andexler’s shiny bald head in a hilarious, sparkle‑packed decorating session.
The winner becomes the Head Bedazzler, choosing the theme, helping guide the design, and kicking off the transformation as their classmates join in. Gems, safe glitter, creativity, and pure middle‑school joy—this is a memory your student will talk about all year.
A one‑of‑a‑kind experience that turns science class into a masterpiece‑making moment! To be scheduled this school year.
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