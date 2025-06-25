St. Mark Lutheran Church St. Kitts Fundraising Raffle

Girls just wanna have fun!
$2

This basket includes a journal, necklace, mug, Burts Bees lip balm, fragrance, scented wax, hair accessories, just for her.

DRINKS
$4

One Drink Ticket

Charcuterie and Stuff
$2

This basket includes a cheeseboard with serving trays and utensils, crackers, nuts, dried fruit, olives, and cookies —a delicious start to your next gathering!

Kitchen Essentials
$2

This basket contains a beautiful cutting board with inspired sayings about the Godly woman, glass drinkware, baking dishes, and a knife block- everything you need!

Cheese board and Stuff
$2

This basket includes a cutting board with cheese keepers, crackers, cookies dried fruit, spreads, nuts, olives, sausage and utensil set. Delicious!

Treat Yourself!
$2

This basket includes 2 delicious Ohio Pie pizzas and 2 cookies!! Indulge!!

Luck it Up!
$2

This basket contains $60 in lottery tickets- the sky is the limit here!! Good Luck!

Clean Freak
$2

This basket includes everything a clean freak would love- a Bono mop, microfiber towels, febreze air and car fresheners, Mr Clean scrubbers, and window cleaner. Want to come to my house??

Family Game Night
$2

This basket includes 4- $25 gift cards to Scene 75 in Brunswick, a pizza and 4 drinks. Fun for all!

Gadgets and Things
$2

This basket contains a bagel slicer, mandoline, cast iron baking dish, mason jar storage container and a cup with matching necklace. Some gadgets and some "things!"

Gervasi Getaway!
$2

This basket includes a suitcase for a lovely weekend at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton Ohio, and a $200 coupon book for discounted services. Ciao!

A Candle for all Seasons
$2

This basket includes scented candles that will remind you of Spring, Summer, Fall and the holidays, a lit candle holder and some scented lotions. Be Pampered!

Bakers Pride
$2

This basket includes 2 beautiful blue ceramic baking dishes and matching sauté pan-- for all you bakers (and cooks!)

Busy in the Kitchen
$2

This basket includes all things you didn't know you needed in the kitchen-- a bamboo serving tray, mini strainer, lemon keeper, banana keeper, cutting board, spoon rest, stirring spoon and spatula, a mug for sipping and Easter themed kitchen towels.

Woman of God
$2

This basket includes everything the Woman of God needs for devo time-- candle, mug, prayer journal, and body spray (just because its nice :)

Fitness Freak
$2

This basket includes a push up board to get you those "guns" you have always wanted, a fitness tracker watch, foam roller and a water bottle to keep you hydrated. Be strong!

Kids FUN Basket!
$2

This basket includes glow in the dark archery, a blow up connect 4 game, paddle balls, a few fun backyard games AND a $20 gift certificate to Mitchell's ice cream. Fun for hours!

Gather Round the Fire!
$10

This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! basket includes a great fire pit, smores basket, cozy socks, firestarter and a lighter. Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!

Baby on the GO!
$10

This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! basket includes a stroller with accompanying car seat so baby can travel in style. Scroll to the top t purchase your dinner ticket!

KIDS just wanna have fun!
$10

This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present our dinner on August 1! basket includes this awesome battery operated car for the kids-- they will be occupied for HOURS-- trust me! Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!

The S'More Chateau!
$10

This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! Basket includes a beautiful fire pit, smores basket, and a lighter.
A lovely addition to your backyard. Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!

The Pit Stop!
$10

This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! Basket includes a charcoal grill, 2 bags of charcoal, grilling tools and a variety of sauce. Party at your house! Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!

Diaper Depot!
$2

This Basket includes a changing table basket, wipes, baby wash, peek a boo book, thermometer, teether and electric nail buffer. Everything you need to keep baby comfy and happy.

Celebrate LIfe!
$2

This basket includes a celebration board complete with letters (hard to see but it's behind all the gift bags!) ribbon, banner, streamers, tissue and lots of happiness. Everything you need for your next event.

Dog Lovers ONLY
$2

This basket includes a dog bed, portable dog dish when you are on the go, poop bags, shampoo, a leash and a toy to keep your pooch company.

Ladies night
$2

This basket includes a Louis Vuitton purse, Hair accessories, scented candle and body spray to get ready for that night out!

WINE NOT?
$22

This basket includes 8 bottles from the Marcis Vinyard, and assorted candies- so wine not?

Night IN!
$2

This basket includes 4 beautifully designed Disney themed glasses and 3 bottles from the Marcis Vineyard. Enjoy your night IN!

The Chill Zone
$2

This basket contains Doritos, Peanuts, a bluetooth speaker and a $25 gift card to amazon for all your games and music- because guys just wanna have fun too!

Wax on Wax off
$2

An Automotive lovers delight! In this basket are gift cards for American Tire oil changes, Sargent Clean platinum washes and a seat protector- to keep your engine running and your car clean!

Touch of Autumn
$2

This basket is exactly what it says- Enjoy this beautiful wreath and scented wax and warmer to welcome fall this year!

Espresso Yourself
$2

This basket contains an IAGREEA Espresso Machine 20 Bar, a professional espresso maker with a milk frother steam wand, a 50oz removable water tank, and a fast-heating semi-automatic coffee machine for cappuccino, latte, and macchiato—perfect for all your caffeine needs!

Bird Nerd
$2

This basket includes binoculars and a 2 birding books (one not pictured) to help you identify and sketch the birds in your backyard and a tote for all your birding things- For the Bird Nerd.

Picture Perfect
$2

This basket contains a frame for your favorite photo, album for all the other ones you just have to have, and a free photo shoot for your newborn or family. Say Cheese!

Time Together
$2

This basket is sure to rekindle the romance! Enjoy great date dinners with gift certificates to the elegant Don's Pomeroy House ($100) and J Bella in Stronsgville, ($25)

Homework Heroes
$2

This basket includes a backpack, markers, pencils, paper, Texas Instruments calculator, book cover and lots more- a great start for your back to school needs!

SIP Happens
$2

This basket contains some of the Marcis Winery finest, and a funny bar sign to make you smile. Enjoy with friends!

Proper ROOTS
$2

This basket contains gifts from one of the best salons in our area- Proper ROOTS! A $50 gift card and free hair care samples are in this basket--Check out Jen Rudolph's salons and see the new you!

Tee-rific Treasure
$10

This is a mega basket- that's right! And because it's super big, we hope you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! The basket includes 2 months free membership to Bunker Hill Golf course and one hour indoor simulator tool! Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!

The Birdie Box
$10

This is a mega basket- that's right! And because it's super big, we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! The basket includes 2 months free membership to Bunker Hill Golf course and one hour indoor simulator tool! Scroll to the top for your dinner ticket!

School Supply Survival Kit
$2

This basket includes a backpack, crayons, fun erasers, pencils, and all sorts of things- a great start for your back-to-school needs!

Night with the RUBBER DUCKS
$2

Enjoy a night out with the family with the Rubber Ducks! 4 game tickets are sure to be a "home run"! use in the 2025 season!

All About the. CAVS
$2

Show your team spirit with this CAVS tshirt, necklace, shades, ball cap and keep your drink cool in this CAVS tumbler! GO TEAM!

