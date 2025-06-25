St. Mark Lutheran Church St. Kitts Fundraising Raffle

This basket includes a journal, necklace, mug, Burts Bees lip balm, fragrance, scented wax, hair accessories, just for her.
This basket includes a cheeseboard with serving trays and utensils, crackers, nuts, dried fruit, olives, and cookies —a delicious start to your next gathering!
This basket contains a beautiful cutting board with inspired sayings about the Godly woman, glass drinkware, baking dishes, and a knife block- everything you need!
This basket includes a cutting board with cheese keepers, crackers, cookies dried fruit, spreads, nuts, olives, sausage and utensil set. Delicious!
This basket includes 2 delicious Ohio Pie pizzas and 2 cookies!! Indulge!!
This basket contains $60 in lottery tickets- the sky is the limit here!! Good Luck!
This basket includes everything a clean freak would love- a Bono mop, microfiber towels, febreze air and car fresheners, Mr Clean scrubbers, and window cleaner. Want to come to my house??
This basket includes 4- $25 gift cards to Scene 75 in Brunswick, a pizza and 4 drinks. Fun for all!
This basket contains a bagel slicer, mandoline, cast iron baking dish, mason jar storage container and a cup with matching necklace. Some gadgets and some "things!"
This basket includes a suitcase for a lovely weekend at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton Ohio, and a $200 coupon book for discounted services. Ciao!
This basket includes scented candles that will remind you of Spring, Summer, Fall and the holidays, a lit candle holder and some scented lotions. Be Pampered!
This basket includes 2 beautiful blue ceramic baking dishes and matching sauté pan-- for all you bakers (and cooks!)
This basket includes all things you didn't know you needed in the kitchen-- a bamboo serving tray, mini strainer, lemon keeper, banana keeper, cutting board, spoon rest, stirring spoon and spatula, a mug for sipping and Easter themed kitchen towels.
This basket includes everything the Woman of God needs for devo time-- candle, mug, prayer journal, and body spray (just because its nice :)
This basket includes a push up board to get you those "guns" you have always wanted, a fitness tracker watch, foam roller and a water bottle to keep you hydrated. Be strong!
This basket includes glow in the dark archery, a blow up connect 4 game, paddle balls, a few fun backyard games AND a $20 gift certificate to Mitchell's ice cream. Fun for hours!
This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! basket includes a great fire pit, smores basket, cozy socks, firestarter and a lighter. Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!
This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! basket includes a stroller with accompanying car seat so baby can travel in style. Scroll to the top t purchase your dinner ticket!
This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present our dinner on August 1! basket includes this awesome battery operated car for the kids-- they will be occupied for HOURS-- trust me! Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!
This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! Basket includes a beautiful fire pit, smores basket, and a lighter.
A lovely addition to your backyard. Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!
This is a mega basket- thats right! and because its super big we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! Basket includes a charcoal grill, 2 bags of charcoal, grilling tools and a variety of sauce. Party at your house! Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!
This Basket includes a changing table basket, wipes, baby wash, peek a boo book, thermometer, teether and electric nail buffer. Everything you need to keep baby comfy and happy.
This basket includes a celebration board complete with letters (hard to see but it's behind all the gift bags!) ribbon, banner, streamers, tissue and lots of happiness. Everything you need for your next event.
This basket includes a dog bed, portable dog dish when you are on the go, poop bags, shampoo, a leash and a toy to keep your pooch company.
This basket includes a Louis Vuitton purse, Hair accessories, scented candle and body spray to get ready for that night out!
This basket includes 8 bottles from the Marcis Vinyard, and assorted candies- so wine not?
This basket includes 4 beautifully designed Disney themed glasses and 3 bottles from the Marcis Vineyard. Enjoy your night IN!
This basket contains Doritos, Peanuts, a bluetooth speaker and a $25 gift card to amazon for all your games and music- because guys just wanna have fun too!
An Automotive lovers delight! In this basket are gift cards for American Tire oil changes, Sargent Clean platinum washes and a seat protector- to keep your engine running and your car clean!
This basket is exactly what it says- Enjoy this beautiful wreath and scented wax and warmer to welcome fall this year!
This basket contains an IAGREEA Espresso Machine 20 Bar, a professional espresso maker with a milk frother steam wand, a 50oz removable water tank, and a fast-heating semi-automatic coffee machine for cappuccino, latte, and macchiato—perfect for all your caffeine needs!
This basket includes binoculars and a 2 birding books (one not pictured) to help you identify and sketch the birds in your backyard and a tote for all your birding things- For the Bird Nerd.
This basket contains a frame for your favorite photo, album for all the other ones you just have to have, and a free photo shoot for your newborn or family. Say Cheese!
This basket is sure to rekindle the romance! Enjoy great date dinners with gift certificates to the elegant Don's Pomeroy House ($100) and J Bella in Stronsgville, ($25)
This basket includes a backpack, markers, pencils, paper, Texas Instruments calculator, book cover and lots more- a great start for your back to school needs!
This basket contains some of the Marcis Winery finest, and a funny bar sign to make you smile. Enjoy with friends!
This basket contains gifts from one of the best salons in our area- Proper ROOTS! A $50 gift card and free hair care samples are in this basket--Check out Jen Rudolph's salons and see the new you!
This is a mega basket- that's right! And because it's super big, we hope you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! The basket includes 2 months free membership to Bunker Hill Golf course and one hour indoor simulator tool! Scroll to the top to get your dinner ticket!
This is a mega basket- that's right! And because it's super big, we hope that you are present to win at our dinner on August 1! The basket includes 2 months free membership to Bunker Hill Golf course and one hour indoor simulator tool! Scroll to the top for your dinner ticket!
This basket includes a backpack, crayons, fun erasers, pencils, and all sorts of things- a great start for your back-to-school needs!
Enjoy a night out with the family with the Rubber Ducks! 4 game tickets are sure to be a "home run"! use in the 2025 season!
Show your team spirit with this CAVS tshirt, necklace, shades, ball cap and keep your drink cool in this CAVS tumbler! GO TEAM!
