St. Mark’s Day School Silent Art Auction

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Children in our PreK/ Kindergarten class worked together to create this oil pastel and watercolor little houses.
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The children in our M/W/F Toucans class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.
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The children in our Tues/Thurs Toucans class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.
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The children in our Bear Cubs class created this beautiful artwork with acrylic paint.
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The children in our Monkeys class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.
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The children in our Giraffe class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.
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one of our graduating kindergarten students created this beautiful artwork with pen and watercolors.
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