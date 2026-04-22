Hosted by

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

About this event

Sales closed

St. Mark’s Day School Silent Art Auction

Giraffe Class Artwork item
Giraffe Class Artwork
$25

Starting bid

Children in our PreK/ Kindergarten class worked together to create this oil pastel and watercolor little houses.

Toucans M/W/F Class Artwork item
Toucans M/W/F Class Artwork
$25

Starting bid

The children in our M/W/F Toucans class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.

Little Toucans Class Artwork item
Little Toucans Class Artwork
$25

Starting bid

The children in our Tues/Thurs Toucans class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.

Bear Cubs Class Artwork item
Bear Cubs Class Artwork
$25

Starting bid

The children in our Bear Cubs class created this beautiful artwork with acrylic paint.

Monkeys Class Artwork item
Monkeys Class Artwork
$25

Starting bid

The children in our Monkeys class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.

Giraffe Class Artwork item
Giraffe Class Artwork
$25

Starting bid

The children in our Giraffe class created this beautiful artwork with oil pastels and watercolors.

The Little St. Mark’s Lion Cub item
The Little St. Mark’s Lion Cub
$25

Starting bid

one of our graduating kindergarten students created this beautiful artwork with pen and watercolors.

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