St. Mark's Festival Registration Form 2025_St. Mark

+ Registration Due date 5/25/2025 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate 35$ تتضمن: التيشرت، تأجير الملاعب، مع الكتاب، وهدايا الحفل الختامي.

+ Registration Due date 5/25/2025 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate 35$ تتضمن: التيشرت، تأجير الملاعب، مع الكتاب، وهدايا الحفل الختامي.

seeMoreDetailsMobile