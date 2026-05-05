St. Meena Coptic Orthodox Church in Fort Worth

Hosted by

St. Meena Coptic Orthodox Church in Fort Worth

About this event

Sales closed

St. Mark's Festival Registration Form 2026_St. Marina Church

St.Mark Festival's Admission (Pre-K Through 8th Grade)
$35

+ Registration Due date 5/24/2026 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate 35$

St. Mark Festival's Admission (High School)
$35

+ Registration Due date 5/24/2026 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate

Servant's Registration
$10

+ Registration Due date 5/24/2026 + $10 Per Participant to cover T-Shirt

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!