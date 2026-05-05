St. Mark's Festival Registration Form 2026_St. Marina Church

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+ Registration Due date 5/24/2026 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate 35$
+ Registration Due date 5/24/2026 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate
+ Registration Due date 5/24/2026 + $10 Per Participant to cover T-Shirt
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