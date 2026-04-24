Hosted by

St. Meena Coptic Orthodox Church in Fort Worth

About this event

St. Mark's Festival Registration Form 2026_St. Meena

Mahragan's Admission (Pre-K Through 8th Grade)
$40
+ Registration Due date 5/25/2025 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate 35$ تتضمن: التيشرت، تأجير الملاعب، مع الكتاب، وهدايا الحفل الختامي.
Mahragan's Admission (High School)
$40
+ Registration Due date 5/25/2025 (PRICE TO INCREASE TO $40 AFTER DEADLINE) + $35 Per Participant to cover Book Cost, T-Shirt, Sports Field Rentals , Final Ceremony Gift and Certificate
Servant's Registration
$10
+ Registration Due date 5/25/2025 + $10 Per Participant to cover T-Shirt

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