St. Mary Magdalen School's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
30 day VIP membership, one customized assessment, one month of small group training, nutritional coaching, and $50 gift card to smoothie bar- Value $379
Starting bid
1 month of membership, expires Sept. 2026 plus large long sleeve tee and small zip up jacket
Starting bid
8 Class Pack and a 1 month free of unlimited classes - Value $400
Starting bid
1 week of summer camp and a youth t-shirt. Dates from June 22- August 7th- Value $350
Starting bid
1 week camp in June or July 2026, 4-7th graders plus a box of merchandise including pajama bottoms, cup, foam finger and bag- Value $550
Starting bid
Cooler bag, can koozie, birdie hat, good boy hat, waffle towel, purple polo, grey polo, club cleaner, woven belt, ankle socks, crew socks, leather glove, driver head cover, six pack of beer, 2 bourbons, kids sun hat, socks , kids ball cap.- Value $400
Starting bid
$200 gift certificate - Value $200
Starting bid
4 free open plays- Value $100
Starting bid
Center of Excellence courses voucher for $400, gift basket with various school merchandise - Value $430
Starting bid
1 month of membership- Value $210
Starting bid
4 Private Swimming Lessons - Value $240
Starting bid
Get the first row (10 Seats) behind the graduates for 8th grade graduation and one reserved parking space!
Starting bid
18 karat yellow gold 18 inch chain, diamond and ruby cross pendant set with 4 round cut diamonds weighing .28 tdw with eleven round cut rubies weighting .63 ctw- Value $1750
Starting bid
Ted Baker White leather bracelet purse- Value $150
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 large cheese pizzas from Pizza Man Dan's and top it off with dessert at Mister Softee - Value $73.50
Starting bid
Show your SMMS spirit with these engraved Yeti's. One 30 oz tumbler and one 12 oz colster. - Value $65
Starting bid
Go to the game in SMMS style with this custom baseball cap, stadium chair, Yeti and binoculars. - Value $100
Starting bid
Be Cool on the Course with custom SMMS Yeti tumbler, Yeti colster, bluetooth speaker, baseball cap and cooler. - Value $125
Starting bid
Custom SMMS Yeti 20 oz stackable tumbler and 30 oz tumbler-Value $75
Starting bid
Custom SMMS Yeti 20 oz stackable tumber and a 30 oz tumberler - Value $75
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