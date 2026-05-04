St. Mary Magdalen School
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St. Mary Magdalen School

About this event

Sales closed

St. Mary Magdalen School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2534 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010, USA

Get Cut item
Get Cut
$175

Starting bid

30 day VIP membership, one customized assessment, one month of small group training, nutritional coaching, and $50 gift card to smoothie bar- Value $379

YMCA item
YMCA
$80

Starting bid

1 month of membership, expires Sept. 2026 plus large long sleeve tee and small zip up jacket

Studio Flex 45 item
Studio Flex 45
$100

Starting bid

8 Class Pack and a 1 month free of unlimited classes - Value $400

Gym Kidz item
Gym Kidz
$100

Starting bid

1 week of summer camp and a youth t-shirt. Dates from June 22- August 7th- Value $350

Crespi Carmelite Camp item
Crespi Carmelite Camp
$175

Starting bid

1 week camp in June or July 2026, 4-7th graders plus a box of merchandise including pajama bottoms, cup, foam finger and bag- Value $550

Good Boy Golf item
Good Boy Golf
$200

Starting bid

Cooler bag, can koozie, birdie hat, good boy hat, waffle towel, purple polo, grey polo, club cleaner, woven belt, ankle socks, crew socks, leather glove, driver head cover, six pack of beer, 2 bourbons, kids sun hat, socks , kids ball cap.- Value $400

SVN Indoor Golf item
SVN Indoor Golf
$100

Starting bid

$200 gift certificate - Value $200

We Rock the Spectrum item
We Rock the Spectrum
$25

Starting bid

4 free open plays- Value $100

Chaminade College Preparatory item
Chaminade College Preparatory
$200

Starting bid

Center of Excellence courses voucher for $400, gift basket with various school merchandise - Value $430

Orange Theory item
Orange Theory
$75

Starting bid

1 month of membership- Value $210

Kasia Walea Swim Lessons item
Kasia Walea Swim Lessons
$150

Starting bid

4 Private Swimming Lessons - Value $240

8th Grade VIP Graduation item
8th Grade VIP Graduation
$600

Starting bid

Get the first row (10 Seats) behind the graduates for 8th grade graduation and one reserved parking space!

Van Gundy Diamond and Ruby Cross item
Van Gundy Diamond and Ruby Cross
$350

Starting bid

18 karat yellow gold 18 inch chain, diamond and ruby cross pendant set with 4 round cut diamonds weighing .28 tdw with eleven round cut rubies weighting .63 ctw- Value $1750

Ted Baker Purse item
Ted Baker Purse
$50

Starting bid

Ted Baker White leather bracelet purse- Value $150

Dinner and Dessert item
Dinner and Dessert
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 large cheese pizzas from Pizza Man Dan's and top it off with dessert at Mister Softee - Value $73.50

Yeti Set item
Yeti Set
$25

Starting bid

Show your SMMS spirit with these engraved Yeti's. One 30 oz tumbler and one 12 oz colster. - Value $65

Game Day Swag item
Game Day Swag
$40

Starting bid

Go to the game in SMMS style with this custom baseball cap, stadium chair, Yeti and binoculars. - Value $100

Be Cool on the Course item
Be Cool on the Course
$50

Starting bid

Be Cool on the Course with custom SMMS Yeti tumbler, Yeti colster, bluetooth speaker, baseball cap and cooler. - Value $125

Lemon Lime Vibe item
Lemon Lime Vibe
$30

Starting bid

Custom SMMS Yeti 20 oz stackable tumbler and 30 oz tumbler-Value $75

Summer Chill item
Summer Chill
$30

Starting bid

Custom SMMS Yeti 20 oz stackable tumber and a 30 oz tumberler - Value $75

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