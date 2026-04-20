St Mary Magdalene Catholic School's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Never wait in line in the afternoon pick up line again! This saves time in the afternoon when all you want to do is get home and get your evening started or get to your after school activities. Pass is non-transferable. Pass will become active on 4/27/2026 and is good for a calendar year.
Starting bid
Gone are the days of arriving to the FLC an hour early to save premium seats for your child’s performances. Enjoy 6 FRONT ROW seats to every school program and performance for a full year. Your family’s name will be on reserved seat signs starting 4/27/2026. This is non-transferable.
Starting bid
How special for your child to play on their school playground named after them! Name the SMMCS Playground for the 2026-2027 school year.
Starting bid
Finger print flower art surrounding Mother Mary. Made by the PreK class of 2025/2026. Value - PRICELESS.
Starting bid
Adorable book bag covered in your childrens’ handprints and filled with books to fill your family library. Book value - over $100, bag value - PRICELESS.
Starting bid
Adorable ocean themed Adirondack chair with hand print art. Beach bag, sting ray float and pack of goggles included. Would be a cute addition to a back patio, a play room or a reading nook. Let the bidding begin!
Starting bid
Decorated terracotta pot with plant. Details TBD
Starting bid
Beautiful fingerprint art cookie jar with cookies and cookie gift cards to Tiffs Treats ($40) and Crumbl ($40).
Starting bid
A Gardener‘s Dream! Herb Garden on plant stand with potted herbs in decorated pots from EACH student. Would be a beautiful addition to any patio garden.
Starting bid
“We love because He loved us first” Hand made hearts from each middle school student, arranged and framed in art class. PRICELESS
Starting bid
Rolling RTIC cooler, 2 RTIC Tumblers. $370 value.
Starting bid
Beautiful drawing of the life of Jesus. Drawn by the talented EJ Swindler and donated by his daughter, SMMCS Band Director, Debbie Swindler. Framed.
Starting bid
Merch basket that includes Box cards, Kids Combos and free Lemonade. Value - $100
Starting bid
Gift basket include 4 CFA Astros cups, CFA Cow plush and 52 meal cards that can be redeemed weekly. Value - $530
Starting bid
Family pack of 4 for the Sugarland Space Cowboys. Please see gift certificate for details on scheduling the game
Starting bid
Week of music camp at the School of Rock Summerwood Location. Value - $550
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a Massage or Facial
Starting bid
Magic Show Birthday Party! Generously donated by 2 Advisory Council Members. Snow Cone Truck at location of your choosing AND sleight of hand/close up magic show. Value - $1000
Starting bid
5 passes for Laser Tag and 5 30 minute Free Play Game Cards. Value $100
Starting bid
5 passes for Laser Tag and 5 30 minute Free Play Game Cards. Value $100
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