St Mary Magdalene Catholic School
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St Mary Magdalene Catholic School

About this event

Sales closed

St Mary Magdalene Catholic School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

110 Isaacks Rd, Humble, TX 77338, USA

First in Line item
First in Line
$100

Starting bid

Never wait in line in the afternoon pick up line again! This saves time in the afternoon when all you want to do is get home and get your evening started or get to your after school activities. Pass is non-transferable. Pass will become active on 4/27/2026 and is good for a calendar year.

School Program VIP Seating item
School Program VIP Seating
$100

Starting bid

Gone are the days of arriving to the FLC an hour early to save premium seats for your child’s performances. Enjoy 6 FRONT ROW seats to every school program and performance for a full year. Your family’s name will be on reserved seat signs starting 4/27/2026. This is non-transferable.

Name the SMMCS Playground item
Name the SMMCS Playground
$100

Starting bid

How special for your child to play on their school playground named after them! Name the SMMCS Playground for the 2026-2027 school year.

Prek Class Project item
Prek Class Project
$50

Starting bid

Finger print flower art surrounding Mother Mary. Made by the PreK class of 2025/2026. Value - PRICELESS.

Kindergarten Class Project item
Kindergarten Class Project
$100

Starting bid

Adorable book bag covered in your childrens’ handprints and filled with books to fill your family library. Book value - over $100, bag value - PRICELESS.

First Grade Class Project item
First Grade Class Project
$100

Starting bid

Adorable ocean themed Adirondack chair with hand print art. Beach bag, sting ray float and pack of goggles included. Would be a cute addition to a back patio, a play room or a reading nook. Let the bidding begin!

Second Grade Class Project
$100

Starting bid

Decorated terracotta pot with plant. Details TBD

Fourth Grade Class Project item
Fourth Grade Class Project
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful fingerprint art cookie jar with cookies and cookie gift cards to Tiffs Treats ($40) and Crumbl ($40).

Fifth Grade Class Project
$100

Starting bid

A Gardener‘s Dream! Herb Garden on plant stand with potted herbs in decorated pots from EACH student. Would be a beautiful addition to any patio garden.

Middle School Art Project
$100

Starting bid

“We love because He loved us first” Hand made hearts from each middle school student, arranged and framed in art class. PRICELESS

RTIC Cooler with Tumblers item
RTIC Cooler with Tumblers
$75

Starting bid

Rolling RTIC cooler, 2 RTIC Tumblers. $370 value.

Hand Drawn Jesus Print item
Hand Drawn Jesus Print
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful drawing of the life of Jesus. Drawn by the talented EJ Swindler and donated by his daughter, SMMCS Band Director, Debbie Swindler. Framed.

Cane’s Gift Basket item
Cane’s Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Merch basket that includes Box cards, Kids Combos and free Lemonade. Value - $100

Chick-fil-A for a YEAR! item
Chick-fil-A for a YEAR!
$50

Starting bid

Gift basket include 4 CFA Astros cups, CFA Cow plush and 52 meal cards that can be redeemed weekly. Value - $530

Sugarland Space Cowboys item
Sugarland Space Cowboys
$25

Starting bid

Family pack of 4 for the Sugarland Space Cowboys. Please see gift certificate for details on scheduling the game

School of Rock Summerwood - Music Camp item
School of Rock Summerwood - Music Camp
$100

Starting bid

Week of music camp at the School of Rock Summerwood Location. Value - $550

Pamper yourself item
Pamper yourself
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a Massage or Facial

Birthday Package
$150

Starting bid

Magic Show Birthday Party! Generously donated by 2 Advisory Council Members. Snow Cone Truck at location of your choosing AND sleight of hand/close up magic show. Value - $1000

Lumos Bowling & Laser Tag #1 item
Lumos Bowling & Laser Tag #1
$25

Starting bid

5 passes for Laser Tag and 5 30 minute Free Play Game Cards. Value $100

Lumos Bowling & Laser Tag #2 item
Lumos Bowling & Laser Tag #2
$25

Starting bid

5 passes for Laser Tag and 5 30 minute Free Play Game Cards. Value $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!