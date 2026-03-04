St Marys School

Hosted by

St Marys School

About this event

St Mary's 25th Annual Golf Tournament

220 W Park St

Lee, MA 01238, USA

Morning Individual
$150

Includes Green/cart Fees, Gift for each player, grill lunch and dinner. Tee time in the morning

Afternoon Individual
$150

Includes Green/cart Fees, Gift for each player, grill lunch and dinner. Tee time in the Afternoon.

Business Sponsored Team
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 players (green/cart Fees included), gift for each player, grill lunch & dinner for each player. Business tee/green sign, name in the program, on the website, and included in marketing materials.

Tee/Green Signs - Standard Size
$150

Name of business will appear in the program, on the website and included in marketing materials. Standard Size Sign.

Tee/Green Signs - Large Size
$225

Name of business will appear in the program, on the website and included in marketing materials. Large Size Sign.

Dinner Sponsor
$500

Business T/G sign on the course, business name displayed at dinner, name will also be included in the program, on the website and in marketing materials.

Dinner Ticket
$40

Purchase if you would like to join us for dinner at 6PM.


This is for spouses and guests not participating in a round of golf.

Add a donation for St Marys School

$

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