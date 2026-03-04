St Mary's 25th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Includes Green/cart Fees, Gift for each player, grill lunch and dinner. Tee time in the morning
Includes Green/cart Fees, Gift for each player, grill lunch and dinner. Tee time in the Afternoon.
4 players (green/cart Fees included), gift for each player, grill lunch & dinner for each player. Business tee/green sign, name in the program, on the website, and included in marketing materials.
Name of business will appear in the program, on the website and included in marketing materials. Standard Size Sign.
Name of business will appear in the program, on the website and included in marketing materials. Large Size Sign.
Business T/G sign on the course, business name displayed at dinner, name will also be included in the program, on the website and in marketing materials.
Purchase if you would like to join us for dinner at 6PM.
This is for spouses and guests not participating in a round of golf.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!