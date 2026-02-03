St Marys Area Chamber of Commerce

St Marys Area Chamber of Commerce SummerFest Sponsorships 2026

Entertainment Tent - SOLD
$6,000

Small Entertainment Tent Sponsorship
$5,000

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Friend Sponsorship
$250

Fireworks Donation
Pay what you can

Parade Sponsorship
$250

Kids Games Sponsorship
$500

Kiddie Tractor Pull Sponsorship
$500

Beer Garden Sponsorship
$1,000

Thursday Night Bands Sponsorship
$1,000

Feed the volunteers
$100

Pageant Sponsorship
$500

City Meal
$500

Cruise-In Sponsorship - Chrome - SOLD
$1,000

Cruise-In Sponsorships - Dash Plaque
$500

Cruise-In Sponsorships - Platinum
$200

Cruise-In Sponsorships - Steel
$100

