St Mary's PTO Talent Show

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an evening of incredible student talent along with dessert and drinks included. Your ticket purchase directly supports the St. Mary’s music program, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of new risers.
Enjoy a fun night of amazing performances with dessert and drinks included. Your ticket helps support the St. Mary’s music program, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of new risers. *** CHILDREN 3 AND UNDER ARE FREE ***
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!