Hosted by

St Marys School Aiken PTO

About this event

St Mary's PTO Talent Show

118 York St SE

Aiken, SC 29801, USA

Adult Ticket
$20

Enjoy an evening of incredible student talent along with dessert and drinks included. Your ticket purchase directly supports the St. Mary’s music program, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of new risers.

Student Ticket
$10

Enjoy a fun night of amazing performances with dessert and drinks included. Your ticket helps support the St. Mary’s music program, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of new risers. *** CHILDREN 3 AND UNDER ARE FREE ***

Family Ticket- 5 or more attending- 2 adults & 3+ kids
$60
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