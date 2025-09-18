St Marys Sportsmens Club Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 30
For ages 16 and over! Grants you access to all of our ranges for the 2026 year!
Renews yearly on: December 30
For ages and 15 and under only! Grants you access to all of our ranges for the 2026 year!
No expiration
A Life member is anyone donating $500.00 or more to the club, or a person who has performed exceptional service to the club and who has been recommended by the Board of Directors and voted by the membership of the club at any regular meeting. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME!
No expiration
A Patron member is anyone who contributes $750.00. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME!
Members who select Patron, Benefactor, or Endowment membership shall have their names placed on a special plaque which will be displayed at the Club.
No expiration
A Benefactor member is anyone who contributes $1000.00. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME! Members who select Patron, Benefactor, or Endowment membership shall have their names placed on a special plaque which will be displayed at the Club.
No expiration
An Endowment member is anyone who contributes $1250.00 or higher. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME! Members who select Patron, Benefactor, or Endowment membership shall have their names placed on a special plaque which will be displayed at the Club.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!