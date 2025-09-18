St Marys Sportsmens Club Inc

Offered by

St Marys Sportsmens Club Inc

About the memberships

St Marys Sportsmens Club Membership

SENIOR Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: December 30

For ages 16 and over! Grants you access to all of our ranges for the 2026 year!

JUNIOR Membership
$2

Renews yearly on: December 30

For ages and 15 and under only! Grants you access to all of our ranges for the 2026 year!

Life Membership
$500

No expiration

A Life  member is anyone donating $500.00 or more to the club, or a person who has performed exceptional service to the club and who has been recommended by the Board of Directors and voted by the membership of the club at any regular meeting. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME!


Patron Member
$750

No expiration

Patron member is anyone who contributes $750.00. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME!
Members who select Patron, Benefactor, or Endowment membership shall have their names placed on a special plaque which will be displayed at the Club.

Benefactor Member
$1,000

No expiration

Benefactor member is anyone who contributes $1000.00. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME! Members who select Patron, Benefactor, or Endowment membership shall have their names placed on a special plaque which will be displayed at the Club.

Endowment Member
$1,250

No expiration

An Endowment member is anyone who contributes $1250.00 or higher. This means it is the last time you have to buy a membership! Grants you access to all of our ranges for your LIFETIME! Members who select Patron, Benefactor, or Endowment membership shall have their names placed on a special plaque which will be displayed at the Club.

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