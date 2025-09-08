Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore

Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore

Bach's St. Matthew Passion at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen

5200 N Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21210, USA

VIP Admission
$1,000

With 1 VIP Admission reservation, enjoy two reserved seats in the front three rows, ensuring an unparalleled view and the finest acoustics in the cathedral. Your VIP experience also includes an invitation to an exclusive private recital and access to a post-concert reception at St. Matthew's Passion.

Platinum Ticket
$100
Available until Apr 1

Most popular! Enjoy seating within the first 15 rows, offering the cathedral’s most exceptional sightlines and acoustics.
Please note that seats within the section are first-come, first-served; early arrival ensures the best placement.

Gold Ticket
$75
Available until Apr 1

A gold ticket places you in the central rows, situated just beyond the Platinum seating —an ideal blend of strong sight lines and resonant acoustics.
Seating is first-come, first-served; the earlier you arrive, the better your position.

Silver Ticket
$50
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the concert from the back half of the cathedral, where you can take in the entire space and experience rich acoustics.
Seating is first-come, first-served; the sooner you arrive, the better your choice.

Students and Clergy
$20

Please note: Students are currently enrolled in primary school, ages 12 - 18, or are currently enrolled in an undergraduate program.

Children Ages 12 and Under
Free

Children ages 12 and under can attend this concert for free!

