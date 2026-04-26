St. Michael FSA

Hosted by

St. Michael FSA

About this event

St. Michael School Fun Day 2026

Fun Day t-shirt
Free
Extra Cheese Pizza Slice
$3
Gluten Free Pizza
Free

If your child has a gluten allergy, we are happy to provide a gluten-free option.

Dairy Free Pizza
Free

If your child has a dairy allergy, we are happy to provide a dairy-free option.

Super Sponsor
$25

Join our Super Sponsors, and your family’s name will appear on the back of our Fun Day t-shirt! Please ensure all spelling is accurate.

We’d love your help—will you be volunteering for Fun Day?
Free

We’d love for you to join us as we celebrate the final days of school with your student! Please enter your email address, and we’ll be in touch with more details.

Parent Volunteer t-shirt
$10

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