St. Michael School Fun Day 2026

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About this event
If your child has a gluten allergy, we are happy to provide a gluten-free option.
If your child has a dairy allergy, we are happy to provide a dairy-free option.
Join our Super Sponsors, and your family’s name will appear on the back of our Fun Day t-shirt! Please ensure all spelling is accurate.
We’d love for you to join us as we celebrate the final days of school with your student! Please enter your email address, and we’ll be in touch with more details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!