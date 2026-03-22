St. Michael’s ACRY's Sticker Shoppe

Offered by
St. Michael’s “Faith, Family and Friends” and colorful cartoon graphic 3” premium vinyl stickers featuring:
Water, Dishwasher & Oil Resistant
Up to 4–5 Years of Outdoor Durability
Eco-Friendly Inks & Materials
In case you missed it at the 2024 Convention, grab another ACRY “Forever Forward and Heavenward” graphic 3” premium vinyl stickers featuring:
Water, Dishwasher & Oil Resistant
Up to 4–5 Years of Outdoor Durability
Eco-Friendly Inks & Materials
Choose any two stickers - indicate quantities of each design!
See Rick during Coffee Shoppe to pick up your order!
I'll bring your stickers to the upcoming National ACRY Friends & Family Weekend in Cleveland, OH over Memorial Day Weekend!
Flat-rate shipping includes protective bubble mailer and USPS postage. Please accurately include your full USPS-formatted address:
Full name
Street address (Apt/Unit if applicable)
City/State/Zip
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!