St. Michael’s ACRY

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St. Michael’s ACRY

St. Michael’s ACRY's Sticker Shoppe

Individual St. Michael’s 3” vinyl sticker item
Individual St. Michael’s 3” vinyl sticker
$3

St. Michael’s “Faith, Family and Friends” and colorful cartoon graphic 3” premium vinyl stickers featuring:


Water, Dishwasher & Oil Resistant


Up to 4–5 Years of Outdoor Durability


Eco-Friendly Inks & Materials

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Individual National ACRY 3” vinyl sticker item
Individual National ACRY 3” vinyl sticker
$3

In case you missed it at the 2024 Convention, grab another ACRY “Forever Forward and Heavenward” graphic 3” premium vinyl stickers featuring:


Water, Dishwasher & Oil Resistant


Up to 4–5 Years of Outdoor Durability


Eco-Friendly Inks & Materials

0
2 Stickers Bundle (Mix & Match)
$5

Choose any two stickers - indicate quantities of each design!

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Coffee Shoppe Pick Up (FREE)
Free

See Rick during Coffee Shoppe to pick up your order!

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Cleveland ACRY Pick Up (FREE)
Free

I'll bring your stickers to the upcoming National ACRY Friends & Family Weekend in Cleveland, OH over Memorial Day Weekend!

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Shipping (Paid - U.S. only)
$5

Flat-rate shipping includes protective bubble mailer and USPS postage. Please accurately include your full USPS-formatted address:

Full name

Street address (Apt/Unit if applicable)

City/State/Zip

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Add a donation for St. Michael’s ACRY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!