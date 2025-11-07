St. Michael's Church Silent Auction

Starting bid
Bid on this fantastic opportunity to win a $100 gift card to Whole Foods Market. Treat yourself to fresh, organic groceries, high-quality meats, or specialty items. Perfect for food lovers, this is one auction you won't want to miss!
Donated by Amy & Scott Domineau
Starting bid
Everyone can use a Stop and Shop gift card. Bid on this versatile and useful item today.
Donated by Stop and Shop
Starting bid
The Fruit Center offers fabulous produce and many other delicious treats, including catering services. It has locations in Hingham and Milton. Bid on this $100 Gift Card to shop for weekly groceries or for a special event!
Donated by Judith Sandonato
Starting bid
Wegmans has a wide range of prepared foods and many varieties of grocery and catering options. Bid on this gift card and make a plan to fill your basket with basics or treats!
Donated by Wegmans
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 days at this beautiful home located on teh ocean side of Eastham. The home, built in 2006, sleeps 6-7 and is a mile from Coast Guard and Nauset Light Beach and 1/4 mile from the bike path. There are 2 kayaks available for use, an outdoor porch for your morning coffee or family dinner and an outdoor shower to use after spending the day at the beach.
2026 dates to be agreed upon and may include September.
Donated by Jennifer Daly
Starting bid
2 Boston Celtics Tickets vs. Chicago Bulls
Get ready for an unforgettable night of NBA action! Up for auction are two prime Boston Celtics tickets for their game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, January 5th. These aren't just any seats—they're killer seats that will put you right in the middle of the game-day energy at TD Garden.
Seat details:
Game info:
With a retail value of $200 each, these are premium tickets that are sure to make for an incredible night out. Don't miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind sports experience.
Donated by Ted and Virginia Putnam
Starting bid
Enjoy a three-night stay in a newly restored 1780 Cape in Meredith, NH. Filled with antiques and historic charm, this two bedroom, two bath sleeps 4 adults in two queen beds and has a spacious great room with dining area and large-screen TV. (We have a full size sleeper sofa in case bringing children that we are offering only to St. Michael’s parish.) The home is a two-minute walk to Main Street’s many restaurants and shops and a four-minute stroll to Lake Winnipesaukee. Close to ski mountains. 2026 dates to be agreed upon. - If you don’t win tonight, you can still book your stay on air Airbnb!
http://www.airbnb.com/h/granitegardensnh
Donated by Scott Bell and Jeff Chatlos
Starting bid
Ready to refresh a room or finally tackle that design project you’ve been dreaming about? Enjoy a personalized two-hour interior design consultation with a professional interior designer who will help you uncover your home’s full potential.
Whether you’re looking to reimagine a single room, update your color palette, refine your furniture layout, or explore creative ways to elevate your décor, this session is completely tailored to your style, needs, and budget. You’ll receive expert guidance, actionable ideas, and fresh inspiration—perfect for homeowners ready to start a new project or polish an existing one.
This consultation can include:
• Space planning and layout ideas
• Color, paint, and material recommendations
• Styling, décor, and art suggestions
• Furniture selection guidance
• Tips to maximize beauty, comfort, and functionality
Bid generously and treat yourself (or gift it to someone special!) while supporting St. Michael’s holiday fundraiser. A beautifully designed home is just a conversation away!
Donated by Scott Bell
Starting bid
This Bruins autographed jersey is a must-have for any fan! It features the authentic signatures of your favorite players, making it a unique addition to your sports memorabilia collection. To ensure its legitimacy, the jersey comes with a letter of authentication, providing peace of mind for collectors. Don’t miss out on the chance to own this exceptional piece of Bruins history!
Starting bid
Valued at $200, these high quality All Clad non-stick pans (8", 10" and 12") will be a game-changer in your cooking!
Donated by Dina Roberts Bray
Starting bid
Sweet, salty, and stunning treats! This gift basket from a local business contains single malt scotch caramels, assorted chocolates, dried mango slices and salted caramel popcorn.
Donated by William James
Starting bid
Experience a delightful evening with a $...gift card to Alba Restaurant, where you can indulge in exquisite cuisine and a warm atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner or a fun night out with friends, Alba offers a menu that caters to all tastes.
Donated by Alba Restaurant
Starting bid
Pick up some treats or dine in at Steel & Rye Bakery & Cafe, a local favorite!
Donated by Steel & Rye
Starting bid
Enjoy homemade ice cream from this Dorchester Lower Mills shop. Mixins, ice cream cakes, pies, cupcakes, and pizza provide many interesting options for those who love ice cream.
Donated by Ice Creamsmith
Starting bid
Donated by Coffee Break Cafe
Starting bid
Like homemade ice cream? Like bowling? Why not both together at Ron's Ice Cream and Bowling? Located in Hyde Park, this is a classic neighborhood venue.
Donated by Ron's Ice Cream and Bowling
Starting bid
Maybe you need to try one of these healthy, delicious acai bowls or a refreshing smoothie! Playa Bowls has several Boston locations to choose from.
Donated by Playa Bowls
Starting bid
This exceptional lot features four distinct bottles of French wine, beautifully presented in a stylish leather carrier, offering a journey through some of France's most renowned wine regions.
Featured Wines
This curated selection offers a diverse and exciting exploration of French winemaking excellence, perfect for a connoisseur or a delightful addition to any cellar.
Donated by Marjorie and Hall Kirkham
Starting bid
Need a new pair of comfy shoes or workout shoes? Choose any shoe from Reebok.com or Adidas.com and treat your feet to that new-shoe feeling!
https://www.reebok.com/; https://www.adidas.com/us
Donated by Kate Rinella
Starting bid
Win the ultimate centerpiece! This auction item grants you a stunning, custom-designed floral arrangement designed by the talented Joan Faulkner. Whether you're sprucing up your home, or need the perfect gift, this fresh, vibrant arrangement is sure to impress. Don't miss this chance to add some serious curb appeal to your table!
Donated by Joan Faulkner
Starting bid
Seasoned pickle ball player? New to the latest “it” sport? Test your skills at the Boston Pickle Club courts in Hyde Park/Dedham line (Gift certificate of $150 for court times, along with two (2) Joola paddles with BPC logo.
Donated by Kara Bobrov and Boston Pickle Club
Starting bid
Explore Waquoit Bay by kayak with Anne Wood and Rich Jackmauh!
Spend a day exploring Waquoit Bay, Cape Cod. See osprey and get close to the cormorants. You’ll paddle to Washburn’s Island and have lunch. Walk the jetty to South Cape Beach and swim in the ocean. Go quahogging or just enjoy the boats going by. We can accommodate up to four on a mutually
agreed upon day during Summer 2026.
Donated by Anne Wood and Rich Jackmauh
Starting bid
Looking to get away? The winning bidder can relax and enjoy up to 2 nights of in-home babysitting/pet sitting with Kate Hamblet knowing their loved ones are cared for in the comfort of their own home.
Available on a mutually agreeable date.
Donated by Kate Hamblet
Starting bid
Everything is cooler in the trees! Enjoy a fantastic climbing and zip line adventure at Treetop Adventures in Canton! This gift card covers general admission for two people.
Donated by Treetop Adventures
Starting bid
With this 30-day membership to Fitness Unlimited, you'll get a personal and rewarding fitness experience with the support that comes with an all-women club, to help you build strength, wellness and confidence.
Donated by Fitness Unlimited
Starting bid
This trampoline park is a great option for birthday parties, private events, or just a day of fun for you and your friends or family!
Donated by Amy & Scott Domineau
Starting bid
School vacation? A special day to celebrate? Rainy day? This basket includes a $100 gift card to Launch Trampoline park as well as assorted games, crafts, and candy that will excite and entertain the kids.
Donated by Allison & Greg Norton
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable experience with a $100 Gift Card to Top Golf! Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a beginner looking to have some fun, this gift card opens the door to an exciting day of golfing, great food, and lively entertainment. Enjoy hitting golf balls at various targets while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and delicious menu offerings. Perfect for a day out with friends, family, or even a unique date night, this gift card makes an excellent gift for any golf enthusiast or someone who simply enjoys a fun outing. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your golfing experience at Top Golf!
Donated by Marjorie and Hall Kirkham
Starting bid
Cozy up with a blanket and glass of wine or cup of tea to dive into one of the 4 mystery books thoughtfully selected by Carolyn Lyons.
Donated by Cal Lyons & Chris Dangel
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a gel manicure at Milton Nails and Spa!
Donated by Milton Nails and Spa
Starting bid
This is a stunning set of 8 Williams Sonoma Tournesol (Italy) Soup Salad Bowls with a matching serving bowl from the 1998 collection. Featuring a beautiful yellow and blue leaf pattern with delicate botanical details, these bowls are a charming example of Williams Sonoma’s classic design aesthetic. Perfect for serving soup, salads, or even pasta, these bowls add a timeless touch to any table setting.
Donated by Greg and Sandy Downes
Starting bid
Large pasta bowl from Crate and Barrel - Blue Olive pattern. Bowl is approximately 10" in diameter and 2 1/2" tall
Donated by Greg and Sandy Downes
Starting bid
This beautiful, holly-shaped dish from the cherished Lenox "Holiday" collection is crafted from elegant ivory porcelain and is a perfect accent for any festive table setting. The iconic design, first introduced in 1974, is a timeless classic that evokes a sense of festivity and holiday cheer.
Ideal for serving small treats, such as candies or nuts, it can also be displayed as a delightful Christmas decoration on a coffee table or mantelpiece.
Donated by Greg and Sandy Downes
Starting bid
This elegant set of Mikasa crystal candle holders and coordinating votive holder will add a touch of timeless sophistication and sparkling ambiance to any decor. Mikasa is renowned for its high-quality, heavy lead crystal, which is crafted to catch and refract light beautifully.
Donated by Greg and Sandy Downes
Starting bid
This is a vintage, hand-carved Chinese mahjong set featuring traditional craftsmanship. The tiles are made from bone fronts and bamboo backs, joined with classic dovetail joints. These sets are prized by collectors for their historical value and unique character, with many dating back to the "Mah Jong boom" of the 1920s.
This beautiful set is a wonderful conversation piece and a functional game for enthusiasts of traditional Chinese mahjong.
Donated by Greg and Sandy Downes
Starting bid
This is a beautiful vintage Chinese Chess (Zhonggue Set: Xiang Qi) set, perfect for enthusiasts of strategy games and collectors of unique pieces. The set comes in a charming red presentation box.
Donated by Greg and Sandy Downes
Starting bid
The beauty of our weekly altar flowers adds so much to our worship experience. We are offering you the chance to carry that blessing forward by taking home the floral arrangement on four separate Sundays. This is a wonderful way to brighten your home, share a gift with someone who is homebound, or celebrate a milestone with your family.
Excludes memorial or honorary Sunday dedications.
Donated by the Altar Guild
Starting bid
Say goodbye to the hassle of searching for a parking spot with this exclusive auction item. The winning bidder will receive a premium, designated parking space behind the church for one full year. This reserved spot offers unparalleled convenience for all of our events and services. Enjoy the ease of a stress-free arrival every time. Parking available 24/7 for the upcoming year!
Donated by St. Michael's
Starting bid
Excellent condition collapsible wagon, previously used to transport art supplies.
LARGE CAPACITY - Sets up in seconds, No assembly required! Outside Dimensions Approx: 35" x 20" x 23" Inside Dimensions Approx: 32.5 x 17.5 x 10.5 CONVENIENT COMPACT STORAGE - Wagon folds to only 8" thick! Folded size approx. 29.5" x 20" x 8" and includes a convenient carry case. Weighs 24.5 Lbs. LIGHTEN THE LOAD! - The heavy duty frame allows loads up to 150 lbs., and the Durable 600D Fabric can be easily cleaned. UV and mildew resistant FUNCTIONAL FEATURES include an adjustable handle for effortless transport and 2 Mesh Cup holders to keep your beverages secure
EASY TRANSPORT - Perfect for hauling gear to outdoor sporting events, concerts, trips to the park and great for use around the house. Please note that it is NOT made to transport children.
Donated by Karen Skillins
Starting bid
This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of children's literary history. Up for auction is an original, hand-painted watercolor illustration created by St. Michael's very own Karen Skillins for the published book, When it Rained Cats and Dogs. The book was first published in 1946 and was re-published in 2000 with new illustrations.
Grammie illustration is 8 1/2" x 10 1/2 " and matted to 14x16"
Includes a copy of the book.
donated by Karen Skillins
Starting bid
Original, hand-painted watercolor illustration created by St. Michael's very own Karen Skillins for the published book, When it Rained Cats and Dogs. The book was first published in 1946 and was re-published in 2000 with new illustrations.
Children with carriages illustration:
8 1/2“ x 10 1/2“ and matted to 14x16 1/2"
Includes a copy of the book.
Donated by Karen Skillins
Starting bid
Original, hand-painted watercolor illustration created by St. Michael's very own Karen Skillins for the published book, Sometimes Smart is Good. The book was published in 2007.
Small spot illustration is approximately 6x4" and not matted.
Includes a copy of the book.
Donated by Karen Skillins
Starting bid
Original, hand-painted watercolor illustration created by St. Michael's very own Karen Skillins for the published book, Sometimes Smart is Good. The book was published in 2007.
Full page illustration is a watercolor and is 8x10 1/2"and matted to 12x16".
Includes a copy of the book.
Donated by Karen Skillins
Starting bid
Browse the aisles of endless choices at Total Wine to stock up on your favorites or prepare for the holidays!
Donated by Total Wine
Starting bid
This is your chance to have a chat and enjoy lunch with Reverend Hall and Marjorie. Choose a time and location agreeable to everyone and enjoy this opportunity to connect with the Kirkhams.
Donated by Hall and Marjorie Kirkham
Starting bid
This $25 gift card to GourmetGiftBaskets.com
unlocks a world of delicious and thoughtfully curated gifts, perfect for any occasion.
The winning bidder can explore an extensive selection of beautifully crafted baskets filled with premium treats. Whether you're looking for a thoughtful surprise for a friend, a thank-you for a client, or a treat for yourself, the perfect gift is just a click away.
Options available on the site include:
Donated by Gourmetgiftbaskekts.com
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!