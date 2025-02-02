Parish Membership - Членство у Парафії

If you are the spouse of a parish member who has already renewed his or her paid membership, you can use the code SPOUSE2026 at checkout to receive a $150 family discount.



Якщо ви є чоловіком або дружиною члена парафії, який(яка) вже поновив(ла) своє платне членство, ви можете скористатися кодом SPOUSE2026 під час оформлення замовлення, щоб отримати сімейну знижку $150.