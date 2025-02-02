St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Offered by

St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church

About the memberships

Parish Membership - Членство у Парафії

Regular - Звичайне
$300

Renews yearly on: January 31

If you are the spouse of a parish member who has already renewed his or her paid membership, you can use the code SPOUSE2026 at checkout to receive a $150 family discount.

Якщо ви є чоловіком або дружиною члена парафії, який(яка) вже поновив(ла) своє платне членство, ви можете скористатися кодом SPOUSE2026 під час оформлення замовлення, щоб отримати сімейну знижку $150.

Senior - Пенсіонер
$150

Renews yearly on: January 31

Volunteer - Волонтер
Free

Renews yearly on: January 31

Applies only to those who were volunteers in the previous year.

Стосується лише тих, хто був волонтером у попередньому році.

Add a donation for St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!