St. Nicholas Animal Rescue Fundraiser

Enjoy a week pass to the Wellness Lounge ($550 value) at Spa Space Chicago. The Wellness Lounge provides a unique experience aimed at promoting well-being. It includes services such as PEMF BioBalance, RedLight Bar, Somadome Meditation Pods and Infrared Sauna.





The Wellness Lounge at SpaSpace The Wellness Lounge redefines relaxation, offering a holistic approach that nurtures both body and mind. Through innovative therapies and immersive experiences, it provides a transformative journey to rejuvenation, balance, and personal well-being.





PEMF BIOBALANCE Immerse yourself in a multi-dimensional wellness experience designed to restore balance and vitality at the cellular level. The BioBalance Journey combines the advanced technologies of PEMF, Binaural Beats, and Synchronized Light Therapy to promote mental clarity, alleviate pain, and enhance overall wellbeing.





REDLIGHT BAR Experience the rejuvenating power of our clinical-grade Red Light Bar. This non-invasive treatment targets the face, forearms, and wrists to enhance skin vitality. Red Light Therapy boosts cellular repair, stimulates collagen production, and promotes a radiant, healthy glow.





SOMADOME The Somadome is an immersive wellness pod designed to harmonize mind, body, and spirit. By integrating light therapy, sound frequencies, and guided meditation, it gently calms the mind and fosters inner balance. Experience profound stress relief, enhanced mental clarity, and a renewed sense of well-being.





$550 value