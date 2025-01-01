St. Nicholas Animal Rescue Fundraiser

Hosted by
Cheer on the Cubs in style with 6 VIP tickets to a 2026 Chicago Cubs home game! Enjoy premium lower bowl seating near home plate for an unforgettable view of all the action at Wrigley Field.
To top it off, you’ll take home an autographed Ian Happ jersey, the perfect keepsake for any Cubs fan.
Value: $1,100
Package Includes:
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of baseball’s most iconic ballparks like a true VIP!
Indulge in the ultimate ballpark experience with 4 exclusive Rate Club tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field! Enjoy the game in comfort and style with priority access to premier seating, in-seat food and beverage service, and access to a private lounge featuring a gourmet buffet and premium drinks.
Your experience also includes reserved parking for easy arrival and departure—and as a special keepsake, you’ll take home a Frank Thomas autographed baseball!
Value: $1,000
Package Includes:
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable VIP day at the ballpark!
Get ready for an unforgettable evening out with 6 tickets to Zanies Comedy Night Club, where top comedians deliver nonstop laughs! Before the show, enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 dining certificate to Land & Lake, known for its fresh, locally inspired dishes.
After the laughter winds down, relax in style with a one-night stay at The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, Tapestry Collection by Hilton—a chic, modern escape just minutes from the city.
Value: $405
Package Includes:
Laughter, great food, and a luxurious stay—everything you need for the perfect night out!
Unleash your creative side and sense of adventure with this exciting trio of experiences!
🎨 Pinot’s Palette Art Experience
Enjoy a colorful experience with a Pinot’s Palette basket that includes a 16”×20” acrylic painting, two passes to a public paint party, and a whimsical paintbrush pen. ($150 value)
🕯️ Candle-Making Party for Six
Gather your friends for a private candle-making class at The Scent Queen Candle Co. — a hands-on, aromatic experience for six guests. ($450 value)
🐾 Canine Cruise on the Chicago River for Two People and Two Dogs
Bring your leashed pup aboard the Chicago First Lady’s Canine Cruise and enjoy a fun, narrated tour of Chicago’s history and architecture — with a dog-friendly twist! ($90 value)
🏄 Urban Kayaks Paddle Boarding Class
Make a splash with an Urban Kayaks gift certificate for two to join a Riverwalk Intro Paddle Boarding class. ($80 value)
Total Value: $770
Enjoy two “Sip, TILT & View” tickets at 360 CHICAGO ($110 value) for breathtaking skyline views and a drink high above the city. Then, head to the Willis Tower Skydeck for another stunning perspective—plus a special gift bag to take home.
Your exploration continues with an Individual Membership to Lincoln Park Zoo ($69 value) and eight passes to the Chicago History Museum ($112 value), where you’ll dive into the city’s fascinating past. Finally, enjoy a one-year Family Membership to The Field Museum, home to world-class exhibits and the legendary SUE the T. rex!
Package Includes:
• 🍸 Two “Sip, TILT & View” tickets at 360 CHICAGO ($110 value)
• 🏙️ Four Skydeck passes + gift bag at Willis Tower ($144 value)
• 🦓 Individual Membership to Lincoln Park Zoo ($69 value)
• 🏛️ Eight passes to the Chicago History Museum ($112 value)
• 🦖 One-year Family Membership to The Field Museum ($190 value)
Total Value: $625
From sky-high thrills to fascinating museums, this package lets you experience Chicago from every angle!
Experience classic Chicago dining at its finest with this $200 gift certificate to Gene & Georgetti, the city’s oldest and most iconic steakhouse. Since 1941, Gene & Georgetti has been serving perfectly aged steaks, traditional Italian specialties, and timeless hospitality in a warm, old-school atmosphere. Enjoy an evening filled with rich history, exceptional flavors, and true Chicago charm.
Value: $200
Location: Gene & Georgetti, 500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL
Dine in style with a $200 gift certificate to Terrace 16, the acclaimed restaurant located atop the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago. Enjoy an elevated dining experience featuring seasonal American cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and breathtaking views of the Chicago River and skyline from the expansive outdoor terrace. Whether for brunch, dinner, or sunset drinks, Terrace 16 offers a luxurious setting for an unforgettable meal.
Value: $200
Location: Terrace 16, 401 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2025 Michelin Guide describes the Mirra Experience:
“A young, high-energy crowd filters through this Bucktown hotspot night after night, their excitement matching the tenor of a kitchen cooking at full throttle. From dum biryani with lamb barbacoa to scallop ceviche packed into crispy fenugreek roti shells, this cross-cultural menu weaves Mexican and Indian narratives in a vibrantly convincing manner. Smooth chutneys, fiery salsas, and carefully calibrated spices make for bold plates that never shy away from flavor. Share everything, starting with a mezze of dips featuring housemade achar and salsa tatemado. The attractive dining room boasts exposed white brick, a banquette stretching the length of the space, and an open kitchen. Tight tables and loud beats further fuel a party that’s worth repeating.“
Value: $150
Set sail on an unforgettable evening with a Premier Dinner Cruise for Two on Lake Michigan, valued at $240 per person. Enjoy breathtaking skyline views, a gourmet multi-course dinner, and live entertainment as you cruise along Chicago’s iconic waterfront. Whether it’s a romantic night out or a special celebration, this luxurious experience combines fine dining, stunning scenery, and impeccable service for a truly memorable occasion.
Total Value: $480
Location: Departs from Navy Pier, Chicago, IL
🛍️ This is being sold as a set of 4 items. Each set is sold at a fixed price of $50. We have 7 sets to sell - if you’d like to claim one or more, please text 815-600-2345 to claim your dibs! Venmo and Zelle payments are accepted and can be picked up at the fundraiser event, or at the address listed.
💰 Value: $157 each
Indulge in the ultimate beauty experience with this luxurious Tarte Cosmetics bundle — perfect for makeup lovers and beauty enthusiasts alike! Each set includes:
💋 Je T’aime Lashes Lash Curler & Mascara Duo – Get effortlessly lifted, voluminous lashes.
💄 Sweet Indulgences Maracuja Juicy Lip Vault – A collection of luscious lip shades infused with Tarte’s signature maracuja oil for ultra-hydration.
👁️ Tartelette Tubing Must-Haves Vault – Achieve long, fluttery lashes that last all day with Tarte’s innovative tubing technology.
👜 Maneater Plumped Up Travel Must-Haves – Mini favorites to help you stay glam on the go.
Treat yourself — or gift a loved one — with this gorgeous set that brings a touch of luxury to every beauty routine.
Description:
Keep your car in top shape and enjoy some of the South Suburbs’ best pizza with this Auto & Eats Package — a winning combination of convenience and comfort food!
Includes:
🛠️ 2 Free Oil Changes at Phillips Chevrolet (valued at $100 each – total $200)
🍕 $200 Gift Certificate to Fox’s Pizza on Wolf (Mokena, IL)
Total Value: $400
A perfect mix of practicality and indulgence — take care of your car and reward yourself with delicious local dining!
Get ready to geek out at C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) 2026, the Midwest’s largest pop culture convention! This $276 value package gives you access to an unforgettable weekend filled with celebrity guests, panels, cosplay, comics, gaming, and more — all under one epic roof at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the energy of fandom, C2E2 2026 is the place to be for creativity, community, and fun!
Value: $276
Location: McCormick Place - 2301 S. King Dr. Chicago, IL 60616
Signature Men's Haircut:
A revitalizing shampoo and conditioning treatment, steam facial towel, and relaxing scalp massage set the stage for a custom cut. Finished with a refreshing rinse, steam neck towel, and precision neck shave for a perfectly polished look. (Value at $95)
AND
Signature Steam Shave:
Recline and indulge as one of our master barbers performs a precision straight razor shave, elevated by a soothing stream of warm steam and the exceptional care of Blu Atlas products-crafted to deliver the smoothest, most rejuvenating shave imaginable. (Value at $84)
Total Value: $179
Bespoke Men's Grooming
529 S. Dearborn St.
Chicago, IL 60605
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience at Lure Fishbar, located in the heart of Chicago’s vibrant River North. Known for its ultra-fresh seafood, award-winning sushi, and classic steakhouse favorites, Lure Fishbar delivers coastal luxury and exceptional flavor in a chic, nautical-inspired setting.
Enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, a raw bar featuring oysters and shellfish from both coasts, and entrées that highlight the best of land and sea. Whether it’s a special night out, a business dinner, or a celebratory occasion, Lure Fishbar is sure to impress.
Experience one of Chicago’s most unique and intimate dining adventures with a Dinner for Two at EL Ideas, valued at $490 ($245 per person).
At EL Ideas, acclaimed Chef Phillip Foss redefines fine dining with an interactive, open-kitchen experience where guests are encouraged to engage with the chefs and savor each artfully plated course. The ever-changing tasting menu features inventive, boundary-pushing dishes that celebrate creativity, flavor, and fun.
Expect an evening unlike any other — equal parts Michelin-quality dining and laid-back dinner party. Bring your curiosity, your appetite, and your sense of adventure!
Details:
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into one of Chicago’s most flavorful dining experiences! Enjoy $100 toward food and drinks at Lowcountry, where Southern hospitality meets bold Cajun flavors.
🦀 About Lowcountry:
Lowcountry Chicago brings the Gulf Coast seafood boil tradition to the Midwest, serving up shrimp, crab, crawfish, mussels, and more—tossed in mouthwatering sauces like garlic butter, Cajun, or lemon pepper. Pair your feast with craft cocktails or cold beer and soak in the lively, casual vibe that makes every meal feel like a celebration.
🍽️ Perfect for:
📍 Locations:
Value: $100
Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience at Oceanique, one of Evanston’s premier fine dining destinations. This exclusive 5-course Chef’s Dinner for Two features exquisite, seasonally inspired dishes crafted with the finest ingredients.
Enjoy an elegant evening of creative seafood, impeccable service, and a warm, contemporary atmosphere — all designed to delight your senses.
Details:
Perfect for a romantic evening, special celebration, or gourmet night out. Treat yourself or gift this luxurious dining experience to someone special!
$100 Gift Certificate to Galit – Chicago’s Michelin-Starred Middle Eastern Restaurant
Description:
Delight in a world-class dining experience at Galit, Chicago’s Michelin-starred modern Middle Eastern restaurant. Led by James Beard Award–winning Chef Zach Engel, Galit showcases bold, vibrant flavors through its creative mezze, wood-fired dishes, and freshly baked pita — all served in a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself, this gift certificate offers an unforgettable culinary journey at one of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants.
Details:
A perfect gift for food enthusiasts and anyone eager to savor a Michelin-starred experience in the heart of Lincoln Park.
Experience the best of Chicago’s dining scene under one roof with a $100 Gift Certificate to Time Out Market Chicago! Located in the vibrant Fulton Market District, this food hall brings together some of the city’s top chefs and eateries, offering everything from gourmet burgers and artisan pizzas to global street food and decadent desserts.
Grab a drink at one of the market’s stylish bars, explore dozens of award-winning food concepts, and enjoy the lively, communal atmosphere that celebrates Chicago’s culinary creativity.
Details:
Perfect for food lovers who want to taste the best of Chicago — all in one delicious stop!
Treat yourself to three of the South Suburbs’ most popular dining destinations with this South Suburb Dining Trio Package — perfect for a date night, family outing, or foodie adventure!
Includes:
Total Value: $225
The perfect trio for anyone who loves great food, great company, and supporting local restaurants!
Value: $250
Locations: West Loop • Gold Coast • River North
Treat yourself (and a guest!) to an unforgettable night out with a 12-course omakase experience and a round of cocktails at Sushi By Bou, one of Chicago’s most sought-after sushi destinations.
This exclusive dining experience brings you behind the bar of a chic, speakeasy-style sushi counter, where master chefs handcraft each bite of premium, high-quality fish in a fast-paced and fun omakase format. Pair it with creative cocktails and you’ve got the perfect recipe for an incredible night out!
Package Includes:
Value: $250
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with this VIP Luncheon for 4 at The Lunchroom at SPACE 519, one of Chicago’s most stylish boutique cafés located in the Gold Coast or at their Wilmette location.
Your party of four will be treated to:
🍽️ 1 Starter to share
🍝 4 Entrees of your choice
🍷 1 Bottle of Wine
🍰 4 Decadent Desserts
Set in a chic, modern space, The Lunchroom is known for its fresh, seasonal, and globally inspired menu — perfect for a relaxing afternoon with friends or family. Whether you choose the bustling Gold Coast location or the cozy Wilmette spot, you’ll enjoy exceptional service, elegant ambiance, and delicious food made from the finest ingredients.
Restrictions:
Estimated Value: $250
Bid now for this exclusive dining experience and savor a perfect day out in style!
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Maple & Ash, one of Chicago’s most celebrated steakhouses, located in the heart of the Gold Coast. With this $150 gift certificate, you’ll savor an extraordinary meal that blends classic elegance with modern flair.
From perfectly aged steaks and fresh seafood to expertly curated wines and signature cocktails, Maple & Ash offers a dining experience like no other. Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a special celebration, or a night out with friends, this gift certificate brings you the best of Chicago’s fine dining scene.
Details:
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy (or gift!) a truly elevated night out at one of Chicago’s hottest dining destinations.
🍷 Bid now and treat yourself to the luxury of Maple & Ash!
Take your event to the next level with this mobile stage rental valued at $2000! Perfect for concerts, festivals, community gatherings, corporate events, grand openings, or outdoor celebrations, this portable stage provides a professional, polished setup anywhere you need it.
With quick setup, durable construction, and a sleek design, this mobile stage offers both convenience and quality. Whether you’re hosting live music, a speaking engagement, or a special presentation, it’s the perfect centerpiece for your event.
Details:
Make your next event stand out with a professional mobile stage setup that wows your audience!
🎶 Bid now and elevate your event to center stage!
Value: $595
Complimentary Stay – Standard King Room
Experience timeless elegance and modern luxury with a complimentary one-night stay for two at LondonHouse Chicago, one of the city’s most iconic and stylish hotels. Located at the corner of North Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, this historic landmark offers breathtaking views of the Chicago River, skyline, and famous architecture.
Your stay includes accommodations in a Standard King Room, featuring upscale amenities, plush bedding, and sophisticated design — perfect for a romantic getaway or a relaxing urban escape.
🏙️ Highlights:
Terms & Conditions:
Estimated Value: $595
Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious Chicago escape at LondonHouse Chicago – Where Classic Meets Contemporary.
Enjoy a week pass to the Wellness Lounge ($550 value) at Spa Space Chicago. The Wellness Lounge provides a unique experience aimed at promoting well-being. It includes services such as PEMF BioBalance, RedLight Bar, Somadome Meditation Pods and Infrared Sauna.
The Wellness Lounge at SpaSpace The Wellness Lounge redefines relaxation, offering a holistic approach that nurtures both body and mind. Through innovative therapies and immersive experiences, it provides a transformative journey to rejuvenation, balance, and personal well-being.
PEMF BIOBALANCE Immerse yourself in a multi-dimensional wellness experience designed to restore balance and vitality at the cellular level. The BioBalance Journey combines the advanced technologies of PEMF, Binaural Beats, and Synchronized Light Therapy to promote mental clarity, alleviate pain, and enhance overall wellbeing.
REDLIGHT BAR Experience the rejuvenating power of our clinical-grade Red Light Bar. This non-invasive treatment targets the face, forearms, and wrists to enhance skin vitality. Red Light Therapy boosts cellular repair, stimulates collagen production, and promotes a radiant, healthy glow.
SOMADOME The Somadome is an immersive wellness pod designed to harmonize mind, body, and spirit. By integrating light therapy, sound frequencies, and guided meditation, it gently calms the mind and fosters inner balance. Experience profound stress relief, enhanced mental clarity, and a renewed sense of well-being.
$550 value
Treat your group of four to an unforgettable evening of elevated dining. Enjoy a specially curated 4–course chef’s dinner, complete with expert wine pairings selected to complement each course — an experience designed to celebrate great food, shared moments, and exceptional hospitality.
Valid at any of the following restaurant locations:
Chicago City Locations
North Suburban Locations
Details
This is the perfect package for a double date, family celebration, or an elevated night out for friends — whether you prefer a modern steakhouse, a coastal Italian escape, or refined neighborhood dining.
Enjoy $100 toward delicious, farm-to-table dining at Blue Door Farm Stand in the heart of Lincoln Park. Known for fresh, seasonal ingredients and a warm neighborhood vibe, Blue Door Farm Stand offers thoughtful sandwiches, salads, entrées, pastries, coffees, cocktails, and more.
Perfect for a brunch date, dinner out, or treating yourself to something seasonal and local.
Value: $100
Location: Chicago, Illinois (Lincoln Park)
A great way to support local food — and enjoy an incredible meal!
Indulge in $100 toward a taste of France right in Naperville at Paris Bistro. Known for their classic French flavors, fresh ingredients, and charming bistro atmosphere, Paris Bistro offers everything from savory crepes and pasta to steaks, seafood, desserts, wine, and more.
Perfect for a romantic date night, a special celebration, or simply enjoying great French-inspired cuisine close to home.
Value: $100
Location: Naperville, Illinois
Bon appétit!
Enjoy $100 toward delicious Italian dining at Victory Italian in Oak Park. Known for their house-made pastas, pizzas, hearty Italian classics, and an inviting atmosphere, Victory Italian is a local favorite for both casual meals and special occasions.
Whether you’re grabbing a cozy dinner, celebrating with friends, or trying something new — this certificate is a perfect way to enjoy rich, authentic Italian flavors.
Value: $100
Location: Oak Park, Illinois
Value: $160
Location: Gold Coast
Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to an elevated self-care experience at Milk & Honey — Chicago’s Gold Coast destination for premium spa services, glowing skin, and deep relaxation.
Winner receives one (1) Signature Facial OR Massage — choose whichever you need most!
This service is valued at $160.
Why everyone loves Milk & Honey:
Whether you’re in the mood to reset your skin…
or completely melt away tension…
this is the perfect indulgence.
Ideal for:
– Self-care day
– Birthday / holiday treat
– Giftable experience
– Pre-trip glam or post-trip recovery
– Service valued at $160
Pampering at its best — bid generously, feel amazing later! ✨
