St. Nicholas Animal Rescue Fundraiser

VIP CUBS Experience
VIP CUBS Experience item
VIP CUBS Experience item
VIP CUBS Experience
$500

Starting bid

Cheer on the Cubs in style with 6 VIP tickets to a 2026 Chicago Cubs home game! Enjoy premium lower bowl seating near home plate for an unforgettable view of all the action at Wrigley Field.


To top it off, you’ll take home an autographed Ian Happ jersey, the perfect keepsake for any Cubs fan.


Value: $1,100


Package Includes:

  • 6 VIP tickets to a 2026 Chicago Cubs home game
  • Premium lower bowl seats near home plate
  • Autographed Ian Happ jersey

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of baseball’s most iconic ballparks like a true VIP!


Ultimate White Sox Package (Value: $1,000)
Ultimate White Sox Package (Value: $1,000) item
Ultimate White Sox Package (Value: $1,000) item
Ultimate White Sox Package (Value: $1,000)
$275

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate ballpark experience with 4 exclusive Rate Club tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field! Enjoy the game in comfort and style with priority access to premier seating, in-seat food and beverage service, and access to a private lounge featuring a gourmet buffet and premium drinks.


Your experience also includes reserved parking for easy arrival and departure—and as a special keepsake, you’ll take home a Frank Thomas autographed baseball!


Value: $1,000


Package Includes:

  • 4 Rate Club tickets with premium seating
  • Private lounge access with gourmet buffet & beverages
  • In-seat food and drink service
  • Premium reserved parking
  • Autographed Frank Thomas baseball

Step up to the plate for an unforgettable VIP day at the ballpark!


Staycation in Rosemont (Value: $405)
Staycation in Rosemont (Value: $405) item
Staycation in Rosemont (Value: $405) item
Staycation in Rosemont (Value: $405)
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable evening out with 6 tickets to Zanies Comedy Night Club, where top comedians deliver nonstop laughs! Before the show, enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 dining certificate to Land & Lake, known for its fresh, locally inspired dishes.


After the laughter winds down, relax in style with a one-night stay at The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, Tapestry Collection by Hilton—a chic, modern escape just minutes from the city.


Value: $405


Package Includes:

  • 6 tickets to Zanies Comedy Night Club
  • $50 dining certificate to Land & Lake
  • One-night stay at The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare (Tapestry Collection by Hilton)

Laughter, great food, and a luxurious stay—everything you need for the perfect night out!

Create and Explore Chicago (Value: $770)
Create and Explore Chicago (Value: $770) item
Create and Explore Chicago (Value: $770) item
Create and Explore Chicago (Value: $770)
$50

Starting bid

Unleash your creative side and sense of adventure with this exciting trio of experiences!


🎨 Pinot’s Palette Art Experience

Enjoy a colorful experience with a Pinot’s Palette basket that includes a 16”×20” acrylic painting, two passes to a public paint party, and a whimsical paintbrush pen. ($150 value)


🕯️ Candle-Making Party for Six

Gather your friends for a private candle-making class at The Scent Queen Candle Co. — a hands-on, aromatic experience for six guests. ($450 value)


🐾 Canine Cruise on the Chicago River for Two People and Two Dogs

Bring your leashed pup aboard the Chicago First Lady’s Canine Cruise and enjoy a fun, narrated tour of Chicago’s history and architecture — with a dog-friendly twist! ($90 value)


🏄 Urban Kayaks Paddle Boarding Class

Make a splash with an Urban Kayaks gift certificate for two to join a Riverwalk Intro Paddle Boarding class. ($80 value)


Total Value: $770


Time to be a Chicago Tourist (Value: $625)
Time to be a Chicago Tourist (Value: $625) item
Time to be a Chicago Tourist (Value: $625) item
Time to be a Chicago Tourist (Value: $625)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two “Sip, TILT & View” tickets at 360 CHICAGO ($110 value) for breathtaking skyline views and a drink high above the city. Then, head to the Willis Tower Skydeck for another stunning perspective—plus a special gift bag to take home.


Your exploration continues with an Individual Membership to Lincoln Park Zoo ($69 value) and eight passes to the Chicago History Museum ($112 value), where you’ll dive into the city’s fascinating past. Finally, enjoy a one-year Family Membership to The Field Museum, home to world-class exhibits and the legendary SUE the T. rex!


Package Includes:

🍸 Two “Sip, TILT & View” tickets at 360 CHICAGO ($110 value)

• 🏙️ Four Skydeck passes + gift bag at Willis Tower ($144 value)

• 🦓 Individual Membership to Lincoln Park Zoo ($69 value)

• 🏛️ Eight passes to the Chicago History Museum ($112 value)

• 🦖 One-year Family Membership to The Field Museum ($190 value)


Total Value: $625


From sky-high thrills to fascinating museums, this package lets you experience Chicago from every angle!

$200 Gift Certificate to Gene & Georgetti
$200 Gift Certificate to Gene & Georgetti item
$200 Gift Certificate to Gene & Georgetti item
$200 Gift Certificate to Gene & Georgetti
$50

Starting bid

Experience classic Chicago dining at its finest with this $200 gift certificate to Gene & Georgetti, the city’s oldest and most iconic steakhouse. Since 1941, Gene & Georgetti has been serving perfectly aged steaks, traditional Italian specialties, and timeless hospitality in a warm, old-school atmosphere. Enjoy an evening filled with rich history, exceptional flavors, and true Chicago charm.


Value: $200

Location: Gene & Georgetti, 500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL


$200 gift certificate to Terrace 16 at the Trump Tower
$200 gift certificate to Terrace 16 at the Trump Tower item
$200 gift certificate to Terrace 16 at the Trump Tower item
$200 gift certificate to Terrace 16 at the Trump Tower
$50

Starting bid

Dine in style with a $200 gift certificate to Terrace 16, the acclaimed restaurant located atop the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago. Enjoy an elevated dining experience featuring seasonal American cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and breathtaking views of the Chicago River and skyline from the expansive outdoor terrace. Whether for brunch, dinner, or sunset drinks, Terrace 16 offers a luxurious setting for an unforgettable meal.


Value: $200

Location: Terrace 16, 401 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL


$150 Gift Certificate to Mirra
$150 Gift Certificate to Mirra item
$150 Gift Certificate to Mirra item
$150 Gift Certificate to Mirra
$35

Starting bid

2025 Michelin Guide describes the Mirra Experience:

“A young, high-energy crowd filters through this Bucktown hotspot night after night, their excitement matching the tenor of a kitchen cooking at full throttle. From dum biryani with lamb barbacoa to scallop ceviche packed into crispy fenugreek roti shells, this cross-cultural menu weaves Mexican and Indian narratives in a vibrantly convincing manner. Smooth chutneys, fiery salsas, and carefully calibrated spices make for bold plates that never shy away from flavor. Share everything, starting with a mezze of dips featuring housemade achar and salsa tatemado. The attractive dining room boasts exposed white brick, a banquette stretching the length of the space, and an open kitchen. Tight tables and loud beats further fuel a party that’s worth repeating.“


Value: $150

Premier Dinner Cruise for Two on Lake Michigan (Value: $480)
Premier Dinner Cruise for Two on Lake Michigan (Value: $480) item
Premier Dinner Cruise for Two on Lake Michigan (Value: $480) item
Premier Dinner Cruise for Two on Lake Michigan (Value: $480)
$100

Starting bid

Set sail on an unforgettable evening with a Premier Dinner Cruise for Two on Lake Michigan, valued at $240 per person. Enjoy breathtaking skyline views, a gourmet multi-course dinner, and live entertainment as you cruise along Chicago’s iconic waterfront. Whether it’s a romantic night out or a special celebration, this luxurious experience combines fine dining, stunning scenery, and impeccable service for a truly memorable occasion.


Total Value: $480

Location: Departs from Navy Pier, Chicago, IL


Tarte Cosmetics Beauty Bundle (Value: $157)
Tarte Cosmetics Beauty Bundle (Value: $157) item
Tarte Cosmetics Beauty Bundle (Value: $157) item
Tarte Cosmetics Beauty Bundle (Value: $157)
$50

Starting bid

🛍️ This is being sold as a set of 4 items. Each set is sold at a fixed price of $50. We have 7 sets to sell - if you’d like to claim one or more, please text 815-600-2345 to claim your dibs! Venmo and Zelle payments are accepted and can be picked up at the fundraiser event, or at the address listed.


💰 Value: $157 each


Indulge in the ultimate beauty experience with this luxurious Tarte Cosmetics bundle — perfect for makeup lovers and beauty enthusiasts alike! Each set includes:


💋 Je T’aime Lashes Lash Curler & Mascara Duo – Get effortlessly lifted, voluminous lashes.

💄 Sweet Indulgences Maracuja Juicy Lip Vault – A collection of luscious lip shades infused with Tarte’s signature maracuja oil for ultra-hydration.

👁️ Tartelette Tubing Must-Haves Vault – Achieve long, fluttery lashes that last all day with Tarte’s innovative tubing technology.

👜 Maneater Plumped Up Travel Must-Haves – Mini favorites to help you stay glam on the go.


Treat yourself — or gift a loved one — with this gorgeous set that brings a touch of luxury to every beauty routine.


South Suburb Auto & Eats Package (Value: $400)
South Suburb Auto & Eats Package (Value: $400) item
South Suburb Auto & Eats Package (Value: $400) item
South Suburb Auto & Eats Package (Value: $400)
$50

Starting bid

Description:
Keep your car in top shape and enjoy some of the South Suburbs’ best pizza with this Auto & Eats Package — a winning combination of convenience and comfort food!

Includes:
🛠️ 2 Free Oil Changes at Phillips Chevrolet (valued at $100 each – total $200)

  • Quality service from one of the area’s most trusted auto dealers.

🍕 $200 Gift Certificate to Fox’s Pizza on Wolf (Mokena, IL)

  • Treat yourself (and the family!) to Fox’s famous pizzas, hearty pasta dishes, and friendly neighborhood atmosphere.

Total Value: $400

A perfect mix of practicality and indulgence — take care of your car and reward yourself with delicious local dining!

C2E2 Chicago 2026 (Value: $276)
C2E2 Chicago 2026 (Value: $276) item
C2E2 Chicago 2026 (Value: $276) item
C2E2 Chicago 2026 (Value: $276)
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to geek out at C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) 2026, the Midwest’s largest pop culture convention! This $276 value package gives you access to an unforgettable weekend filled with celebrity guests, panels, cosplay, comics, gaming, and more — all under one epic roof at McCormick Place in Chicago.


Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the energy of fandom, C2E2 2026 is the place to be for creativity, community, and fun!


Value: $276


Location: McCormick Place - 2301 S. King Dr. Chicago, IL 60616



The Gentleman's Grooming Package (Value: $179)
The Gentleman’s Grooming Package (Value: $179) item
The Gentleman’s Grooming Package (Value: $179) item
The Gentleman’s Grooming Package (Value: $179)
$25

Starting bid

Signature Men's Haircut:

A revitalizing shampoo and conditioning treatment, steam facial towel, and relaxing scalp massage set the stage for a custom cut. Finished with a refreshing rinse, steam neck towel, and precision neck shave for a perfectly polished look. (Value at $95)

AND

Signature Steam Shave:

Recline and indulge as one of our master barbers performs a precision straight razor shave, elevated by a soothing stream of warm steam and the exceptional care of Blu Atlas products-crafted to deliver the smoothest, most rejuvenating shave imaginable. (Value at $84)


Total Value: $179


Bespoke Men's Grooming

529 S. Dearborn St.

Chicago, IL 60605

$150 Gift Certificate to Lure Fishbar
$150 Gift Certificate to Lure Fishbar item
$150 Gift Certificate to Lure Fishbar item
$150 Gift Certificate to Lure Fishbar
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience at Lure Fishbar, located in the heart of Chicago’s vibrant River North. Known for its ultra-fresh seafoodaward-winning sushi, and classic steakhouse favorites, Lure Fishbar delivers coastal luxury and exceptional flavor in a chic, nautical-inspired setting.

Enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, a raw bar featuring oysters and shellfish from both coasts, and entrées that highlight the best of land and sea. Whether it’s a special night out, a business dinner, or a celebratory occasion, Lure Fishbar is sure to impress.

  • Value: $150
Dinner for Two at EL Ideas (Value: $490)
Dinner for Two at EL Ideas (Value: $490) item
Dinner for Two at EL Ideas (Value: $490) item
Dinner for Two at EL Ideas (Value: $490)
$75

Starting bid

Experience one of Chicago’s most unique and intimate dining adventures with a Dinner for Two at EL Ideas, valued at $490 ($245 per person).

At EL Ideas, acclaimed Chef Phillip Foss redefines fine dining with an interactive, open-kitchen experience where guests are encouraged to engage with the chefs and savor each artfully plated course. The ever-changing tasting menu features inventive, boundary-pushing dishes that celebrate creativity, flavor, and fun.

Expect an evening unlike any other — equal parts Michelin-quality dining and laid-back dinner party. Bring your curiosity, your appetite, and your sense of adventure!

Details:

  • Value: $490 total ($245 per person)


$100 to Lowcountry
$100 to Lowcountry item
$100 to Lowcountry item
$100 to Lowcountry
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into one of Chicago’s most flavorful dining experiences! Enjoy $100 toward food and drinks at Lowcountry, where Southern hospitality meets bold Cajun flavors.


🦀 About Lowcountry:

Lowcountry Chicago brings the Gulf Coast seafood boil tradition to the Midwest, serving up shrimp, crab, crawfish, mussels, and more—tossed in mouthwatering sauces like garlic butter, Cajun, or lemon pepper. Pair your feast with craft cocktails or cold beer and soak in the lively, casual vibe that makes every meal feel like a celebration.


🍽️ Perfect for:

  • Date nights or group dinners
  • Seafood lovers and spice seekers
  • Anyone craving a fun, hands-on dining experience

📍 Locations:

  • South Loop – 1132 S Wabash Ave
  • Lakeview – 3343 N Clark St
  • Merriville, IN. - 8239 Georgia St.

Value: $100


5-Course Chef's Dinner for Two at Oceanique (Value: $240)
5-Course Chef’s Dinner for Two at Oceanique (Value: $240) item
5-Course Chef’s Dinner for Two at Oceanique (Value: $240) item
5-Course Chef’s Dinner for Two at Oceanique (Value: $240)
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience at Oceanique, one of Evanston’s premier fine dining destinations. This exclusive 5-course Chef’s Dinner for Two features exquisite, seasonally inspired dishes crafted with the finest ingredients.

Enjoy an elegant evening of creative seafood, impeccable service, and a warm, contemporary atmosphere — all designed to delight your senses.

Details:

  • Experience: 5-Course Chef’s Dinner for Two
  • Location: Oceanique Restaurant, Evanston, Illinois
  • Value: $240

Perfect for a romantic evening, special celebration, or gourmet night out. Treat yourself or gift this luxurious dining experience to someone special!

$100 Gift Certificate to Galit – Chicago's Michelin-Starred
$100 Gift Certificate to Galit – Chicago’s Michelin-Starred item
$100 Gift Certificate to Galit – Chicago’s Michelin-Starred item
$100 Gift Certificate to Galit – Chicago’s Michelin-Starred
$25

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Galit – Chicago’s Michelin-Starred Middle Eastern Restaurant

Description:
Delight in a world-class dining experience at Galit, Chicago’s Michelin-starred modern Middle Eastern restaurant. Led by James Beard Award–winning Chef Zach Engel, Galit showcases bold, vibrant flavors through its creative mezze, wood-fired dishes, and freshly baked pita — all served in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself, this gift certificate offers an unforgettable culinary journey at one of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants.

Details:

  • Experience: $100 Gift Certificate
  • Location: Galit, 2429 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL
  • Value: $100

A perfect gift for food enthusiasts and anyone eager to savor a Michelin-starred experience in the heart of Lincoln Park.

$100 Gift Certificate to Time Out Market
$100 Gift Certificate to Time Out Market item
$100 Gift Certificate to Time Out Market
$25

Starting bid

Experience the best of Chicago’s dining scene under one roof with a $100 Gift Certificate to Time Out Market Chicago! Located in the vibrant Fulton Market District, this food hall brings together some of the city’s top chefs and eateries, offering everything from gourmet burgers and artisan pizzas to global street food and decadent desserts.

Grab a drink at one of the market’s stylish bars, explore dozens of award-winning food concepts, and enjoy the lively, communal atmosphere that celebrates Chicago’s culinary creativity.

Details:

  • Experience: $100 Gift Certificate
  • Location: Time Out Market Chicago, 916 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL
  • Value: $100
  • Valid toward: Any food or beverage purchase
  • No reservations required

Perfect for food lovers who want to taste the best of Chicago — all in one delicious stop!

South Suburb Dining Trio – $225 in Gift Certificates
South Suburb Dining Trio – $225 in Gift Certificates item
South Suburb Dining Trio – $225 in Gift Certificates item
South Suburb Dining Trio – $225 in Gift Certificates
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to three of the South Suburbs’ most popular dining destinations with this South Suburb Dining Trio Package — perfect for a date night, family outing, or foodie adventure!


Includes:

  • $75 Gift Certificate to Stoney Point Grill (Mokena, IL)
    Enjoy elevated American cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a warm, upscale atmosphere.
  • $100 Gift Certificate to North & Maple Kitchen + Bar (Tinley Park, IL)
    Savor modern American dishes, creative drinks, and stylish vibes at this Tinley Park favorite.
  • $50 Gift Certificate to Mr. Benny’s Steakhouse (Mokena, IL)
    Experience classic steakhouse dining with premium cuts, fine wines, and impeccable service at this local favorite.



Total Value: $225


The perfect trio for anyone who loves great food, great company, and supporting local restaurants!


12-Course Omakase and a Round of Cocktails (Value: $250)
12-Course Omakase and a Round of Cocktails (Value: $250) item
12-Course Omakase and a Round of Cocktails (Value: $250) item
12-Course Omakase and a Round of Cocktails (Value: $250)
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250

Locations: West Loop • Gold Coast • River North


Treat yourself (and a guest!) to an unforgettable night out with a 12-course omakase experience and a round of cocktails at Sushi By Bou, one of Chicago’s most sought-after sushi destinations.


This exclusive dining experience brings you behind the bar of a chic, speakeasy-style sushi counter, where master chefs handcraft each bite of premium, high-quality fish in a fast-paced and fun omakase format. Pair it with creative cocktails and you’ve got the perfect recipe for an incredible night out!


Package Includes:

  • 12-course omakase experience for two guests
  • A round of signature cocktails
  • Valid at any Chicago location: West Loop, Gold Coast, or River North
VIP Luncheon for 4 with Wine at The Lunchroom (Value: $250)
VIP Luncheon for 4 with Wine at The Lunchroom (Value: $250) item
VIP Luncheon for 4 with Wine at The Lunchroom (Value: $250) item
VIP Luncheon for 4 with Wine at The Lunchroom (Value: $250)
$50

Starting bid

Value: $250


Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience with this VIP Luncheon for 4 at The Lunchroom at SPACE 519, one of Chicago’s most stylish boutique cafés located in the Gold Coast or at their Wilmette location.


Your party of four will be treated to:

🍽️ 1 Starter to share

🍝 4 Entrees of your choice

🍷 1 Bottle of Wine

🍰 4 Decadent Desserts


Set in a chic, modern space, The Lunchroom is known for its fresh, seasonal, and globally inspired menu — perfect for a relaxing afternoon with friends or family. Whether you choose the bustling Gold Coast location or the cozy Wilmette spot, you’ll enjoy exceptional service, elegant ambiance, and delicious food made from the finest ingredients.


Restrictions:

  • Valid at either The Lunchroom at SPACE 519 Gold Coast or Wilmette, IL.
  • Expires May 16, 2026


Estimated Value: $250


Bid now for this exclusive dining experience and savor a perfect day out in style!


$150 Gift Certificate to Maple & Ash1
$150 Gift Certificate to Maple & Ash1 item
$150 Gift Certificate to Maple & Ash1 item
$150 Gift Certificate to Maple & Ash1
$100

Starting bid

Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Maple & Ash, one of Chicago’s most celebrated steakhouses, located in the heart of the Gold Coast. With this $150 gift certificate, you’ll savor an extraordinary meal that blends classic elegance with modern flair.

From perfectly aged steaks and fresh seafood to expertly curated wines and signature cocktails, Maple & Ash offers a dining experience like no other. Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a special celebration, or a night out with friends, this gift certificate brings you the best of Chicago’s fine dining scene.

Details:

  • Value: $150
  • Location: Maple & Ash, 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL
  • Valid for food and beverages
  • Expires Nov. 17, 2026

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy (or gift!) a truly elevated night out at one of Chicago’s hottest dining destinations.

🍷 Bid now and treat yourself to the luxury of Maple & Ash!

Mobile Stage Rental, Bring Your Event to Life (Value: $2000)
Mobile Stage Rental, Bring Your Event to Life (Value: $2000) item
Mobile Stage Rental, Bring Your Event to Life (Value: $2000) item
Mobile Stage Rental, Bring Your Event to Life (Value: $2000)
$500

Starting bid

Take your event to the next level with this mobile stage rental valued at $2000! Perfect for concerts, festivals, community gatherings, corporate events, grand openings, or outdoor celebrations, this portable stage provides a professional, polished setup anywhere you need it.

With quick setup, durable construction, and a sleek design, this mobile stage offers both convenience and quality. Whether you’re hosting live music, a speaking engagement, or a special presentation, it’s the perfect centerpiece for your event.

Details:

  • Value: $2000
  • Includes: Delivery, setup, and teardown (within standard service area - 25 miles of New Lenox, IL)
  • Stage Size: 28 x 16
  • Ideal for: Concerts, festivals, school or corporate events, fundraisers, parades, and more!
  • Restrictions: Subject to scheduling and availability

Make your next event stand out with a professional mobile stage setup that wows your audience!

🎶 Bid now and elevate your event to center stage!

One-Night Stay at LondonHouse Chicago (Value: $595)
One-Night Stay at LondonHouse Chicago (Value: $595) item
One-Night Stay at LondonHouse Chicago (Value: $595) item
One-Night Stay at LondonHouse Chicago (Value: $595)
$100

Starting bid

Value: $595

Complimentary Stay – Standard King Room


Experience timeless elegance and modern luxury with a complimentary one-night stay for two at LondonHouse Chicago, one of the city’s most iconic and stylish hotels. Located at the corner of North Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, this historic landmark offers breathtaking views of the Chicago River, skyline, and famous architecture.


Your stay includes accommodations in a Standard King Room, featuring upscale amenities, plush bedding, and sophisticated design — perfect for a romantic getaway or a relaxing urban escape.


🏙️ Highlights:

  • Prime location in the heart of downtown Chicago
  • Access to the famous LH Rooftop, one of the city’s top-rated rooftop bars
  • Steps away from the Magnificent Mile, Millennium Park, and the Riverwalk
  • World-class dining, shopping, and entertainment nearby

Terms & Conditions:

  • Complimentary stay valid for one night for two guests in a Standard King Room
  • Subject to availability and blackout dates may apply
  • Advance reservation required
  • Certificate not redeemable for cash
  • Expires November 30.2026

Estimated Value: $595


Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious Chicago escape at LondonHouse Chicago – Where Classic Meets Contemporary.


Week Pass to the Wellness Lounge at Spa Space (Value: $550)
Week Pass to the Wellness Lounge at Spa Space (Value: $550) item
Week Pass to the Wellness Lounge at Spa Space (Value: $550) item
Week Pass to the Wellness Lounge at Spa Space (Value: $550)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a week pass to the Wellness Lounge ($550 value) at Spa Space Chicago. The Wellness Lounge provides a unique experience aimed at promoting well-being. It includes services such as PEMF BioBalance, RedLight Bar, Somadome Meditation Pods and Infrared Sauna.


The Wellness Lounge at SpaSpace The Wellness Lounge redefines relaxation, offering a holistic approach that nurtures both body and mind. Through innovative therapies and immersive experiences, it provides a transformative journey to rejuvenation, balance, and personal well-being.


PEMF BIOBALANCE Immerse yourself in a multi-dimensional wellness experience designed to restore balance and vitality at the cellular level. The BioBalance Journey combines the advanced technologies of PEMF, Binaural Beats, and Synchronized Light Therapy to promote mental clarity, alleviate pain, and enhance overall wellbeing.


REDLIGHT BAR Experience the rejuvenating power of our clinical-grade Red Light Bar. This non-invasive treatment targets the face, forearms, and wrists to enhance skin vitality. Red Light Therapy boosts cellular repair, stimulates collagen production, and promotes a radiant, healthy glow.


SOMADOME The Somadome is an immersive wellness pod designed to harmonize mind, body, and spirit. By integrating light therapy, sound frequencies, and guided meditation, it gently calms the mind and fosters inner balance. Experience profound stress relief, enhanced mental clarity, and a renewed sense of well-being.


$550 value

4–Course Dinner with Wine Pairings for 4 (Value: $700)
4–Course Dinner with Wine Pairings for 4 (Value: $700) item
4–Course Dinner with Wine Pairings for 4 (Value: $700) item
4–Course Dinner with Wine Pairings for 4 (Value: $700)
$200

Starting bid

Treat your group of four to an unforgettable evening of elevated dining. Enjoy a specially curated 4–course chef’s dinner, complete with expert wine pairings selected to complement each course — an experience designed to celebrate great food, shared moments, and exceptional hospitality.

Valid at any of the following restaurant locations:

Chicago City Locations

  • Gemini – Lincoln Park
  • Coda Di Volpe – Lakeview
  • Old Pueblo – Lincoln Park
  • DeNucci’s – Lincoln Park
  • Pomeroy – River North
  • Sophia Steakhouse – Chicago

North Suburban Locations

  • Sophia Steakhouse – Wilmette
  • Sophia Steakhouse – Lake Forest
  • Pomeroy – Winnetka
  • DeNucci’s – Highland Park
  • Jackman & Co – Glenview

Details

  • Experience includes 4 courses + paired wines for 4 guests
  • Total retail value: $700
  • Valid at any one participating restaurant listed above
  • Gratuity not included



This is the perfect package for a double date, family celebration, or an elevated night out for friends — whether you prefer a modern steakhouse, a coastal Italian escape, or refined neighborhood dining.

$100 Blue Door Farm Stand
$100 Blue Door Farm Stand item
$100 Blue Door Farm Stand item
$100 Blue Door Farm Stand
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy $100 toward delicious, farm-to-table dining at Blue Door Farm Stand in the heart of Lincoln Park. Known for fresh, seasonal ingredients and a warm neighborhood vibe, Blue Door Farm Stand offers thoughtful sandwiches, salads, entrées, pastries, coffees, cocktails, and more.

Perfect for a brunch date, dinner out, or treating yourself to something seasonal and local.


Value: $100
Location: Chicago, Illinois (Lincoln Park)


A great way to support local food — and enjoy an incredible meal!

$100 Gift Certificate to Paris Bistro – Naperville, IL
$100 Gift Certificate to Paris Bistro – Naperville, IL item
$100 Gift Certificate to Paris Bistro – Naperville, IL item
$100 Gift Certificate to Paris Bistro – Naperville, IL
$25

Starting bid

Indulge in $100 toward a taste of France right in Naperville at Paris Bistro. Known for their classic French flavors, fresh ingredients, and charming bistro atmosphere, Paris Bistro offers everything from savory crepes and pasta to steaks, seafood, desserts, wine, and more.

Perfect for a romantic date night, a special celebration, or simply enjoying great French-inspired cuisine close to home.


Value: $100
Location: Naperville, Illinois


Bon appétit!

$100 Gift Certificate to Victory Italian – Oak Park, IL
$100 Gift Certificate to Victory Italian – Oak Park, IL item
$100 Gift Certificate to Victory Italian – Oak Park, IL item
$100 Gift Certificate to Victory Italian – Oak Park, IL
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy $100 toward delicious Italian dining at Victory Italian in Oak Park. Known for their house-made pastas, pizzas, hearty Italian classics, and an inviting atmosphere, Victory Italian is a local favorite for both casual meals and special occasions.

Whether you’re grabbing a cozy dinner, celebrating with friends, or trying something new — this certificate is a perfect way to enjoy rich, authentic Italian flavors.

Value: $100
Location: Oak Park, Illinois

Signature Facial OR Massage at Milk & Honey ($160 Value)
Signature Facial OR Massage at Milk & Honey ($160 Value) item
Signature Facial OR Massage at Milk & Honey ($160 Value) item
Signature Facial OR Massage at Milk & Honey ($160 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Milk & Honey Chicago – Signature Facial OR Massage

Value: $160
Location: Gold Coast

Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to an elevated self-care experience at Milk & Honey — Chicago’s Gold Coast destination for premium spa services, glowing skin, and deep relaxation.

Winner receives one (1) Signature Facial OR Massage — choose whichever you need most!
This service is valued at $160.

Why everyone loves Milk & Honey:

  • Thoughtful, holistic approach to skincare + bodywork
  • Highly trained estheticians + massage therapists
  • Serene, modern space in the Gold Coast
  • Elevated products + expert techniques
  • Consistently praised across Chicago’s luxury spa scene

Whether you’re in the mood to reset your skin…
or completely melt away tension…
this is the perfect indulgence.

Ideal for:
– Self-care day
– Birthday / holiday treat
– Giftable experience
– Pre-trip glam or post-trip recovery


– Service valued at $160

Pampering at its best — bid generously, feel amazing later! ✨

