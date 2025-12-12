Lucky 13 Rescue

Hosted by

Lucky 13 Rescue

About this event

St. Patrick's 5K for Lucky 13 Rescue

11549 Ash St

Leawood, KS 66211, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$1,200

• Premier logo placement at finish line 

• Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event 

• Logo on Race Bibs (time sensitive must be submitted by February 15th) 

• Company literature placed in race packets 

• Announcement of sponsorship before race and before awards after race 

• 8 free race entries ($300 value) 

• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race 

Platinum Sponsor
$600

• Prominent logo placement at finish line 

• Prominent logo placement on event marketing materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event 

• Company literature placed in race packets 

• Announcement of sponsorship before race and before awards after race 

• 6 free race entries 

• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race 

Gold Sponsor
$300

• Preferred logo placement on event materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event 

• Logo placement at finish line 

• Logo placement on event marketing materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event 

• Announcement of sponsorship before race and before awards after race 

• 4 free race entries 

• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race 

Silver Sponsor
$150

• Name recognition on website, social media, and event signage

• Sponsor announcement before race and awards
• 2 free race entries

• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race 

Food Sponsors
Pay what you can

We are seeking food sponsors for the following items: Bagels, Bananas, Granola Bars, Breakfast Bars, Bottled Water, Fresh Fruit 

Can't make it but would love to donate!
Pay what you can

Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.

Add a donation for Lucky 13 Rescue

$

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