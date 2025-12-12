St. Patrick's 5K for Lucky 13 Rescue

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About this event
• Premier logo placement at finish line
• Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event
• Logo on Race Bibs (time sensitive must be submitted by February 15th)
• Company literature placed in race packets
• Announcement of sponsorship before race and before awards after race
• 8 free race entries ($300 value)
• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race
• Prominent logo placement at finish line
• Prominent logo placement on event marketing materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event
• Company literature placed in race packets
• Announcement of sponsorship before race and before awards after race
• 6 free race entries
• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race
• Preferred logo placement on event materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event
• Logo placement at finish line
• Logo placement on event marketing materials including website, social media outlets and signage at event
• Announcement of sponsorship before race and before awards after race
• 4 free race entries
• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race
• Name recognition on website, social media, and event signage
• Sponsor announcement before race and awards
• 2 free race entries
• Opportunity to have a tent and table set up at the race
We are seeking food sponsors for the following items: Bagels, Bananas, Granola Bars, Breakfast Bars, Bottled Water, Fresh Fruit
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
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