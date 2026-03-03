Enjoy the full program with access to all mIt's such a great time of year for an afternoon tea so let’s get ready for our St. Patrick's Afternoon Tea Fundraiser. You’ll notice a tasty theme of some Irish comfort food curtesy of Catering for You. Reservations are required because space is limited!

Menu:

Corned Beef with Irish Cheddar Panini

Irish Potato Pie

Chicken & Leek Puff

Colcannon Soup

Irish Apple Cake

Shortbread Toffee Bar

Baileys Cheesecake

Irish Tea Brack

Shamrock Sconeain activities.