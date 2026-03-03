Trinity Reformed UCC

Hosted by

Trinity Reformed UCC

About this event

St. Patrick's Afternoon Tea Fundraiser

260 E 7th St

Bloomsburg, PA 17815, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all mIt's such a great time of year for an afternoon tea so let’s get ready for our St. Patrick's Afternoon Tea Fundraiser. You’ll notice a tasty theme of some Irish comfort food curtesy of Catering for You. Reservations are required because space is limited!

Menu:
Corned Beef with Irish Cheddar Panini
Irish Potato Pie
Chicken & Leek Puff

Colcannon Soup

Irish Apple Cake
Shortbread Toffee Bar
Baileys Cheesecake

Irish Tea Brack
Shamrock Sconeain activities.

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