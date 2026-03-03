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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all mIt's such a great time of year for an afternoon tea so let’s get ready for our St. Patrick's Afternoon Tea Fundraiser. You’ll notice a tasty theme of some Irish comfort food curtesy of Catering for You. Reservations are required because space is limited!
Menu:
Corned Beef with Irish Cheddar Panini
Irish Potato Pie
Chicken & Leek Puff
Colcannon Soup
Irish Apple Cake
Shortbread Toffee Bar
Baileys Cheesecake
Irish Tea Brack
Shamrock Sconeain activities.
$
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