St. Patrick's Day Bowling Tournament

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About this event
Single registration is for individuals signing up for the tournament. If you want bowl in the same lane as a friend or family please note that during registration and we will try to accommodate your request.
As the Main Sponsor, you will receive premier recognition throughout the event, including prominent logo placement on event materials and social media communications, and 4 tickets.
As the Auction Room Sponsor, you will receive recognition throughout the event, including prominent logo placement in the auction room and social media communications.
$20 for arm length of tickets. Raffle tickets, 1 lucky winner will win 50% of the total amount sold.
Day of event $20 for arm length and $5 for 1 ticket and $10 for 5 tickets will be available.
$20 for 25 tickets. There will be various raffle baskets during the event.
Day of event $20 for 25 tickets, and $5 for 5 tickets will be available.
Day of ticket purchase at Ballerz
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