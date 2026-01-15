Wayne County Humane Society

Hosted by

Wayne County Humane Society

About this event

St. Patrick's Day Bowling Tournament

3392 S Columbus Rd

Wooster, OH 44691, USA

Single registration
$30

Single registration is for individuals signing up for the tournament. If you want bowl in the same lane as a friend or family please note that during registration and we will try to accommodate your request.

Main Sponsor
$2,000

As the Main Sponsor, you will receive premier recognition throughout the event, including prominent logo placement on event materials and social media communications, and 4 tickets.

Auction Room
$500

As the Auction Room Sponsor, you will receive recognition throughout the event, including prominent logo placement in the auction room and social media communications.

50/50 raffle
$20

$20 for arm length of tickets. Raffle tickets, 1 lucky winner will win 50% of the total amount sold.

Day of event $20 for arm length and $5 for 1 ticket and $10 for 5 tickets will be available.

Raffle basket tickets
$20

$20 for 25 tickets. There will be various raffle baskets during the event.

Day of event $20 for 25 tickets, and $5 for 5 tickets will be available.

Day of purchase
$30

Day of ticket purchase at Ballerz

Add a donation for Wayne County Humane Society

$

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