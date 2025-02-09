AOH St. Kevin's Division One
St. Patrick's Day Party
2600 Willoughby Beach Rd
Edgewood, MD 21040, USA
Children under 12
free
All children under the age of 12 are FREE
All children under the age of 12 are FREE
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult over 21 Beer, Wine and Food
$55
Full dinner with unlimited beer, wine and soda
Full dinner with unlimited beer, wine and soda
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult Food and Soda ONLY
$40
Full dinner with unlimited soda and water
Full dinner with unlimited soda and water
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout