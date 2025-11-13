St. Patrick's Day Party

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities, door prizes, contest's, drawings, raffles, karaoke and music all day long.





Event ticket price includes admission, 1 Beer or 1 Soda/Water, 1 Corned Beef Sandwich W/Pickle, 1 serving of Potato Salad and 1 Cookie and assorted snacks.





All additional beer purchases will be $5.





Meals can be purchased separate from the event for $25 in person by just stopping into Village Hall. Cash or card will be accepted.





All participation and donations are greatly appreciated.





The only way we can continue to host events as such is with community participation and support from all of you.











