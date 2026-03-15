St. Pat's Irish Party - 3/15/26 with 6 Member Paddy's Irish Band & Irish Dancers

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About this event
The Villages, FL 32163, USA
Zeffy Asks for a 17% donation but you can click on it and put in 0 or another amount. Zeffy does NOT charge us and fees so please make a small donation.
Zeffy Asks for a 17% donation but you can click on it and put in 0 or another amount. Zeffy does NOT charge us and fees so please make a small donation.
Zeffy Asks for a 17% donation but you can click on it and put in 0 or another amount. Zeffy does NOT charge us and fees so please make a small donation.
If you are singles, sit at a table with other singles.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!