The Villages South of 44 - Villages Lifestyle Group

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The Villages South of 44 - Villages Lifestyle Group

About this event

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St. Pat's Irish Party - 3/15/26 with 6 Member Paddy's Irish Band & Irish Dancers

769 Marilee Pl

The Villages, FL 32163, USA

St. Pat's Tickets
$13

Zeffy Asks for a 17% donation but you can click on it and put in 0 or another amount. Zeffy does NOT charge us and fees so please make a small donation.

Table of 8 - St. Pat's tickets
$104
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Zeffy Asks for a 17% donation but you can click on it and put in 0 or another amount. Zeffy does NOT charge us and fees so please make a small donation.

Table of 10
$130
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Zeffy Asks for a 17% donation but you can click on it and put in 0 or another amount. Zeffy does NOT charge us and fees so please make a small donation.

Singles Table - 1 Ticket
$13

If you are singles, sit at a table with other singles.

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