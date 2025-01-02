St. Patty’s Bingo

LOCATION:
Pennridge Community Center
146 E. Main St, Perkasie, PA 18944.
TIME: Saturday, March 8th, 2025.
Doors open at 4pm.
First ball will be called at 5pm.
REFRESHMENTS:
Bring your own drinks/snacks/dinner. Water and lite snacks will be available for free.
PACKAGE $30 in advance
$35 at the door if not sold out.
Includes: 10 games of regular bingo (3 games per sheet).
Additional game sheets and 2 Special games available for purchase.
Raffles and 50/50 with Lucky the Leprechaun will be offered for additional purchase.
