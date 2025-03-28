St. Paul School Foundation

Hosted by

St. Paul School Foundation

About this event

St. Paul School Foundation Golf Outing - Four-Person Scramble sponsored by: Butech Bliss

1967 S Lincoln Ave

Salem, OH 44460, USA

Four person golf team, w lunch, buffet dinner, 2 drinks
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Green fees, cart, boxed lunch at the turn, buffet dinner, 2 drinks and swag bag, plus the opportunity to play games and win 8 prizes throughout the outing. All included in the price of the ticket. (Mulligans available for $20 purchase per team at registration).

Single Golfer (will be placed in a foursome)
$125
Hole Sponsor: Platinum
$1,000

Your name and/or company name will be printed on a sign to be displayed on the course as a Hole Sponsor

Hole Sponsor: Gold
$500

Your name and/or company name will be printed on a sign to be displayed on the hole as a Prize Sponsor.

Hole Sponsor: Silver
$250

Your name and/or company name will be printed on a sign to be displayed on the hole as a Prize Sponsor.

Hole Sponsor: Bronze
$100

Your name and/or company name will be printed on a sign to be displayed on the hole as a Prize Sponsor.

Prize Sponsor
$100

Your name and/or company name will be printed on a sign to be displayed on the hole as a Prize Sponsor. Tournament provides the prize. 8 Prizes to be awarded throughout the outing.

Add a donation for St. Paul School Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!