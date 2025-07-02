SPCWM 2025 Poinsettia Sale

Offered by
Reserve a poinsettia to enjoy at home! Each plant is $25 and can be picked up on Sunday, December 7, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at the Parish Center Office. Proceeds help fund our charities, such as The Home project that helps families transition from homelessness to housing.
Honor a loved one with a poinsettia donated in their memory. These plants will be used to beautifully decorate St. Paul’s Catholic Church during the Christmas season. Your $25 gift both celebrates their life and supports families transitioning out of homelessness.
Brighten the season for someone homebound. For $25, a poinsettia will be delivered through Sister Kathleen’s Homebound Ministry, offering joy and comfort to those who cannot attend Mass in person, while also supporting our Home Project.
