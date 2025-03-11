St. Paul's Preserving Grace Silent Auction

Queen Anne Star quilt. This queen size quilt measures 90" x 105" and contains over 1,240 yards of thread, consistently quilted at 9 to 10 stitches per inch. All four sides of our Queen Anne Star quilt are straight edge and hand bound. This item has been traditionally hand quilted by St. Paul's own long time member Delores Stemple, who started her quilting career in 1962 creating over 1,447 quilts and has sent quilts to locations all over the United States. She even had one purchased by former ABC News Anchor, Ted Koppel. This incredible quilt contains a focal point medalion featuring an 8-pointed star within another 8-pointed star. This item will become a treasured family heirloom.

