St. Paul's Preserving Grace Silent Auction

Whittaker Station – 4 mile, approximately 2 hour round – trip excursion for two.
This train journey offers a historic, authentic, and remarkable experience, providing a captivating glimpse into the past. It is an exceptional outing for families, appealing to both adults and children. Witness the breathtaking views of the mountains as you board a steam-powered train in Cass, WV. Ascend the lower of Cheat Mountain along Leatherbark Creek and pause at Whittaker Station, enveloped by verdant meadows and picturesque countryside.
Carriage House Bakery & Foods Coffee & Tumbler Gift Basket
$150
Starting bid
A Carriage House Bakery & Foods Coffee and Tumbler Gift Basket from our location in Aurora, West Virginia.
The basket is valued at: $160.00
It contains:
• Four 12.5-ounce bags of your choice of our delicious private label coffees, either whole bean or freshly ground to your specifications
• A 40-ounce insulated tumbler with straw, lid, and handle. Keeps drinks hot or cold for hours
• A glass etched Christmas ornament
• Wire basket with linen liner
• A Carriage House absorbent dish towel
Shipping or delivery fee to be determined upon location
Hand crafted quilt
$1,000
Starting bid
Queen Anne Star quilt. This queen size quilt measures 90" x 105" and contains over 1,240 yards of thread, consistently quilted at 9 to 10 stitches per inch. All four sides of our Queen Anne Star quilt are straight edge and hand bound. This item has been traditionally hand quilted by St. Paul's own long time member Delores Stemple, who started her quilting career in 1962 creating over 1,447 quilts and has sent quilts to locations all over the United States. She even had one purchased by former ABC News Anchor, Ted Koppel. This incredible quilt contains a focal point medalion featuring an 8-pointed star within another 8-pointed star. This item will become a treasured family heirloom.
Drone Service
$150
Starting bid
Capture stunning aerial views of your property with drone services available within a 25-mile radius of Aurora. The auction winner may choose either a canvas print or digital images on a MicroSD card or online portal. All booking requests are subject to the following conditions:
• Federal Airspace Restrictions
• Scheduling Availability
• Weather Conditions
The on-site Pilot in Command has the final authority on all flight matters and will determine weather-related delays and cancellations on the day of service.
St. Paul's retains the original copyright on any images captured and reserves the right to use those images for marketing and promotion.
