Indi-ED

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Indi-ED

About this event

St Pete Standout Youth Leadership 2027 Early Bird Sponsor

350-378 7th Ave S

St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA

Future Leaders Champion
$10,000

Title Sponsor; Enjoy Event, Social + Email Features. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Leadership Mentor
$7,500

Co-presenter; Name an Area after your Business + Enjoy Social + Email Features. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Confidence Builder
$5,000

Name a Leadership Lab, Run a Group + Enjoy Social Features. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Skill Builder
$1,500

Challenge Station + Enjoy Social Feature. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Foundation Builder
$500

Run a Challenge Station. For nonprofits, small businesses, and marginalized business owners who want to support students. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Sponsor a Student
$99

Add as many as you like to sponsor student spaces. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Custom Contribution
Free

Contribute what you can to our student leaders. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Add a donation for Indi-ED

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!