St. Peter 2025 Crab Feed: Denim and Diamonds

Reserved round table for 8 people in Kirst Hall, for you and your guests to sparkle in the middle of it all.
Includes one round of drinks on us and 50 raffle tickets along with your company logo displayed throughout the event.
Photobooth Sponsor Upgrade
$1,500
If you already purchased a reserved table, upgrade to be a sponsor! Only one photobooth sponsorship is available.
Get your company's logo prominently displayed at our event photo-booth and printed on each photo folks take home from the event, unlimited drink tickets for your group, and some goodies for your table
This opportunity is only available to one sponsor.
Entertainment Sponsor Upgrade
$500
If you already purchased a reserved table, upgrade to be a sponsor! Only two sponsorships available.
Your logo will be prominently displayed in the entertainment area, plus unlimited drink tickets for your group, and some goodies for your table.
Bar Sponsor Upgrade
$1,000
If you already purchased a reserved table, upgrade to be a sponsor! Only three sponsorships available.
Have your company's logo prominently featured at one of three bars in the venue, plus unlimited drink tickets for your group, and some goodies for your table.
If you like to donate drinks or supplies from your business contact our bar committee lead Mallory Kelley at 209-642-3279
Individual Ticket
$85
Your group will be seated together in Crete Hall at community tables. This is a slightly quieter, but no less fun, environment to enjoy the event.
Logo Sponsorship
$500
---NOTE: Does not include event attendance. Premium Table packages will include logo sponsorship---
Support St. Peter by having your logo displayed throughout the event.
This sponsorship opportunity is perfect if you cannot attend the event, couldn't buy a sponsored table, or are attending in a smaller group.
Add a donation for St Peter Lutheran School PTL
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!