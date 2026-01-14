St. Peter Martyr School's CSW Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Class of 2026 Treasure Trove:
2 hoodies,
2 bonus tickets to the Graduation Luncheon,
VIP front-row graduation seats,
and a stash of Class of 2026 keepsakes!
Starting bid
You and your two amigos are set to team up with Ms. Davi for a swing-tastic time at the D-Bat Batting Cages in Oakley!
Starting bid
You and two buddies all set to team up with Mr. Grebe for an epic Game Night @ SPM!
Starting bid
You and your two pals will roll to Ms. Alexis at Clayton Valley Bowl for a few rounds of pin-toppling fun!
Starting bid
You and two buddies are off to the movies with Ms. Bruno at Maya Cinema, complete with popcorn and snacks galore! 🍿🎬
Starting bid
You and your two best buds are in for a scrumptious adventure with Ms. Dee, diving into a cookie decorating extravaganza in the heart of downtown Antioch! 🍪✨
Starting bid
You and your plus-one are off to hang with Ms. Diaz for a wild afternoon at the Lindsey Wildlife Museum in Walnut Creek!
Starting bid
Snag this unique, Class of 2034 personalized quilt, and cross decorated by
our talented kindergarten artists!
Starting bid
Behold a vibrant framed mosaic, crafted by our pint-sized Picassos! Each hand-painted tile is a little masterpiece, creating a one-of-a-kind artwork and a treasure trove of memories.
Starting bid
Starting bid
You and your two gaming buddies are set for an epic showdown with Mr. Wes and Mr. Lozano!
Starting bid
You and your two buddies score an epic afternoon with Mr. Riley at Round One Bowling and arcade! Let the games begin!
