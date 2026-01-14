Hosted by

St. Peter Martyr School's CSW Silent Auction

Class of 2026 Crew! 🎓
$50

Starting bid

Class of 2026 Treasure Trove:

2 hoodies,

2 bonus tickets to the Graduation Luncheon,

VIP front-row graduation seats,

and a stash of Class of 2026 keepsakes!

Swingin’ with Ms. Davi at the Batting Cages!
$50

Starting bid

You and your two amigos are set to team up with Ms. Davi for a swing-tastic time at the D-Bat Batting Cages in Oakley!

Game Night Shenanigans with Mr. Grebe!
$50

Starting bid

You and two buddies all set to team up with Mr. Grebe for an epic Game Night @ SPM!

Rolling strikes and spares with Ms. Alexis!
$50

Starting bid

You and your two pals will roll to Ms. Alexis at Clayton Valley Bowl for a few rounds of pin-toppling fun!

Movie Magic w/ Ms. Bruno
$50

Starting bid

You and two buddies are off to the movies with Ms. Bruno at Maya Cinema, complete with popcorn and snacks galore! 🍿🎬

Cookie Crafting Extravaganza with Ms. Dee! 🍪✨
$50

Starting bid

You and your two best buds are in for a scrumptious adventure with Ms. Dee, diving into a cookie decorating extravaganza in the heart of downtown Antioch! 🍪✨

Lindsey Wildlife Adventure with Ms. Diaz!
$50

Starting bid

You and your plus-one are off to hang with Ms. Diaz for a wild afternoon at the Lindsey Wildlife Museum in Walnut Creek!

Class of 2034 Quilt & Cross with Blessings!
$50

Starting bid

Snag this unique, Class of 2034 personalized quilt, and cross decorated by

our talented kindergarten artists!

Class of 2035 - Pre-K Kiddo Alert!
$50

Starting bid

Behold a vibrant framed mosaic, crafted by our pint-sized Picassos! Each hand-painted tile is a little masterpiece, creating a one-of-a-kind artwork and a treasure trove of memories.

Class of 2036 - Preschool Kiddo Alert!
$50

Starting bid

Behold a vibrant framed mosaic, crafted by our pint-sized Picassos! Each hand-painted tile is a little masterpiece, creating a one-of-a-kind artwork and a treasure trove of memories.

Gaming showdown with Mr. Wes and Mr. Lozano!
$50

Starting bid

You and your two gaming buddies are set for an epic showdown with Mr. Wes and Mr. Lozano!

Round One Shenanigans with Mr. Riley!
$50

Starting bid

You and your two buddies score an epic afternoon with Mr. Riley at Round One Bowling and arcade! Let the games begin!

