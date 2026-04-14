St. Peter's Catholic School
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St. Peter's Catholic School
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St. Peter's Catholic School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1035 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Mobile Art Studio item
Mobile Art Studio item
Mobile Art Studio item
Mobile Art Studio
$30

Starting bid

Dynamic Mobile Art Studio.. unleash your inner artist!

$300 Value!

Minimum Bid $30

  • $25 Michael's Gift Card
  • Crayons
  • Art Cart
  • Paint
  • Oil Pastels
  • Chalk
  • Canvas
  • Glitter Glue
  • and so much more!


Gamecock Nation item
Gamecock Nation item
Gamecock Nation
$40

Starting bid

Show your Gamecock pride and cheer on your team in style with this University of South Carolina Gamecock Basket! Perfect for students, alumni, or any devoted fan, this spirited collection is packed with garnet and black essentials to celebrate every game day.


$440 Value

Starting Bid-$40

  • Gamecock Bandanna
  • Gamecock Notepad
  • Gamecock Kitchen Towel
  • Gamecock Disposable Napkins
  • Gamecock Plastic Cups (6)
  • Gamecock Lego set
  • Gamecock Tote Bag
  • Gamecock Puzzle Set
  • Gamecock Jingle Said
  • Gamecock Tumblers (2 each)
  • Gamecock Baby Onesie (3-6mo)
  • Gamecock Pens
  • Gamecock Removable Tattoos
  • Gamecock Hair Barrette
  • Gamecock Wooden Football Sign
  • Gamecock Earrings
  • Gamecock Hats (set of 2)
  • Gamecock Picture
  • Black Katie Loxton Fanny Pack
  • Gamecock Keychain
Get Ready for TGI Fridays! It's Family Fun Night! item
Get Ready for TGI Fridays! It's Family Fun Night! item
Get Ready for TGI Fridays! It's Family Fun Night!
$25

Starting bid

Bring everyone together for laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for all ages, this fun-filled collection is designed to turn any evening into a lively night of entertainment.

$250 Value

Starting Bid $25

  • 4 Free 1 Hour Passes at Surge
  • 2 Hours of Bowling- includes shoe rental, one pitcher of a soft drink, and one large pizza for up to 6 people
  • Monster Jam Truck
  • Uno Card Game
  • Trash to Table Game
  • Twister
  • Cootie Game
  • Connect 4
  • Connect 4 Frenzy
  • Yeti in my Spaghetti
  • Ice Cream Coupons
#Lake Life item
#Lake Life item
#Lake Life item
#Lake Life
$40

Starting bid

Soak up the sunshine and embrace laid-back vibes with this Lake Life Basket—perfect for anyone who loves relaxing days by the water. Whether it’s boating, fishing, or simply unwinding on the dock, this collection is packed with essentials for a carefree day at the lake.

$400 Value

Starting Bid $40

  • Palmetto Outdoor Center- 5 Tubing Tickets
  • Thirsty Fellow Gift Certificate
  • Beach Bag
  • Rubber Tote
  • Popsicle Koozies
  • Can Koozies
  • Fishing Stool
  • Fish Oven
  • Zak Drinking Cup
  • Picnic Table Cover Set
  • Plastic Flatware
  • Sardine Chip Clips
  • Waterproof Playing Cards
  • Snackle Box
  • Fishing Coffee Mug
  • Ant and Lady Bug Garden Decor
  • Wet/Dry Bags
  • Tote Clip with Carabiner
  • Flamingo Bottle Opener
  • Small Hanging Decorative Fish
  • Lake Life Birdhouse
Self Care Luxury Basket item
Self Care Luxury Basket item
Self Care Luxury Basket
$70

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience!

$700 Value

Starting Bid- $70


  • Certificate for In-Office Teeth Whitening with the The Art of Dentistry
  • Electric Toothbrush
  • Stanley Cup
  • Journal Set
  • Scented Candle
  • Lip Balm
  • Hand Soap
For the Love of Baking item
For the Love of Baking item
For the Love of Baking
$30

Starting bid

Whip up something sweet with this delightful Baking Basket—perfect for beginners and seasoned bakers alike! Filled with everything you need to create delicious homemade treats, this basket brings the joy of baking right into your kitchen.

$300 Value

Minimum Bid- $30

  • 12lbs of Flour
  • 2 rolls of parchment paper
  • mixing bowl
  • measuring cups
  • measuring spoons
  • 3 hand towels
  • 2 aprons
  • 1 large rolling pin
  • 1 small rolling pin
  • Dark chocolate chips
  • Semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • brownie mix
  • chocolate chip cookie mix
  • sugar cookie mix
  • 4 pack spatulas
  • 2 pack whisks
  • wheel of colorful sprinkles
  • 2 cans of lemon frosting
  • 6 cookie cutters
  • Pam spray
  • 2 pack pot holders
  • $20 gift card to Great American Cookie
Date Night item
Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Turn an ordinary evening into something special with this Date Night Basket—perfect for couples looking to relax, reconnect, and enjoy quality time together

$150 Value

Starting Bid $20


  • $50 Visa Gift Card
  • $50 Door Dash Gift Card
  • Nickelodeon Theatre Gift Card $25
  • 2 Wine Glasses
  • Candle
Coffee and Tea Delight! item
Coffee and Tea Delight! item
Coffee and Tea Delight!
$25

Starting bid

Warm up and wind down with this cozy Coffee & Tea Basket—perfect for mornings, afternoons, and everything in between. Thoughtfully curated for comfort and flavor, this basket is a dream for anyone who loves a good cup in hand.

$250 Value

Minimum Bid- $25

  • Coffee Scoop
  • Milk Frother
  • Whole Beans
  • Monin Syrups (2)
  • Handpick Tea Bag Sampler
  • Yogi Tea Energy Sampler
  • Harney & Sons Tea
  • Vermont Dark Ground Coffee
  • Bailey's Ground Coffee
  • Artisan Ground Coffee
  • French Press
  • Electric Griner
  • Moca Ground Coffee
  • Matcha Green Tea (2)
St. Peter's Swag item
St. Peter's Swag item
St. Peter's Swag
$20

Starting bid

Who can resist the charm of a Swag Bag? In this case, let's call it a Basket!

$100 Value

Minimum Bid $10


  • St. Peter's Tee Shirts
  • St. Peter's Koozie
  • St. Peter's Mug
  • St. Peter's Tumbler
  • St. Peter's Coffee
  • St. Peter's Hat
Spiritual Collection item
Spiritual Collection item
Spiritual Collection item
Spiritual Collection
$20

Starting bid

Nurture the mind, body, and spirit with this thoughtfully curated Spiritual Collection Basket. Designed to inspire reflection, peace, and personal growth, this meaningful assortment offers a calming spiritual escape

$200 Value

Minimum Bid- $20


  • StP Candle
  • Religious Books
  • Jewelry Holder
  • Rosary
  • Small Crucifix
  • Tiny Saints
  • and so much more!
Summer Basket Extravaganza item
Summer Basket Extravaganza item
Summer Basket Extravaganza item
Summer Basket Extravaganza
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate sunshine, fun, and carefree days with this vibrant Summer Basket—packed with everything you need to make the most of the season! Perfect for beach trips, poolside lounging, or backyard adventures, this cheerful collection brings summer vibes wherever you go.

Total Value- $1,066

Minimum Bid- $100


  • Pool- $7
  • Beach Tumblers- $43
  • Engel Cooler- $100
  • Sunscreen- $8 
  • Water Balloons-$5
  • Beach Tent- $37
  • Beach Towel- $15
  • Portable Neck Fan- $30
  • $25 Gift Certificate to Publico Kitchen & Tap
  • Home Team BBQ- $135 value ($50 gift card, hat, 3 sauces kit)
  • $50 Gift Card to J’s Corner
  • $50 Gift Card to Market on Main
  • $50 Gift Card to Mellow Mushroom
  • 4 Complimentary Tickets to Riverbanks Zoo ($118 value)
  • Swimming Lessons at Palmetto Aquatics Swim School $275 value
  • 4 Palmetto Citizen FCU All-Star Dugout seats + four cups + 3 baseball card sets + 1 Fireflies Player Card, 1 Mason Card ($78 value)
  • $25 Gift Card to Cantina 76
  • Little Loggerhead basket (goggles, book, drawstring bag, coloring book, toy squirters) value $15




Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron item
Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron
$20

Starting bid

Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON

May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM

Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)

Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!

Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 2 item
Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 2
$20

Starting bid

Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON

May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM

Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)

Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!

Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 3 item
Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 3
$20

Starting bid

Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON

May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM

Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)

Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!

Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 4 item
Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 4
$20

Starting bid

Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON

May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM

Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)

Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!

Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 5 item
Pretty in Pink With Ms. Boron 5
$20

Starting bid

Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON

May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM

Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)

Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in rest, relaxation, and a touch of luxury with this beautifully curated Spa Basket—perfect for unwinding after a long day or gifting a little self-care to someone special.


  • Soak Pedicure Gift Card
  • Urban Nirvana Gift Card
  • Copper Canyon Candle Making for 2
  • Shvaas Spa Gift Certificate $200
  • Cala Pedicure Essentials
  • The Whiskey Giner 7 Piece Travel Manicure
  • Natural Elements Foam Bath Sponges
  • Up & Up Loofa
  • Spa Life Bright Eyed Undereye Mask (8pk)
  • Freeman Love to Mask and Scrub
  • Anihana Shower Stemers (2-6pk)
  • A La Maison Lavender Aloe Body Wash
  • Dr. Teals Epsom Salts (2Bags)
  • Melatonin Relax and Relief
  • Allswell Room and Linen Spray
  • Yankee Candle Lavender Spa Candle
Embrace Adventure! item
Embrace Adventure! item
Embrace Adventure! item
Embrace Adventure!
$20

Starting bid

Vacation Basket

Value $200

Get ready to travel in comfort and style with this Vacation Essentials Basket—your perfect companion for any getaway!


  • Portable Electric Steamer
  • $50 Amazon Gift Card
  • Memory Foam Travel Pillow
  • Antibacterial Toothbrush Covers
  • and much more!
South Carolina Education Lottery item
South Carolina Education Lottery item
South Carolina Education Lottery
$15

Starting bid

All items excluding Lottery Tickets are courtesy of the South Carolina Education Lottery! (SCEL)

Valued at $120

Starting Bid: $15

4 $10 Scratch Off Tickets

8 $5 Scratch Off Tickets

10 $2 Scratch Off Tickets

SCEL Handheld Fan

SCEL Tumbler

SCEL T-Shirt

SCEL Pen

SCEL Sunglasses

SCEL Chip Clip

SCEL Key Chain

SCEL Koozie


Principal For The Day! item
Principal For The Day!
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for an exciting opportunity to step into Mrs. Skotniski's shoes for a day! Here’s what you can look forward to:


Morning Announcements to kick off your special day! Morning Classroom Visits with a fun "fuel" – hot chocolate!

You’ll receive a **Lanyard with a Badge** to show off your VIP status!

Join in on the Fire Drill Announcement experience!

Be part of shaping our school with your insights on **Policy Changes** – think "extra recess" or "no homework" days! All ideas will be taken into consideration.

Use a Walkie-Talkie like a pro!

Welcome everyone as an Afternoon Car-line Greeter and so much more!


Don’t miss your chance to make this unforgettable! Open to students only.


Escapology Gift Certificate item
Escapology Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

$240 Value

Minimum Bid- $30

Valid for up to 6 players.

Put your problem-solving skills to the test with this thrilling escape room experience at Escapology Escape Rooms! Gather your team and step into an immersive adventure filled with puzzles, clues, and surprises.

You’ll have to crack codes, solve mysteries, and escape before time runs out. Perfect for families, friends, or coworkers, this unforgettable experience will challenge your mind and bring plenty of laughs along the way.

Do you have what it takes to escape in time?

Mrs. Reategui's Classroom Creation item
Mrs. Reategui's Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"Like Our Fingerprints, Our State is Unique"

14" x14" framed tempera on paper

Mrs. Ruiz's Classroom Creation item
Mrs. Ruiz's Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"While I Breathe, I Hope"

14" x 14" framed tempera on paper

Mrs. Buckingham's Classroom Creation item
Mrs. Buckingham's Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"Serving Platter"

sealed with students’ individual watercolors

12.5" x 12.5"

Mrs. McLaughlin's Classroom Creation item
Mrs. McLaughlin's Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"Serving Platter"

sealed with students’ individual watercolors

12.5" diameter

Mrs. Tut's Classroom Creation item
Mrs. Tut's Classroom Creation
$60

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"God’s Field of Joy"

49" x 21" Acrylic on panel sealed with

students’ individual butterflies

(permanent ink on paper)

Kindergarten Classroom Creation item
Kindergarten Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"Like Birds of a Feather, We Flock Together"

14" x 17" soft pastel and ink, collage on paper

framed and matted to 18" x 22"

First Grade Classroom Creation item
First Grade Classroom Creation
$60

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"We Stick Together"

23' x 23' Craft Stick “Quilt”

suitable for wall hanging

Second Grade Classroom Creation item
Second Grade Classroom Creation
$60

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"Come, Holy Spirit!"

16" x 20" paper collage and tempera on canvas

Third Grade Classroom Creation item
Third Grade Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"Tiny House Collage"

13.5' x 16.5" matted to 16" x 20"

permanent ink on paper

Fourth Grade Classroom Creation item
Fourth Grade Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

“We are Good Stewards of God’s Creation”

23" x 16" including hanger.

Craft paint on air-dry clay mobile “Earths”

suspended from branch

with cotton twine

Fifth Grade Classroom Creation item
Fifth Grade Classroom Creation
$50

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"Our Hearts Beat as One"

12" x 12" soft pastel hearts on paper sealed on a burlap canvas

Sixth Grade Classroom Creation item
Sixth Grade Classroom Creation
$60

Starting bid

Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece

"I’ll Fly Away"

permanent ink on paper

mounted in 18" x 18" white shadow box

5th Grade Teacher for a Day! item
5th Grade Teacher for a Day!
$25

Starting bid

Step into the classroom and experience what it’s like to be in charge with this exciting “5th Grade Teacher for a Day” Auction Item! This unforgettable opportunity allows one student to take on the role of the teacher’s assistant—or even the teacher—for a special day filled with leadership, responsibility, and fun.

The winning student will enjoy helping with classroom tasks, assisting classmates, leading activities, and experiencing the daily routines of a teacher firsthand.

A memorable experience that’s both educational and empowering, this special day in the classroom is sure to be a highlight of the school year! Open to students only.


6th Grade Teacher for a Day! item
6th Grade Teacher for a Day!
$25

Starting bid

Step into the classroom and experience what it’s like to be in charge with this exciting “6th Grade Teacher for a Day” Auction Item! This unforgettable opportunity allows one student to take on the role of the teacher’s assistant—or even the teacher—for a special day filled with leadership, responsibility, and fun.

The winning student will enjoy helping with classroom tasks, assisting classmates, leading activities, and experiencing the daily routines of a teacher firsthand.

A memorable experience that’s both educational and empowering, this special day in the classroom is sure to be a highlight of the school year! Open to students only.


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