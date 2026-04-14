St. Peter's Catholic School's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Dynamic Mobile Art Studio.. unleash your inner artist!
$300 Value!
Minimum Bid $30
Starting bid
Show your Gamecock pride and cheer on your team in style with this University of South Carolina Gamecock Basket! Perfect for students, alumni, or any devoted fan, this spirited collection is packed with garnet and black essentials to celebrate every game day.
$440 Value
Starting Bid-$40
Starting bid
Bring everyone together for laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for all ages, this fun-filled collection is designed to turn any evening into a lively night of entertainment.
$250 Value
Starting Bid $25
Starting bid
Soak up the sunshine and embrace laid-back vibes with this Lake Life Basket—perfect for anyone who loves relaxing days by the water. Whether it’s boating, fishing, or simply unwinding on the dock, this collection is packed with essentials for a carefree day at the lake.
$400 Value
Starting Bid $40
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience!
$700 Value
Starting Bid- $70
Starting bid
Whip up something sweet with this delightful Baking Basket—perfect for beginners and seasoned bakers alike! Filled with everything you need to create delicious homemade treats, this basket brings the joy of baking right into your kitchen.
$300 Value
Minimum Bid- $30
Starting bid
Turn an ordinary evening into something special with this Date Night Basket—perfect for couples looking to relax, reconnect, and enjoy quality time together
$150 Value
Starting Bid $20
Starting bid
Warm up and wind down with this cozy Coffee & Tea Basket—perfect for mornings, afternoons, and everything in between. Thoughtfully curated for comfort and flavor, this basket is a dream for anyone who loves a good cup in hand.
$250 Value
Minimum Bid- $25
Starting bid
Who can resist the charm of a Swag Bag? In this case, let's call it a Basket!
$100 Value
Minimum Bid $10
Starting bid
Nurture the mind, body, and spirit with this thoughtfully curated Spiritual Collection Basket. Designed to inspire reflection, peace, and personal growth, this meaningful assortment offers a calming spiritual escape
$200 Value
Minimum Bid- $20
Starting bid
Celebrate sunshine, fun, and carefree days with this vibrant Summer Basket—packed with everything you need to make the most of the season! Perfect for beach trips, poolside lounging, or backyard adventures, this cheerful collection brings summer vibes wherever you go.
Total Value- $1,066
Minimum Bid- $100
Starting bid
Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON
May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM
Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)
Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!
Starting bid
Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON
May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM
Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)
Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!
Starting bid
Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON
May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM
Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)
Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!
Starting bid
Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON
May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM
Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)
Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!
Starting bid
Open to Grades 2-4 ONE PERSON
May 11th 2:30-4:00 PM
Maximum 5 Girls (Each experience will be auctioned separately)
Get ready for a delightful experience as you indulge in a stunning light pink nail polish application, setting the stage for a fabulous late afternoon pink brunch! Picture this: refreshing pink lemonade, a vibrant salad bursting with juicy watermelon and sweet red grapes, and scrumptious sugar cookies adorned with luscious pink icing. It’s a feast for the senses that’s sure to leave you craving more!
Starting bid
Indulge in rest, relaxation, and a touch of luxury with this beautifully curated Spa Basket—perfect for unwinding after a long day or gifting a little self-care to someone special.
Starting bid
Vacation Basket
Value $200
Get ready to travel in comfort and style with this Vacation Essentials Basket—your perfect companion for any getaway!
Starting bid
All items excluding Lottery Tickets are courtesy of the South Carolina Education Lottery! (SCEL)
Valued at $120
Starting Bid: $15
4 $10 Scratch Off Tickets
8 $5 Scratch Off Tickets
10 $2 Scratch Off Tickets
SCEL Handheld Fan
SCEL Tumbler
SCEL T-Shirt
SCEL Pen
SCEL Sunglasses
SCEL Chip Clip
SCEL Key Chain
SCEL Koozie
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting opportunity to step into Mrs. Skotniski's shoes for a day! Here’s what you can look forward to:
Morning Announcements to kick off your special day! Morning Classroom Visits with a fun "fuel" – hot chocolate!
You’ll receive a **Lanyard with a Badge** to show off your VIP status!
Join in on the Fire Drill Announcement experience!
Be part of shaping our school with your insights on **Policy Changes** – think "extra recess" or "no homework" days! All ideas will be taken into consideration.
Use a Walkie-Talkie like a pro!
Welcome everyone as an Afternoon Car-line Greeter and so much more!
Don’t miss your chance to make this unforgettable! Open to students only.
Starting bid
$240 Value
Minimum Bid- $30
Valid for up to 6 players.
Put your problem-solving skills to the test with this thrilling escape room experience at Escapology Escape Rooms! Gather your team and step into an immersive adventure filled with puzzles, clues, and surprises.
You’ll have to crack codes, solve mysteries, and escape before time runs out. Perfect for families, friends, or coworkers, this unforgettable experience will challenge your mind and bring plenty of laughs along the way.
Do you have what it takes to escape in time?
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"Like Our Fingerprints, Our State is Unique"
14" x14" framed tempera on paper
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"While I Breathe, I Hope"
14" x 14" framed tempera on paper
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"Serving Platter"
sealed with students’ individual watercolors
12.5" x 12.5"
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"Serving Platter"
sealed with students’ individual watercolors
12.5" diameter
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"God’s Field of Joy"
49" x 21" Acrylic on panel sealed with
students’ individual butterflies
(permanent ink on paper)
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"Like Birds of a Feather, We Flock Together"
14" x 17" soft pastel and ink, collage on paper
framed and matted to 18" x 22"
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"We Stick Together"
23' x 23' Craft Stick “Quilt”
suitable for wall hanging
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"Come, Holy Spirit!"
16" x 20" paper collage and tempera on canvas
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"Tiny House Collage"
13.5' x 16.5" matted to 16" x 20"
permanent ink on paper
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
“We are Good Stewards of God’s Creation”
23" x 16" including hanger.
Craft paint on air-dry clay mobile “Earths”
suspended from branch
with cotton twine
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"Our Hearts Beat as One"
12" x 12" soft pastel hearts on paper sealed on a burlap canvas
Starting bid
Every week in our Art Classes, we dive into the unique styles of different artists, guided by our amazing teacher, Mrs. Amy Reeder. She inspired our class to channel our creativity into a remarkable art piece that pays tribute to these famous artists. We proudly call this piece
"I’ll Fly Away"
permanent ink on paper
mounted in 18" x 18" white shadow box
Starting bid
Step into the classroom and experience what it’s like to be in charge with this exciting “5th Grade Teacher for a Day” Auction Item! This unforgettable opportunity allows one student to take on the role of the teacher’s assistant—or even the teacher—for a special day filled with leadership, responsibility, and fun.
The winning student will enjoy helping with classroom tasks, assisting classmates, leading activities, and experiencing the daily routines of a teacher firsthand.
A memorable experience that’s both educational and empowering, this special day in the classroom is sure to be a highlight of the school year! Open to students only.
Starting bid
Step into the classroom and experience what it’s like to be in charge with this exciting “6th Grade Teacher for a Day” Auction Item! This unforgettable opportunity allows one student to take on the role of the teacher’s assistant—or even the teacher—for a special day filled with leadership, responsibility, and fun.
The winning student will enjoy helping with classroom tasks, assisting classmates, leading activities, and experiencing the daily routines of a teacher firsthand.
A memorable experience that’s both educational and empowering, this special day in the classroom is sure to be a highlight of the school year! Open to students only.
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