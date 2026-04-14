St. Peter's Catholic School's Silent Auction

Get ready for an exciting opportunity to step into Mrs. Skotniski's shoes for a day! Here’s what you can look forward to:





Morning Announcements to kick off your special day! Morning Classroom Visits with a fun "fuel" – hot chocolate!

You’ll receive a **Lanyard with a Badge** to show off your VIP status!

Join in on the Fire Drill Announcement experience!

Be part of shaping our school with your insights on **Policy Changes** – think "extra recess" or "no homework" days! All ideas will be taken into consideration.

Use a Walkie-Talkie like a pro!

Welcome everyone as an Afternoon Car-line Greeter and so much more!





Don’t miss your chance to make this unforgettable! Open to students only.



