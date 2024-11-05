St. Peter's Lutheran School's Golden Heart Online Auction

Wall-mount tailgate bench re-creates the rearmost section of a 1941 through 1953 GMC pickup. Functional tailgate can be lowered and is sturdy enough to sit on or for use as a temporary workbench, instant bar, etc. Mounting hardware (4" lag bolts) included, and detailed instructions to ensure a safe and sturdy install. A must have for your man cave, garage, carport, porch, deck, etc. This basic version includes a sturdy, bolted and welded angle iron frame, chains that replicate the originals, and correct GM replica hinges. Product dimensions: 54" x 22" x 3" Donated by Tyler Watts

Wall-mount tailgate bench re-creates the rearmost section of a 1941 through 1953 GMC pickup. Functional tailgate can be lowered and is sturdy enough to sit on or for use as a temporary workbench, instant bar, etc. Mounting hardware (4" lag bolts) included, and detailed instructions to ensure a safe and sturdy install. A must have for your man cave, garage, carport, porch, deck, etc. This basic version includes a sturdy, bolted and welded angle iron frame, chains that replicate the originals, and correct GM replica hinges. Product dimensions: 54" x 22" x 3" Donated by Tyler Watts

More details...