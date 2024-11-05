St. Peter's Lutheran School's Golden Heart Online Auction

7 night stay in your choice of CA, CO, UT, or Bahamas for 4
$2,000
Starting bid
7 nights in your choice of Palm Springs, Colorado, Lake Tahoe or the Bahamas for up to 4 guests. Trip includes room and resort amenities. TRANSPORTATION IS NOT INCLUDED. More Information is available by scanning the QR code.
Minimum bid is $2000
Handcrafted 47x40 Green Quilt with Cats and Book
$20
Starting bid
This handsewn quilt by the Tuesday Morning Quilters Group features green accents and cat motifs. Included is a children's book to cuddle up and read!
Donated by: Tuesday Morning Quilters Group
Luther Rose Stained Glass with Chain
$20
Starting bid
Beautiful Stained Glass Luther Rose with chain detail, ready to hang from your favorite sunny location. Donated by Pastor Tyler Carter
Handcrafted light wood turned nut bowl with tools and nuts
$20
Starting bid
A beautiful light wood hand turned bowl, with nut cracking tools and whole nuts to go with. Enjoy this bowl and snack set!
Crafted and Donated by Joseph Rockey
Handcrafted redwood turned nut bowl with tools and nuts
$20
Starting bid
A beautiful redwood hand turned bowl, with nut cracking tools and whole nuts to go with. Enjoy this bowl and snack set!
Crafted and Donated by Joseph Rockey
Handcrafted live edge bowl with custom turned pen
$20
Starting bid
This small hand turned live edge bowl is perfect for a desk or table. Included is a handcrafted ballpoint pen. Created by Bret Eckert from Broken Bowl Turnings and Donated by Dr. Margaret S. Gingrich DDS
Yardzee and Tic-Tac-Toe Outdoor Activities Set
$20
Starting bid
These fun outdoor games were handcrafted by the St. Peter's 1st and 2nd grade class. Yardzee comes with laminated score sheet, dry erase markers and storage bag. Tic-Tac-Toe comes with x's and o's and storage bag.
Created and Donated by: Mrs. Stiffler and the 1st and 2nd grade class
Handcrafted Variegated Bowl with Nuts and Nut Tools
$20
Starting bid
A beautiful variegated hand turned bowl, with nut cracking tools and whole nuts to go with. Enjoy this bowl and snack set!
Crafted and Donated by Joseph Rockey
Handcrafted Queen Size Quilt
$1,500
Starting bid
This beautiful hand made quilt has been meticulously hand stitched and created by Judy Johansen. The pink, blue and brown accents are at play throughout the carefully designed quilt squares around the outer edge. Because of its fine quality and craftsmanship, the minimum bid is $1500. Donated by Judy Johansen
Hand crafted Wooden 50 Star Flag
$20
Starting bid
This beautiful pine painted United States Flag was crafted, painted and assembled by our 7th and 8th grade class. A wonderful addition for any indoor or outdoor space!
Donated by Mr. Vandergoot and the 7th and 8th grade class
Handcrafted Stained Glass Cross
$20
Starting bid
This stained glass cross, made by the 5th and 6th grade class, is a beautiful reminder that Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world. Multicolored glass throughout, this is a wonderful addition to anyone’s home or office.
Donated by Mr. Vance and the 5th and 6th grade class
GMC Mountable Tailgate Bench
$300
Starting bid
Wall-mount tailgate bench re-creates the rearmost section of a 1941 through 1953 GMC pickup. Functional tailgate can be lowered and is sturdy enough to sit on or for use as a temporary workbench, instant bar, etc. Mounting hardware (4" lag bolts) included, and detailed instructions to ensure a safe and sturdy install. A must have for your man cave, garage, carport, porch, deck, etc.
This basic version includes a sturdy, bolted and welded angle iron frame, chains that replicate the originals, and correct GM replica hinges.
Product dimensions: 54" x 22" x 3"
Donated by Tyler Watts
iO Toothbrush Kit with Whitening Serum
$20
Starting bid
The iO Toothbrush from Oral B has replaceable brush heads to keep your teeth looking your best. A charging base helps ensure you have a quality clean every time you brush. Included is Whitening Serum to give your mouth a dazzling smile. Donated by the Ferris State SADHA
$250 Scholarship Certificate to St. Peter's
$20
Starting bid
Do you want to give the gift of scholarship? This is a win win! Our friends in the LWML have generously gifted a Scholarship Certificate for $250 that lets you either name your recipient or gift to the Scholarship fund! The best part, auction dollars are for the scholarship fund, so the more you give, the more scholarship for students!
Donated by the St. Peter's LWML
Cherry Republic Breakfast Gift Box
$20
Starting bid
This incredible gift box from Cherry Republic includes everything you need for a breakfast feast! Pancake Mix, Scone Mix, Granola, Dried Cherries, Syrup and Coffee! Everything you need for breakfast, plus a tote bag, and all packaged and ready to ship to you or pick up at St. Peter's!
Donated by Dave Frank
