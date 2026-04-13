St. Philip the Apostle Picnic Silent Auction

Take the stress out of mealtime and bring authentic, home-cooked flavor to your table all year long! Generously donated by parishioners Dan & Roz Curry, owners of Two Italian Chefs, this incredible package includes one delicious meal per month for a year (12 total meals), each serving four people.





Perfect for busy families, those juggling full schedules, or anyone who simply loves a great meal without the work—this is convenience and quality wrapped into one. Each dish is crafted with care, bringing the warmth and tradition of Italian cooking straight to your home.





Whether you’re feeding your family or gifting a loved one, this is a truly practical and indulgent experience you’ll enjoy month after month.





Valued at $750

meal dates/pickup to be arranged with the Curry's