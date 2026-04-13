St. Philip the Apostle Picnic Silent Auction

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Gather your friends for an elevated and educational wine experience at the award-winning Nice Winery. This private class for up to 16 guests offers a guided tasting led by expert sommeliers in a refined yet welcoming setting. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or simply enjoy a great glass of wine, this experience promises to delight your palate and deepen your appreciation. Perfect for celebrations, date nights, or a unique group outing.
Valued at $1,200 donated by Nice Winery
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Take the stress out of mealtime and bring authentic, home-cooked flavor to your table all year long! Generously donated by parishioners Dan & Roz Curry, owners of Two Italian Chefs, this incredible package includes one delicious meal per month for a year (12 total meals), each serving four people.
Perfect for busy families, those juggling full schedules, or anyone who simply loves a great meal without the work—this is convenience and quality wrapped into one. Each dish is crafted with care, bringing the warmth and tradition of Italian cooking straight to your home.
Whether you’re feeding your family or gifting a loved one, this is a truly practical and indulgent experience you’ll enjoy month after month.
Valued at $750
meal dates/pickup to be arranged with the Curry's
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Get ready for an unforgettable evening of flavor, fellowship, and true Southern hospitality! The Richard Family invites you to enjoy a private Cajun crawfish boil for 10, featuring Brett’s perfectly seasoned, crowd-favorite crawfish and Carlie’s warm, welcoming hosting style that turns a meal into a memory. This is more than dinner—it’s an experience filled with laughter, community, and incredible food.
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a one-hour professional photo session for up to six people, generously donated by Jessica Schneider, owner of Lemon Labs Photography. Whether it’s family portraits, milestone celebrations, or updated seasonal photos, Jessica’s talent behind the lens ensures beautiful, timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come. Session can be scheduled anywhere in the HKA area.
Valued at $350 (Priceless memories included!)
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Bring beauty, devotion, and artistry into your home with this stunning signed and framed print of Our Lady of Guadalupe by renowned Louisiana artist Candice Alexander. Known for her vibrant and faith-filled work, this piece is both a striking visual centerpiece and a powerful reminder of Our Lady’s love and intercession. A perfect addition to any Catholic home or sacred space.
Valued at $250 donated by Carl & Denice Stelly
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Step into the spiritual library of Fr. David with this thoughtfully curated collection of books that have shaped his prayer, teaching, and ministry. This meaningful bundle offers a rich blend of theology, devotion, and practical guidance—perfect for anyone seeking to grow deeper in the Catholic faith.
This collection includes:
As a truly special addition, this basket also includes an exclusive CD of Fr. David singing—a rare and personal keepsake not available anywhere else, making this a one-of-a-kind offering for our parish community.
This is more than a collection of books—it’s an invitation to learn, pray, and grow, guided by the wisdom of the Church and the personal recommendations of a trusted spiritual leader.
Value: PRICELESS!
Starting bid
Get ready to unplug, get outside, and make unforgettable family memories! This incredible bundle is packed with everything you need for active play, backyard fun, and meaningful family time—all conveniently stored in a rugged, ready-to-roll MacSports wagon.
At the heart of this basket is Living the Seasons, a beautiful guide to helping your family grow in faith together throughout the year. Paired with an exciting mix of outdoor games, sports equipment, and family favorites, this basket invites connection, laughter, and lasting memories.
Enjoy hours of fun with a basketball, soccer ball, volleyball, pickleball set, LED frisbee, and water balloons—perfect for backyard competitions and sunny afternoons. Keep the energy going with a Nerf gun, bubble gun, and classic games like Connect 4, Taco Goat Cheese Pizza, Flip 7, and Paper Planes for family game nights and rainy days.
All items are neatly packed in a durable MacSports Wagon, making it easy to take the fun wherever you go—parks, picnics, or just your own backyard.
We’ve made this bundle a complete “day out” experience with:
This basket isn’t just about toys—it’s about building traditions, strengthening family bonds, and creating joy-filled moments together from playtime to mealtime.
Valued at $300 donations from St. Philip CCE Team & Students
Starting bid
Celebrate the gift of new life with this beautifully curated basket designed to nurture both baby and soul. Thoughtfully assembled with meaningful keepsakes and everyday essentials, this bundle is perfect for welcoming a new little one into a loving, faith-filled home.
At the heart of this collection is a stunning olive wood cross from Jerusalem, a timeless symbol of faith crafted from wood grown in the Holy Land—an heirloom piece to bless baby’s room and life for years to come. Alongside it, families can begin building strong spiritual habits with a Catholic Family Prayer book from Loyola Press, The Little Oratory and 52 Weekly Devotions for Families, creating moments of prayer and connection from the very beginning.
Wrapped in comfort, baby will enjoy a soft 100% cotton blanket, a set of four swaddling blankets, and a soothing teether—perfect for those early months. Parents will especially appreciate the practical addition of a bulk box of Huggies wipes (1,344 total)—because the best gifts are the ones you use every day.
As baby grows, this basket continues to give with a “My First Nativity” set, classic Melissa & Doug wooden blocks, and a Fisher-Price wooden cars set, encouraging imaginative play rooted in tradition and joy.
This basket is more than a gift—it’s a foundation for faith, comfort, and family life from the very start.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Step into the garden and into prayer with this thoughtfully curated basket designed to nourish both the soil and the soul. Perfect for seasoned gardeners and beginners alike, this collection blends practical tools with spiritual inspiration for a truly enriching experience.
At the center is a fully stocked gardener’s tool tote, complete with essential accessories to dig, plant, and cultivate with ease. Whether tending flower beds or refreshing potted plants, you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips. A charming potted indoor plant brings immediate life and beauty into your home, while a classic straw gardening hat keeps you cool and protected during sunny days outdoors.
Adding a touch of charm to your home, a decorative gardener’s kitchen towel brings the beauty of the garden indoors—perfect for brightening your kitchen with a hint of floral inspiration.
Deepen your appreciation for the beauty of creation with the inspiring book Fairest Flower of Paradise, a reflection on Our Lady through the imagery of the garden—perfect for quiet moments of prayer after time spent outdoors.
To keep your garden growing, enjoy a $30 gift card to Houston Garden Center, giving you the freedom to choose the perfect plants or supplies to bring your vision to life.
This basket is more than gardening—it’s an invitation to cultivate beauty, patience, and faith, both in your garden and in your daily life.
Valued at $300 Donations from True Value Hardware & Pleasing Petals
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and raise a glass—this basket is built for those who love great food, good drinks, and even better company. Perfect for backyard pit-masters and weekend hosts alike, this collection brings together everything you need for an unforgettable grilling experience.
Start with local flavor thanks to a $25 gift card, branded shirt, and hat from Lake Houston Brewery—a favorite spot for craft brews and community vibes.
Take your BBQ game to the next level with bold flavors from Meat Church, featuring two signature seasonings and bourbon barrel wood chips for that rich, smoky finish every grill master is after. Prep like a pro with a medium Prep Tub and a full set of BBQ grilling tools, making it easy to handle everything from weeknight dinners to weekend cookouts.
We’ve made this basket truly “ready for tonight” with a $30 gift card to H-E-B, so you can pick up the perfect cuts of meat or sides and get grilling right away.
Pop open your favorite beverage with a sleek acrylic bottle opener, then kick back and enjoy a little inspiration (and humor) with Drinking with the Saints—a spirited guide to celebrating the liturgical year with cocktails and tradition.
This basket is more than grilling gear—it’s an invitation to slow down, gather with friends and family, and savor the good things in life.
Valued at $300 Donations from Lake Houston Brewery, The Ngo’s and Richard’s
Starting bid
Indulge in a beautiful blend of comfort, faith, and elegance with this thoughtfully curated basket designed to refresh the body, uplift the spirit, and add a touch of everyday luxury.
Wrap yourself in warmth with a large, ultra-cozy throw, perfect for quiet evenings of rest and reflection. Paired with the inspiring Inspire Catholic Bible, this basket invites meaningful time in Scripture, creativity, and prayer.
Add a touch of elegance with a stunning Park Lane bracelet featuring multi-colored stones, a versatile piece that complements any style and occasion. Then treat yourself to a little well-deserved pampering with a $100 gift card to Salon M, offering the perfect opportunity for a fresh look or relaxing salon experience.
Savor the sweeter side of life with a generous assortment of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, perfectly paired with a bottle of Bliss Wine—ideal for unwinding after a long day or sharing with friends.
This basket is more than a gift—it’s an invitation to slow down, be refreshed, and embrace moments of beauty, faith, and joy.
Valued at $300 Donations from Salon M, The Soberon’s, Curry’s, Jaramillo’s & Wedow’s
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a thoughtfully curated collection designed to refresh, restore, and elevate everyday life. This beautiful basket blends self-care essentials, stylish accessories, and meaningful moments of reflection.
At the center is a stunning custom eggplant leather clutch, a rich, elegant accessory valued at $168 that adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. Paired with a chic “Please Beach” tumbler, this basket brings both style and practicality wherever your day takes you.
Indulge in a little well-deserved pampering with two handmade rose soaps and a custom artisan soap, creating a spa-like experience right at home. Elevate your daily routine even further with a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, delivering a fresh, confident smile with every use.
Take time to slow down and reflect with a prayer journal, offering space for gratitude, intention, and quiet moments of peace.
Complete your self-care experience with a $25 gift card to Beauté de Lac Nail Salon, perfect for a relaxing manicure or pedicure.
This basket is more than a collection of items—it’s an invitation to feel polished, pampered, and renewed from the inside out.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Start your day with purpose, prayer, and a great cup of coffee. This thoughtfully curated bundle is designed to create a simple but powerful daily rhythm—time in Scripture paired with a moment to slow down and reflect.
At the heart of this set is the Ignatius Study Bible, a trusted and deeply insightful resource that brings the richness of Sacred Scripture to life through faithful Catholic teaching and commentary. Whether you’re new to Bible study or looking to go deeper, this is a companion you’ll return to again and again.
Pair your study time with the bold flavor of Catholic Coffee’s Padre Pio Blend, a smooth and satisfying brew inspired by one of the Church’s most beloved saints. Enjoy it in two coffee mugs, perfect for sharing a quiet morning with a spouse or friend—or simply keeping one cup ready for a refill.
This bundle is more than coffee and a book—it’s an invitation to build a daily habit of prayer, reflection, and renewal.
Valued at $120 donated by the Soberon’s
Starting bid
Own a truly one-of-a-kind piece of craftsmanship with this custom handmade knife from DAH Forge, generously donated by parishioner Pedro Hecht.
Expertly forged with precision and care, this knife features a beautiful wooden handle that offers both durability and timeless style. Paired with a custom leather sheath, this piece is elevated even further with the St. Philip logo carefully burned into the leather, making it a meaningful and unique keepsake for our parish community.
Whether used as a functional tool, displayed as a collector’s piece, or passed down as a heirloom, this knife represents the strength, skill, and artistry of true craftsmanship—rooted in both tradition and faith.
This is more than a knife—it’s a conversation piece, a legacy item, and a rare opportunity to own something handcrafted with purpose and pride.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle looking its best—and travel with peace of mind—with this thoughtfully curated car care package that combines practical maintenance, premium cleaning tools, and spiritual protection for the road ahead.
Enjoy exceptional value with 10 free car washes from WhiteWater Express Car Wash, helping you maintain a clean, polished vehicle all year long.
Keep your engine running smoothly with a 6-quart oil change and filter from Jerry's Auto Repair (valued at $80)—an essential service every driver needs.
For hands-on care, this basket includes a complete detailing setup: microfiber towels, glass towels, a microfiber dust brush, detailing brush kit, Armor All cleaning wipes, protectant wipes, a 100-pack of cleaning wipes, and a large wash bucket—everything you need to keep your car spotless inside and out.
Adding a meaningful touch, this bundle also includes a Guardian Angel and St. Christopher driver’s medal, a powerful reminder of faith and protection for every journey—perfect for hanging in your vehicle or carrying with you on the road.
This basket is more than car care—it’s about driving with confidence, maintaining what you’ve been given, and traveling under God’s protection.
Value: $400 donated by: Jerry's Auto Repair, White Water Express & St. Philip Team
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this exciting package built for baseball fans and families alike! Whether you’re dreaming of a big win or gearing up for your next game day, this bundle delivers both thrill and team spirit.
At the heart of this offering are five raffle tickets (valued at $20 each) from the Knights of Columbus, giving you five chances to win Astros Skybox seats—an unforgettable, premium game-day experience.
Bring the ballpark home with a collection of Astros gear, including two hats, two shirts, koozies, and a bucket of baseballs—perfect for backyard practice, family games, or showing off your team pride.
Everything comes packed in a versatile sports wagon, making it easy to haul your gear to the park, fields, or tailgates.
This basket is more than memorabilia—it’s a chance to win big, play together, and celebrate the love of the game.
Value: $250 donated by the Knights of Columbus & The Araizas
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