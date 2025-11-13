St. Pius X 8th Grade Greeting Card Fundraiser

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30 cards with matching envelopes - includes 14 birthday, 2 belated birthday, 2 wedding, 1 new home, 2 graduation, 1 anniversary, 1 new baby, 1 get well, 2 sympathy and 4 blank
30 cards with matching envelopes - includes 16 thank you and 14 blank
50 cards with matching envelopes - includes 4 grandparents' day, 4 Hanukkah, 5 Easter, 4 Halloween, 3 St. Patrick's Day, 3 July 4th, 3 Thanksgiving, 6 Valentine's Day, 2 New Year's, 2 Mother's Day, 2 Father's Day and 12 Christmas
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!